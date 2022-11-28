Read full article on original website
Don Mattingly close to landing coaching job with AL East team
Donnie Baseball could be returning to the AL East. Mattingly was fired by the Miami Marlins. He says he has received interest from other teams since then, and a report published on Tuesday said he is close to landing a job. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman says Mattingly and...
San Diego Padres Reportedly Interested in Signing Star Free Agent Shortstop
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal is reporting that the San Diego Padres might be in the market for a free agent shortstop, and possibly have interest in Trea Turner, who last played on the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Dodgers News: LA Signs Former All-Star Pitcher to One-Year Deal
They'll hope to help him regain his All-Star form.
theScore
Report: Judge expected to sign record deal at winter meetings
Superstar slugger and reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge is expected to land a record-setting contract by average annual value during Major League Baseball's winter meetings, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. The current record annual salary for a position player is held by Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout, who earns...
Report: Red Sox in serious pursuit of ex-All-Star slugger
One ex-All-Star slugger may be about to take the Green Monster Challenge. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Boston Red Sox are among the most serious suitors for free agent outfielder Mitch Haniger. Morosi notes that the Texas Rangers are in that category with Haniger too.
Report lists biggest threat to steal Justin Verlander from Astros
Justin Verlander has been with the Houston Astros since being traded there during the 2017 season. He made three All-Star games with them and won two Cy Young Awards, including the 2022 AL Cy Young Award. Coming off his second World Series title with the team, Verlander might prefer to...
Ex-Yankees Starter Expected to Sign Contract Worth More Than $56 Million in Free Agency
This MLB insider says the market for Jameson Taillon is heating up
Latest Shortstop Free Agent Report May Be Good News For Red Sox Fans
The latest shortstop free agent report should be welcomed news by Red Sox fans
RUMOR: Cardinals’ No. 1 priority this offseason, revealed
The St. Louis Cardinals are in a bit of a transition period as a franchise. After falling short against the surging Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 NL Wild Card round, long-term catcher Yadier Molina called it quits after 19 seasons being the Cardinals’ everyday backstop. Thus, Cardinals GM John...
theScore
Kings place $15M goalie Petersen on waivers
The Los Angeles Kings placed goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers Wednesday. The struggling netminder is in the first season of a three-year, $15-million contract he signed in September 2021. He's due a $4-million signing bonus next summer and will earn $6 million in salary during the final year of the contract in 2024-25.
Rangers Going After Mariners OF Mitch Haniger
The Texas Rangers are looking for a middle-of-the-order bat and Mitch Haniger hit 39 home runs in 2021. The Texas Rangers are one of two teams that are considered among the most serious suitors for Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger, MLB.com reported on Thursday. The other team is the Boston...
This Bulls-Mavericks Trade Features Zach LaVine
Life is a game of poker. Sometimes you fold, and sometimes, you go all-in. NBA teams need to use a similar calculus. It’s all about understanding the hand you’ve been dealt. If you’ve got a pair of kings, push those chips in. If you’ve got a 2 and a 7, it may be time to go home.
Bulls coach offers troubling Lonzo Ball injury update
Lonzo Ball has not played since midway through last season because of a knee injury, and it does not sound like the Chicago Bulls star is particularly close to making his return. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan was asked on Wednesday about Ball’s ongoing recovery from the multiple surgeries he...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Trade Rumors: Interest In Brewers Shortstop Willy Adames
The Los Angeles Dodgers currently have a void at shortstop with Trea Turner a free agent for the first time in his career. He is part of a stacked group that also includes Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson. Turner has drawn interest from multiple teams and is considered...
Detroit News
Former Tigers 3B Jeimer Candelario agrees to contract with Nationals
Washington — Former Detroit Tigers infielder Jeimer Candelario agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, giving the club someone to compete for the starting job at third base. The 29-year-old Candelario is a switch-hitter who is coming off a down year for the Tigers, hitting...
Source: Pour, Hawks mutually agree to contract termination
Jakub Pour’s contract with the Blackhawks has officially been terminated after he was placed on unconditional waivers on Tuesday and cleared 24 hours later, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago. I’m told this was a mutual decision between the player and the team, to give Pour more of...
Yardbarker
James Houston IV Signs Free-Agent Contract With Detroit Lions
He received an automatic reversion back to the team's practice squad on Nov. 25. The Lions gambled by placing him back with the practice unit and exposing him to sign with another NFL team if they made an offer for their active roster. Fortunately for the Lions, no teams extended...
Detroit head coach Dan Campbell doesn't want focus on the Lions playoff possibilities
It’s been awhile since the Detroit Lions were even a blip on the NFL playoff radar this late in the season. Detroit hasn’t made the postseason since 2016 and was already officially eliminated from postseason contention by Week 13 in each of the last three seasons. But there...
Report: MLB Teams to Receive Additional $30 Million in Deal With Disney
The Chicago Cubs, along with the rest of the teams in Major League Baseball could be in line to receive $30 million due to a deal between the league and Disney.
MLB contender emerges as favorite to sign big free agent
A major MLB contender has emerged as a favorite to sign a huge free agent. MLB Network reporter Jon Morosi reported that the Philadelphia Phillies are now the team to beat for All-Star shortstop Trea Turner. Morosi reported the news of the Phillies’ emergence on a Tuesday morning hit on the network. Matt Vasgersian hinted Read more... The post MLB contender emerges as favorite to sign big free agent appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
