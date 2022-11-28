ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Quick bites to put out for the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Recipes:. Heat a large stockpot or Dutch oven to medium high heat. Add olive oil, onion, garlic and a pinch of salt. Sauté, stirring occasionally, until onions are translucent. Add remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer for about 35 to 40...
Tool Rush: Discounted tools benefit Charlotte Community Toolbank's mission

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're in the market for power tools, the Charlotte Community ToolBank is bringing back its popular Tool Rush sale this weekend. Tool Rush went away during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the popular sales event is making its return to South End this weekend. The Charlotte Community ToolBank will be selling new and gently used tools at deep discounts.
