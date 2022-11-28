ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Central

Now's the perfect time for you to dive down the mechanical keyboard rabbit hole

By Andrew Myrick
Android Central
Android Central
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x2ybA_0jQFpXjJ00

Few things in life are as satisfying as coming up with an idea, executing said idea, and seeing just how well it turns out when you've accomplished the task. This can be applied to a lot of things in life, especially when you build something yourself.

It's part of the reason why I have become so infatuated with mechanical keyboards over the past few years, moving away from low-profile alternatives that just aren't ergonomic (or fun). The majority of folks will probably just use whatever cheap keyboards they can get their hands on, but the mechanical keyboard rabbit hole offers a fun alternative.

When we talk about building a keyboard, we don't mean literally creating everything from scratch. But instead, you essentially figure out the different parts that you want to use and then assemble everything together. And with Cyber Monday upon us, now's the time to take the plunge if you've been holding off on jumping down the rabbit hole.

If you're just getting started

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yRmsr_0jQFpXjJ00

Keychron V1 - Barebone Knob: $79.99 $63.99 at Amazon

This 75% keyboard works with any platform you could want, sports a translucent design, and is hot-swappable so you can change out your key switches if you want to try out something else. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Y2c5_0jQFpXjJ00

Gateron G Brown Pro Switches (72-pack): $30.96 $24.77 at Amazon

Brown switches are some of the most popular for mechanical keyboards, as they offer smooth feedback with a little bump. They are also a great hybrid solution if you want a single keyboard to use for both productivity and gaming. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gUfw2_0jQFpXjJ00

Keychron Hacker Mint Keycap Set: $46.99 $37.99 at Amazon

While Keychron continues to deliver fantastic keyboards, the company has also started offering some new keycap sets. This Hacker Mint set is a personal favorite, as it includes a total of 219 keys, isn't too expensive, and looks pretty darn great. View Deal

Even with all the different deals that can be found today, you might not want to go out and break the bank on a hobby that you aren't 100% sure about. Luckily, you don't have to do that, as you can get everything you need for less than the best gaming keyboard.

Keychron has skyrocketed in popularity over the years, and for good reason. The company does a fantastic job at providing excellent mechanical keyboard options, ranging from pre-built solutions to barebones kits, and everything in between. And that's where we start with the following set.

Build your "end game" keyboard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45yryU_0jQFpXjJ00

GMMK Pro 75% Mechanical Keyboard (Barebones): $169.99 $136.07 at Amazon

The GMMK Pro is made from aluminum while supporting both QMK and VIA for any potential software configurations. Plus this keyboard features programmable RGB, including a "Signature Side Lighting Panel" to add even more flair to your setup. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CpU2w_0jQFpXjJ00

Drop + Invyr Holy Panda Mechanical Switches: From $59 (normally from $85)

If there's such a thing as "holy grail" switches, it has to be the Holy Panda switches from Drop + Invyr. These are tactile switches, but you'll almost never have to worry about fatigue from typing too much. Just make sure you get enough switches for whatever keyboard you grab. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GAgiX_0jQFpXjJ00

Drop + Matt3o MT3 Susuwatari Keycap Set: $130 $79 at Drop

Without going too crazy, the MT3 Susuwatari keycap set features a comfortable Hi-Profile design. This is almost an exact replica of what you would find on those old-school IBM terminals from the old days. View Deal

As you can see, there are three different key pieces that you need, in order to successfully (and easily) build your own mechanical keyboard. First is the body, which includes the PCB, backlighting, and the case itself. Our go-to barebones kit for most budgets is the GMMK Pro with its CNC aluminum case,

From there, you'll need to grab some key switches, and the Drop + Invyr Holy Panda switches are a personal favorite. These are tactile switches, offering smooth and responsive feedback with every press on the keyboard. Rounding out the pack is a keycap set, and again we're back to Drop, as the company is holding an incredible Cyber Monday sale on many different products.

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

What does your Homescreen look like?

I like live wallpapers.. I'm not a heavy user so I've never noticed any battery hit from them. Not too many folks using them it seems like though? I was kinda disappointed with the extremely limited stock wallpaper selection on my Flip 3... I guess Sammy wants you to pay for them.
Android Central

Moved multiple photos in gallery on S22u but finger slipped and all now missing?

I tried moving multiple photos to a different folder using Samsung Gallery on my S22 Ultra but fat fingered somehow and they are missing suddenly!. I honestly cannot remember what the hell I did but I had a few hundred photos in the gallery selected to move but I slipped my finger and some how they are just gone. I cannot find them moved into any folders, I've tried several file recovery apps immediately after but they found nothing, I tried looking via photo files using adndroid file explorer but they are just instantly gone? What the hell happened and what are my options now?
Android Central

Android 12 / ASUS ROG Phone 5 System App Location Drain

Hello there. I am using the ASUS Rog Phone 5, 144 Hz, Snapdragon 888, 256GB, 12GB RAM, Dual SIM, 5G, 6000 mAh battery, Android 12. And in the last couple of days I noticed a location usage notification (the one on the upper right side of the screen) - and...
Android Central

Android Central

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
391K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy