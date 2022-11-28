Read full article on original website
"Soulful" ... "soaring" … "transcendent" ... any number of adjectives cannot quite describe the voice of Andrea Bocelli. There's a reason the tenor has sold more than 80 million albums. And there's not just one Bocelli who sings. There's his daughter, Virginia, and his son, Matteo. And now, for the first time, they've recorded an album together for Christmas.
Andrea Bocelli's transcendent voice has made him one of the bestselling classical music artists of all time. Now, he's recorded "A Family Christmas," an album of holiday favorites, with his daughter, Virginia, and son, Matteo. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with Bocelli and his children about passing down a passion for music and performance.
“I’m inspired to share my gift with the world, but to also through music elevate those around me,” says Sherlee Skai. Her music is indeed special and exudes a clear, refreshing energy and sound. Like many great artists, she started singing at an early age in a church choir where she developed her soulful voice. A native of Haiti, Skai spent her teenage years listening to great local artists such as Manno Charlemagne and Yole Derose, as well as American pioneers like Tracy Chapman and Lauryn Hill, just to name a few. The impact of these varied influences resulted in a jazzy, folkloric, soulful sound, which is genuine “world music.”
Jake Smith, professionally known as The White Buffalo, dropped his latest album, Year of the Dark Horse, last month. The entire LP was a change for the normally acoustic-driven performer, a stark contrast from his usual strum-and-vocal combo. It’s an album that throws genre out the window and, in turn, sees oddities abound.
Ring in the season with the sounds of the Holidays on Audacy stations curated with you and your family in mind. Whether you like to keep it classic or celebrate with your cowboy boots wrapped in tinsel, Audacy has your holiday season covered!
Waiting for that holiday spirit to kick in? Well, look no further than the new single by Edmund Bagnell, an immensely talented violinist and vocalist who’s performed with Broadway legends such as Patti LuPone, Kristin Chenoweth, and Audra McDonald — and has even performed at the Vatican. “Wrapped Up in Your Love,” which releases tomorrow, December 2, is an original holiday song “inspired by the classics but with a contemporary feel.” He says he wanted to write a Christmas love song that made him smile.
Members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus are pushing the Library of Congress to boost the number of songs written and sung by Latinos in its national registry. And they have 33 nominations to make. Each year, the National Recording Preservation Board picks 25 recordings to add to the Library of...
