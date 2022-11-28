Read full article on original website
seventeen.com
Amazon Outlet Is Having An UGG Sale Featuring Slippers, Boots, And More Up To 55% Off
Now that Thanksgiving has passed and winter is literally just around the corner, cozy season is in full effect. And as if there couldn't be more perfect timing, UGG, the brand known for many of its fluffy and comfy shoes, is having a sale on Amazon's Outlet. The Amazon Outlet...
hypebeast.com
'Tis the Season for the Nike Dunk Low "Plaid"
As November comes to a close, the holiday season is in full force. In footwear, this has become apparent with the launch of several themed looks this week such as Cactus Plant Flea Market’s Grinch-inspired. Flea 1. However, there’s more celebration in store for the Swoosh as its “Plaid”...
CNET
8 Cyber Monday Deals at All-Time Low Prices Right Now
Cyber Monday is in full swing, giving you another opportunity to score some major deals on holiday gifts now that Black Friday has come and gone. This Cyber Monday, we're seeing fantastic deals on consoles, headphones and Bluetooth speakers. These discounts are so good, in fact, they're some of the best we've ever seen.
Amazon's top 10 best-selling items of Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Fire TV Stick, Apple AirPods, and more helped the online retailer hit big over Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
CBS News
Walmart is practically giving away this The Pioneer Woman 19-piece cookware set on Cyber Monday for $49
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart has a number of amazing Cyber Monday kitchen deals right now, but this is one of the best (and...
CNET
9 Walmart Black Friday Deals That Are Better Than Amazon
Black Friday sales and Walmart go together like peanut butter and jelly. And despite facing intense holiday competition from Amazon, Best Buy, Target and other online retailers, Walmart still has some of the best Black Friday deals that you'll find in real life or online. There are deals on products from Nintendo, Google, Hot Wheels, Yankee Candle and Walmart's own Onn brand.
hypebeast.com
Check Out This Air Jordan 4 "Shiny Charizard" Custom
After revealing Snorlax-inspired Air Jordan 4s, custom footwear designer Andrew Chiou now reveals another Gen-1 Pokémon-inspired AJ4 based on the ultra-rare Shiny Charizard. Instead of its usual orange coat, the Shiny Charizard, which was first introduced with the Game Boy Color, appears in a greyish-purple tint with red wing webbing and a white underbelly.
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 5 "Mars for Her" Is Styled With Fiery Midsole Spikes
Jordan Brand had another successful year of sneaker releases, and as 2022 winds down to a close, it’s already giving us a sneak peek into what shoes it’s got in store for 2023. In the pipeline for Michael Jordan’s sportswear company is the Air Jordan 5 “Mars for Her” for the ladies which has appeared by way of detailed imagery.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Dunk High “Varsity Purple” Release Date Confirmed
The Nike Dunk High “Varsity Purple” is back. If you are a big fan of timeless sneakers, then the Nike Dunk High is probably a shoe that you are going to enjoy. Over the years, this model has been immortalized in sneaker history. After a lull in interest, this shoe is making a huge comeback, and fans are loving it.
Kate Spade Surprise 24-Hour Flash Sale: Score a $359 Tote Bag for $79, a $697 Purse Trio for $189 & More
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
36 holiday gift ideas for the person who has everything
To help you find a great gift for the most difficult people on your holiday giving list, we scoured the internet, and asked a few difficult-to-shop-for people in our own lives for insight, to create this list of perfect holiday gifts for the person who has everything.
Best stocking stuffer 2022 deals and gift ideas
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. When holiday shopping this season, don't forget those stocking stuffers. Little kids, adults and everyone in between enjoys unwrapping all...
hypebeast.com
SoleFly's Air Jordan 13 Collaboration Is Inspired by Michael Jordan's Yacht
Art collectors, streetwear brands and cultural icons will be flocking down to Florida this week for Art Basel, and one imprint that is chiming in on all of the action with a special release is SoleFly. The Miami-based retailer is reprising its partnership with Jordan Brand, this time to fashion its own Air Jordan 13 rendition inspired by one of Michael Jordan‘s favorite pastimes — yachting.
The North Face’s Coveted Retro 1996 Nuptse Jacket Is On Sale for Cyber Monday
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Winter is coming…and The North Face has you set with all the layers, puffed sleeves and insulation you’ll need to stay warm during the year’s coldest months. Plus, the entire site is up to 40% off right now for Cyber Monday. In addition to the site’s regular deals (which include 40% off their fleece-lined parkas and hooded jackets), customers can also get 25% off every full-priced item on the site as long as they sign up for the XPLR Pass. Don’t...
Shoppers Say Amazon's Best-Selling Bathrobe Is 'Velvety Soft' — and It's Up to 52% Off Right Now
It has over 24,00 five-star ratings There's no better way to stay warm in the winter than by wrapping yourself up in a robe, whether you want to add an extra layer to your snuggest pajamas or bundle up after quickly drying off with a towel post-shower. And if you're looking to replace your old bathrobe, you're in luck — right now, you can snag one of Amazon's best-selling robes for up to 52 percent off. The NY Threads Fleece Bathrobe is a favorite among shoppers, having racked...
CNET
5 Cyber Monday Deals to Splurge On: High-Cost Items Worth the $$$
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Not every Cyber Monday deal is worth entertaining. It may be enticing to snatch up a $200 TV, but sometimes retailers are just trying to get of old inventory or they're pawning off lower-quality products. Yet, you can still score some pretty good deals out there on high-quality items -- you might just have to look higher up the price list.
A rare Dyson supersonic hair dryer Cyber Monday deal sees tool reduced by nearly 40%
Calling all beauty lovers, this is not a drill: not only does Dyson’s supersonic hair dryer currently have 30 per cent off for Black Friday, you can now get an extra 10 per cent off for Cyber Monday. But you’ll have to be quick.Much like the airwrap, the supersonic dryer is hugely popular. And as one of Dyson’s most covetable hair tools, it is very rarely (if ever) discounted – even during the Black Friday bonanza. But, for this year, the hair tool has been slashed to just £170.91 – that’s a huge 36 per cent saving – courtesy of...
CNET
7 Second-Chance Cyber Monday Deals at Their Lowest Prices Ever
Cyber Monday is over, which means we're at the end of the year's biggest sales week. But some deals are still on the table the day after Cyber Monday. There have been some amazing deals, including some of the best we've ever seen. There have even been quite a few products being sold at all-time low prices. We've collected seven awesome electronics that are all currently at their lowest prices ever. It's unlikely they'll go any lower by the end of today, so if you want to snag some awesome gadgets, grab these before the post-Cyber Monday deals end.
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 7 Releases in "Black Olive" This Month
As Nike wraps up its year of anniversaries, its Jordan Brand subsidiary is following suit. The Air Jordan 7 somewhat quietly celebrated its 30th year in business as the retro sneaker remains a staple in Air Jordan lineups each year. While the shoe didn’t receive as much attention as the Air Jordan 1 and 2, the latter of which had a standout year in terms of production, the Air Jordan 7 still played a key role with collaborations that included touches from Trophy Room, Bephies Beauty Supply and Quai 54.
CNET
8 Best Buy Cyber Monday Deals Amazon Can't Beat
Cyber Monday technically starts tomorrow, but Best Buy has already moved from Black Friday deals to these new offerings. All of the big retailers are still offering thousands of deals across a wide variety of products, including cameras, laptops, and smart home devices. Amazon might be hard to beat when it comes to discounts, but that's exactly what Best Buy is doing with these eight gadgets.
