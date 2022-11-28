Kylie Jenner shares new photos with 9-month-old son

Kylie Jenner is giving fans a new glimpse into her life as a mom of two.

The “Kardashians” star gave fans a closer look at her and Travis Scott’s 9-month-old son — whose name has still not been released to the public .

In an Instagram post captioned “highlights” on Monday, Jenner shared a carousel of pics of her family, including one image of her wearing a backless black gown while holding the infant and walking beside her and Scott’s 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

Kylie Jenner shared new pictures of her and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi Webster, and their unnamed son. kyliejenner/Instagram

In other photos, the Kylie Cosmetics founder enjoyed a day outside with her son as she sat in the grass with him and held him up as he stood in the greenery.

After welcoming their second child in February , Scott, 31, and Jenner, 25, initially named their son Wolf Webster. However, the following month, the reality star announced that his moniker had changed .

“FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories on March 21, adding, “We just really didn’t feel like it was him.”

Though Jenner and Scott have not revealed their son’s name, the beauty guru recently shared that she felt pressured to choose the name Wolf while they were at the hospital following his birth.

“We really didn’t have a name [going in],” she told her mom, Kris Jenner, on the Sept. 29 episode of “The Kardashians.”

“We thought it was going to come to us when we saw him and it didn’t,” she continued. “Then … we had to sign the birth certificate — or else they register him without a name or Social Security number — so I felt the pressure to choose a name.”

Jenner said she ran with the name after her sister Khloé Kardashian suggested it.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper and the beauty guru welcomed their son in February. kyliejenner/instagram

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum explained, “We put Wolf Webster in that moment and right after I signed the birth certificate I was like, ‘What did I just do?’”

Despite changing the little one’s name, Jenner recently noted that her son’s name is still Wolf on the birth certificate .

“My baby’s name is still Wolf. I’ll let you guys know when I change it,” she coyly said on the Season 2 finale of the family’s hit Hulu show. “Maybe I’ll tell you guys in Season 3.”