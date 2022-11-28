ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

theScore

Report: Judge expected to sign record deal at winter meetings

Superstar slugger and reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge is expected to land a record-setting contract by average annual value during Major League Baseball's winter meetings, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. The current record annual salary for a position player is held by Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout, who earns...
NEW YORK STATE
theScore

Kings place $15M goalie Petersen on waivers

The Los Angeles Kings placed goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers Wednesday. The struggling netminder is in the first season of a three-year, $15-million contract he signed in September 2021. He's due a $4-million signing bonus next summer and will earn $6 million in salary during the final year of the contract in 2024-25.
LOS ANGELES, CA
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Going After Mariners OF Mitch Haniger

The Texas Rangers are looking for a middle-of-the-order bat and Mitch Haniger hit 39 home runs in 2021. The Texas Rangers are one of two teams that are considered among the most serious suitors for Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger, MLB.com reported on Thursday. The other team is the Boston...
SEATTLE, WA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Trade Rumors: Interest In Brewers Shortstop Willy Adames

The Los Angeles Dodgers currently have a void at shortstop with Trea Turner a free agent for the first time in his career. He is part of a stacked group that also includes Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson. Turner has drawn interest from multiple teams and is considered...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Detroit News

Former Tigers 3B Jeimer Candelario agrees to contract with Nationals

Washington — Former Detroit Tigers infielder Jeimer Candelario agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, giving the club someone to compete for the starting job at third base. The 29-year-old Candelario is a switch-hitter who is coming off a down year for the Tigers, hitting...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

James Houston IV Signs Free-Agent Contract With Detroit Lions

He received an automatic reversion back to the team's practice squad on Nov. 25. The Lions gambled by placing him back with the practice unit and exposing him to sign with another NFL team if they made an offer for their active roster. Fortunately for the Lions, no teams extended...
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

MLB contender emerges as favorite to sign big free agent

A major MLB contender has emerged as a favorite to sign a huge free agent. MLB Network reporter Jon Morosi reported that the Philadelphia Phillies are now the team to beat for All-Star shortstop Trea Turner. Morosi reported the news of the Phillies’ emergence on a Tuesday morning hit on the network. Matt Vasgersian hinted Read more... The post MLB contender emerges as favorite to sign big free agent appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

