ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elton, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

Moss Bluff Library hours extended, beginning Dec. 5

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) -The Calcasieu Parish Public Library announced they will be expanding the hours at the Moss Bluff Library. Starting on Monday, Dec. 5, the library will be open at the following times:. Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday: 9 a.m. – 6...
MOSS BLUFF, LA
kalb.com

The Hotel Bentley is beginning to look a lot like Christmas

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Things at the Bentley are beginning to feel like the holiday season. For the third year, the Bentley installed their holiday tree in the hotel’s lobby. The tree stands over 22 feet tall, bearing over 3,000 lights. The hotel also set up an area to...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

American Press going to five days a week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The American Press newspaper will soon be printed only five days a week. Founded 127 years ago, the American Press’s daily edition has been a staple of news in Southwest Louisiana. Publisher Dan Phelan wrote to readers that the paper has changed with the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Water’s Edge holding food distribution event

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Water’s Edge Gathering will be holding a food pantry for those in need today, Dec. 1, 2022. The drive-thru food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. at the church on 2760 Power Center Parkway in Lake Charles. The church will be giving away groceries,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 1, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 1, 2022. Kaamil Saloah Alston, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. James Scott Lebleu, 42, Lake Charles: Improper use of multiple beam road lighting equipment; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; supply of product for falsifying a screening test.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Elton interim Mayor Avella Ackless dies at 77

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Elton Mayor Avella Ackless has died from surgical complications, her family has confirmed. Ackless, who was 77, dedicated her life to the town serving as water and town clerk for 35 years before being elected to the town council. From more than two decades working...
ELTON, LA
KPLC TV

Trash pickup in Beauregard Parish may be delayed

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Some trash pickup is being delayed in Beauregard Parish, officials say. Parish officials posted on Facebook that Waste Connections “has been unable to pick up trash on the regular scheduled days.”. Waste Connections is working to make provisions to collect trash at the earliest...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Law firm giving away 900 trees

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles law firm is hosting a 900 tree giveaway at their office on Dec. 3. Cox Cox Filo Camel & Wilson, located at 723 Broad St., will start the giveaway at 9 a.m. The types of trees include live oaks, southern magnolias, myrtles,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Man injured in accident at PCA mill in DeRidder

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident at PCA in DeRidder. According to Sheriff Mark Herford, a man was injured between a truck and a trailer. He was treated at a local hospital and was released around 5:30 p.m. Herford also said...
DERIDDER, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy