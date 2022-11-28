ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

news9.com

Half Of Shidler Elementary To Be Transported To Another School Next Week, OKCPS Says

Oklahoma City Public Schools said starting next week, half of the students at Shidler Elementary will be transported to another school. A letter to parents said engineers are assessing a large part of the building due to what the district calls "potential building issues" found over Thanksgiving break. Students are...
KRMG

OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma family brings back extravagant Christmas light show

EDMOND, Okla. — An Edmond family said they are keeping a tradition that will light up a few cities for the next year. The Miranda Family Lights are back by popular demand, and the family said preparations for the extravagant light show began in September. "Last year, we didn’t...
EDMOND, OK
okctalk.com

QuikTrip moving forward with area plans

As we were first to report, QT is planning to expand to our area with Travel Centers on the southwest corner of NW 27th & I-35 in Moore and on the southwest corner of Hefner & I-35 in north OKC. The company has purchased the property at both locations and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Local Group Delivers Christmas Gifts To Oklahoma Senior Citizens

It is the season for giving, but sadly many of our most valued community members won’t receive anything for Christmas. That’s where Socks for Seniors comes in. Sue McMillan started Socks for Seniors in 2013, when she heard that many nursing home residents don’t receive Christmas gifts.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
edmondoutlook.com

Downtown Edmond Welcomes Walkable Living Complex

An aqua lounge, yoga studio, ‘bark park’ and communal kitchen are only a few of the features residents can expect from the multifamily complex currently under development in Edmond’s Railyard District. Led by award-winning developer, Milhaus, the $68 million complex will house 276 units. Its urban design...
EDMOND, OK
KFOR

Contentious meeting solves curb controversy

A dilemma over a restaurant drive-thru continues in Garvin County. A man has been in protest as the Town of Maysville constructed a sidewalk in front of his wife's taco restaurant, and he got to further express his frustrations at a special town meeting Wednesday night.
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
ocolly.com

Christmas lights people must see in Oklahoma

As the semester wraps up, many students are looking for fun activities they can do over winter break. The festive spirit of the holiday season takes hold of people worldwide, and with Christmas in the middle of winter break, it seems appropriate to go Christmas light-looking. Taking place through December,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KXII.com

Ada man taken to hospital after crash in Murray County

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Murray County Wednesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 1 approximately one mile north of Hickory at 12:07 p.m. Troopers said a car driven by Matthew P. Culwell, 40,...
MURRAY COUNTY, OK

