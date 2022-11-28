ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Andrea Bocelli: Keeping Christmas all in the family

"Soulful" ... "soaring" … "transcendent" ... any number of adjectives cannot quite describe the voice of Andrea Bocelli. There's a reason the tenor has sold more than 80 million albums. And there's not just one Bocelli who sings. There's his daughter, Virginia, and his son, Matteo. And now, for the first time, they've recorded an album together for Christmas.
CBS News

For Andrea Bocelli, singing is a family affair

Andrea Bocelli's transcendent voice has made him one of the bestselling classical music artists of all time. Now, he's recorded "A Family Christmas," an album of holiday favorites, with his daughter, Virginia, and son, Matteo. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with Bocelli and his children about passing down a passion for music and performance.
sheenmagazine.com

World Music Artist Sherlee Skai Releases New Song Map Viv

"I'm inspired to share my gift with the world, but to also through music elevate those around me," says Sherlee Skai. Her music is indeed special and exudes a clear, refreshing energy and sound. Like many great artists, she started singing at an early age in a church choir where she developed her soulful voice. A native of Haiti, Skai spent her teenage years listening to great local artists such as Manno Charlemagne and Yole Derose, as well as American pioneers like Tracy Chapman and Lauryn Hill, just to name a few. The impact of these varied influences resulted in a jazzy, folkloric, soulful sound, which is genuine "world music."
American Songwriter

The White Buffalo Premieres Artful Music Videos from New Album

Jake Smith, professionally known as The White Buffalo, dropped his latest album, Year of the Dark Horse, last month. The entire LP was a change for the normally acoustic-driven performer, a stark contrast from his usual strum-and-vocal combo. It's an album that throws genre out the window and, in turn, sees oddities abound.
Advocate

VIDEO: Kick off the Holidays With a Beautiful Song by a Queer Musician

Waiting for that holiday spirit to kick in? Well, look no further than the new single by Edmund Bagnell, an immensely talented violinist and vocalist who's performed with Broadway legends such as Patti LuPone, Kristin Chenoweth, and Audra McDonald — and has even performed at the Vatican. "Wrapped Up in Your Love," which releases tomorrow, December 2, is an original holiday song "inspired by the classics but with a contemporary feel." He says he wanted to write a Christmas love song that made him smile.

