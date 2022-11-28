“I’m inspired to share my gift with the world, but to also through music elevate those around me,” says Sherlee Skai. Her music is indeed special and exudes a clear, refreshing energy and sound. Like many great artists, she started singing at an early age in a church choir where she developed her soulful voice. A native of Haiti, Skai spent her teenage years listening to great local artists such as Manno Charlemagne and Yole Derose, as well as American pioneers like Tracy Chapman and Lauryn Hill, just to name a few. The impact of these varied influences resulted in a jazzy, folkloric, soulful sound, which is genuine “world music.”

