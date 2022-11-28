Read full article on original website
Renna Media
Rahway’s Annual Tree Lighting and Winter Wonderland
The City of Rahway kicked off the holiday season on Friday, November 25th. Rahway’s Annual Tree Lighting and Winter Wonderland series took place downtown. This fun event featured bounce houses, live performances, ice sculptors, fire pits, pictures with Santa, and so much more. There will be a Santa Parade in Rahway on December 17th, from 12-3. For more information about this event visit: cityofrahway.com/winterwonderland.
essexnewsdaily.com
Local food pantry gives thanks for generous West Orange community
WEST ORANGE, NJ — In a year filled with challenges, the Holy Trinity–West Orange Food Pantry was able to provide more than 400 turkeys and Thanksgiving side bags to needy families via its distribution on Nov. 21 and 22, mainly due to the generosity of the West Orange community.
Renna Media
Second Annual Millburn-Short Hills Winter Market
The second annual Millburn-Short Hills Chamber of Commerce Winter Boutique will be held on December 3rd and 4th from 12 – 5 p.m. each day. Shop for unique gifts from a wide range of vendors, artisans, crafters and purveyors of delicious food items. Please check out our website for links of the participating different vendors.
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson Pride Center to cut the ribbon on new office in Journal Square next week
The Hudson Pride Center, the local LGBTQ+ advocacy group, will cut the ribbon on their new office in Journal Square next week. “There has been a longstanding vision for the creation of a vibrant home for our LGBTQ+ community that can be shared and enjoyed by everyone,” HPC Executive Director Elizabeth Schedl said in a statement.
Holiday celebrations, ballroom dancing, and more in Hudson County
The Community Awareness Series of the Jersey City Free Public Library has always been a part of Jersey City’s Kwanzaa celebration, and that tradition continues on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Miller Branch. The celebration will feature visual arts educator Mansa K. Mussa, who...
baristanet.com
Essex County Holiday House Tour This Weekend!
Celebrate the holiday season this weekend at the annual Essex County Historic Holiday House Tour.. This year’s tour includes 11 Essex County historic sites, which will be decorated for the holidays and open to the public for a weekend tour. The tour includes Essex County Kip’s Castle and the Walther House at the Essex County Presby Memorial Iris Gardens.
Crews battle 2 major fires just miles apart in Hudson County, dozens displaced
Firefighters were on the scene of two major fires in Hudson County that were less than 3 miles apart from one another.
Jack's Cafe In Westwood Closing After 16 Years
A popular Bergen County cafe is closing its doors for good after what the owners call “16 wonderful years.”. Jack’s Cafe made the announcement on its Facebook page on Monday, Nov. 28, stating that its last day open would be Saturday, Dec. 10. “THANK YOU WESTWOOD AND GOODBYE!”...
Amazing! Check Out the New Jersey’s Largest Animated Christmas Light Drive-Thru
There are well over one million lights at this Christmas drive-thru. There's something magical about having my car filled with family and friends and driving around looking at Christmas lights. It's something I've always done when I was younger with my family and I continue the tradition, it melts my...
wrnjradio.com
QuickChek opens newest store in Denville Township, win free coffee for a year
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – QuickChek is celebrating the spirit of the holidays with the opening of its newest store and offering the opportunity to win free coffee for a year. The iconic fresh convenience market chain is continuing to meet the needs of busy people on the...
newjerseyisntboring.com
Dasher’s Lightshow “A Christmas Spectacular” is Open at Newark Moonlight
Dasher’s Lightshow has returned for the second year of the immersive drive-thru Christmas light show at Newark Moonlight, an outdoor entertainment venue. The light show is a partnership between Ayana and Siree Morris, owners of Newark Moonlight Cinema, and Jon Prebish from Dasher’s Lightshow. The two entities are thrilled to bring the socially distant, family-fun experience back to Newark after seeing over 15,000 cars last year.
Just Salad Opens In Hoboken
Eager to get a head start on your New Year’s resolution of eating better? Just Salad is now open in Hoboken. Located at 114 Washington St., Just Salad is known for its chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, soups, and smoothies. The Hoboken store, the brand’s second corporate-owned...
Artificial Christmas tree company in Cranford says Santa ready to deliver this year
If you're counting on a Christmas tree of the artificial variety, you will probably have more luck finding one this year.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield police to crack down on impaired driving this holiday season
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Law enforcement officials from Bloomfield will be cracking down on drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs as part of the annual end-of-year “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” statewide campaign. Beginning Dec. 2 and continuing through Jan. 1, local, county and state law enforcement officials will conduct saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints looking for motorists who may be driving while intoxicated.
Crews rush to restore power to Teaneck residents after sudden outage amid storm
A sudden power outage plunged parts of a New Jersey town into darkness for several hours.
rahwayrising.com
Arts center gets new executive director
The Union County Performing Arts Center (UCPAC) has a new executive director after a short-lived tenure for its previous leader. For RahwayRising.com’s 15th anniversary, consider a $15 contribution via PayPal or Buy Me a Coffee – or support local news all year round by becoming a monthly Patron.
The Dangers of East Hanover Ave
An analysis of one of the deadliest roadways in Morris County.Photo byMorristown Minute. In the last ten years, hundreds of motor vehicle accidents have occurred around East Hanover Avenue. An analysis of one of the deadliest roadways in Morris County.
Shake Shack is opening two new New Jersey locations
One of my favorite hamburger restaurants has just opened two new locations in the Garden State. Shake Shack, which seems to be constantly expanding, recently opened a new store in the Menlo Park Mall and soon at the Newport Centre in Hudson County on Nov. 30. As part of the...
jerseydigs.com
St. Peter’s Sues Jersey City Over Demolition Permit Denial
A long-running saga over two historic buildings in Downtown Jersey City will be adding a new chapter as St. Peter’s Prep is hoping the courts will grant them permission to tear down a pair of structures. Back in 2018, St. Peter’s first applied to demolish the entirety of 137-155...
Bayonne strengthens enforcement against trash and weeds
Bayonne is contemplating allowing more officials to be involved in the regulation of weeds, trash, and other unsightly debris on property. At its November meeting, the City Council introduced an ordinance that would amend the general ordinances of the city of Bayonne, Chapter 17, entitled Property Maintenance. In that chapter under the section Grass and Weeds, the subsection that would be updated is entitled Notice to Owners or Tenants.
