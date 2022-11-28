Read full article on original website
Gift pays off lunch balances of Yukon elementary students
Families in need at a local elementary school got an unexpected helping hand this season.
Adams Tower to be demolished on OU campus
Alumni of the University of Oklahoma will soon say goodbye to a place that held a lot of memories on the Norman campus.
Meetings held for families coming off of 13-year waitlist for disability services
State leaders say they will begin holding regional family meetings to help families who have been waiting for disability services for years.
news9.com
Half Of Shidler Elementary To Be Transported To Another School Next Week, OKCPS Says
Oklahoma City Public Schools said starting next week, half of the students at Shidler Elementary will be transported to another school. A letter to parents said engineers are assessing a large part of the building due to what the district calls "potential building issues" found over Thanksgiving break. Students are...
KOCO
Over 1,500 students at EPIC Charter Schools experiencing homelessness
OKLAHOMA CITY — Over 1,500 students at EPIC Charter Schools are experiencing homelessness. Many students are without backpacks or suitcases to store all their personal things while they travel from place to place. However, one teacher did something about it. The students aren’t in the same place for long,...
OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
KOCO
Oklahoma family brings back extravagant Christmas light show
EDMOND, Okla. — An Edmond family said they are keeping a tradition that will light up a few cities for the next year. The Miranda Family Lights are back by popular demand, and the family said preparations for the extravagant light show began in September. "Last year, we didn’t...
okctalk.com
QuikTrip moving forward with area plans
As we were first to report, QT is planning to expand to our area with Travel Centers on the southwest corner of NW 27th & I-35 in Moore and on the southwest corner of Hefner & I-35 in north OKC. The company has purchased the property at both locations and...
news9.com
Local Group Delivers Christmas Gifts To Oklahoma Senior Citizens
It is the season for giving, but sadly many of our most valued community members won’t receive anything for Christmas. That’s where Socks for Seniors comes in. Sue McMillan started Socks for Seniors in 2013, when she heard that many nursing home residents don’t receive Christmas gifts.
edmondoutlook.com
Downtown Edmond Welcomes Walkable Living Complex
An aqua lounge, yoga studio, ‘bark park’ and communal kitchen are only a few of the features residents can expect from the multifamily complex currently under development in Edmond’s Railyard District. Led by award-winning developer, Milhaus, the $68 million complex will house 276 units. Its urban design...
Contentious meeting solves curb controversy
A dilemma over a restaurant drive-thru continues in Garvin County. A man has been in protest as the Town of Maysville constructed a sidewalk in front of his wife's taco restaurant, and he got to further express his frustrations at a special town meeting Wednesday night.
Veteran tiny homes project has residents concerned
A debate is unfolding in a historic northeast Oklahoma City neighborhood over a proposed residential project for homeless veterans.
KOCO
Edmond Italian restaurant without head chef, owner after tragic scooter accident
EDMOND, Okla. — An Edmond Italian restaurant has been without its head chef and owner after a tragic scooter accident. Rachel Foster, the chef and owner of Moni’s Pasta and Pizza, was about to be taken off life-support when her husband said the angels intervened. Over the past...
Unused items from The Canton at Classen Curve available for auction
The Canton at Classen Curve will have unused items available for auction after the luxury apartment complex caught fire earlier in 2022.
Judge rules in Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Open Meeting Act violation trial
The latest battle between the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) and residents against the OTA's expansion plan has come to a close in a Cleveland County court room Thursday.
OKC shelter overwhelmed by number of dogs, cats
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare continues to be overwhelmed by the number of animals being dropped off at the shelter each day.
ocolly.com
Christmas lights people must see in Oklahoma
As the semester wraps up, many students are looking for fun activities they can do over winter break. The festive spirit of the holiday season takes hold of people worldwide, and with Christmas in the middle of winter break, it seems appropriate to go Christmas light-looking. Taking place through December,...
Norman bridge closes for ‘serious structural concern’
The City of Norman says the 60th Avenue NE Bridge over Rock Creek – located between Rock Creek Road and Tecumseh Road – will be closed at 5 p.m. Thursday due to a serious structural concern.
KXII.com
Ada man taken to hospital after crash in Murray County
MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Murray County Wednesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 1 approximately one mile north of Hickory at 12:07 p.m. Troopers said a car driven by Matthew P. Culwell, 40,...
First-of-its-kind implant to help heart failure performed in OKC
An Enid man was one of the first heart failure patients to receive a new implant.
