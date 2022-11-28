NEWARK, NJ — Adler Aphasia Center is partnering with the Jewish Museum of New Jersey at Congregation Ahavas Sholom Synagogue and NJPAC to host “Getting the Words Out” on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the museum, 145 Broadway in Newark. This event, with free parking, will include a panel discussion on signs of stroke, aphasia information, the intersection of arts and wellness, and much more. The panel will include stroke survivors with aphasia, family members of those with aphasia, a speech therapist, and the senior director of arts and well-being for NJPAC. An art show displaying work by people with disabilities, including aphasia, will be exhibited at this event and will remain in place through February 2023. There will be a reception following the panel discussion. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/8r65xbhh.

