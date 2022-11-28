ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

PennLive.com

Man killed in central Pa. shooting: coroner

A 27-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday in Lancaster, the county coroner’s office said. Wakiel Jones, of Lancaster, was shot in the head around 11:45 a.m. on the 300 block of South Marshall Street, authorities said. The coroner’s office said Jones was found dead at the scene. His death...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

State Police find missing York County man safe

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police were searching for an 86-year-old man from West Manchester Township, York County. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, weights about 200 pounds, is five feet seven inches tall, and has gray hair, and brown eyes. Get the latest Pennsylvania...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Property damaged in Cumberland County shooting

Carlisle police are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting that caused property damage, but did not hurt anyone. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the area of West Locust and Bretz avenues, according to police. Police said the shooting did not appear to be random. No arrests have been...
CARLISLE, PA
Daily Voice

CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

York County man pleads guilty to vehicle, home arsons

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man has pled guilty to multiple counts of aggravated arson. According to Southern York Regional Police, Robert Castro pled guilty to five counts of aggravated arson (person present inside property) and five counts of reckless burning or exploding. The negotiated plea...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Former Dauphin County police chief stole 3 guns, nearly $100K from his department: prosecutors

The “leader” of a Dauphin County police department stole three guns and fudged his timecards to make nearly $100,000 for hours he did not work, prosecutors said Thursday. Marysville resident Christopher J. Still, 48, was the chief of the Halifax Borough Police Department between 2019 and 2022, while also working as a full-time officer for Marysville, when prosecutors said he submitted fraudulent timecards and stole $98,754.50. He also took three guns from an evidence locker and sold them, according to court records filed to support seven theft-related felonies against Still.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg police investigating 'shots fired' incident

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a report of shots fired in the area of S. 20th and Derry streets. The reports came in at around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Police responded to the area and surrounding schools, looking for any suspects or victims, but no one was found.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

One pronounced dead at scene of Lancaster County shooting

COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's Office responded to the scene of a reported shooting in Columbia on Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to emergency dispatch accounts. Columbia Police later confirmed that one person is dead and another injured in the shooting, which occurred at 10:46 a.m. The incident...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

MARYSVILLE, PA
WGAL

Emergency crews respond to vehicle crash in York County

TOWNSHIP OF JACKSON, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Thursday night in York County. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Nashville Boulevard and Route 116 in Jackson Township. There is no word yet on whether anyone was injured. The vehicle sustained...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

No injuries after crash closes I-83 north in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An accident closed all lanes on I-83 north in Harrisburg on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to PennDOT. As of Thursday morning, the highway had been reopened. The crash was between Exit 44B for 19th Street and Exit 45, and it shut down...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Security guard wounded in Lancaster shooting that killed one

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster police are still looking for the gunman in a shooting at the 'Prince of Subs' Bar and Restaurant on S. Prince Street that left one man dead and another wounded. Police have not identified the wounded man, but security guard Chris Johnson says he was...
LANCASTER, PA
