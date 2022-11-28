Read full article on original website
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Jamie Dack’s Sundance Winner ‘Palm Trees and Power Lines’ Triumphs at Torino Film Festival
Southern Californian director Jamie Dack’s coming-of-age drama “Palm Trees and Power Lines” was crowned best film as the 40th edition of the Torino Film Festival wrapped Saturday. The award is worth €18,000 ($18,967). Dack, winner of the Sundance Film Festival directing award in the U.S. Dramatic section, also received Torino’s prize for best script, shared with her co-writer Audrey Findlay. Based on the 2018 short movie of the same name, Dack’s film stars Gretchen Mol, Jonathan Tucker and Lily McInerny, who was nominated for the Independent Spirit Award for best breakthrough performance for her role as a 17-year-old who has a life...
Charlotte Church’s Pop Dungeon review – a festive farewell to a glorious covers band
Charlotte Church struts on to the stage, wearing a baseball cap and a silver fringe-trimmed dress, and growls: “I wanna fuck you like an animal.” The crowd howls: “Yaass!” The feral Nine Inch Nails cover has become a staple opener for Church’s Pop Dungeon – an event that, for the past six years, has filled sticky-floored venues and festival tents around the UK.
