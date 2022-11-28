Read full article on original website
Man killed in central Pa. shooting: coroner
A 27-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday in Lancaster, the county coroner’s office said. Wakiel Jones, of Lancaster, was shot in the head around 11:45 a.m. on the 300 block of South Marshall Street, authorities said. The coroner’s office said Jones was found dead at the scene. His death...
Man Leads State Police On Chase Across Three Pennsylvania Counties
A 28-year-old Dillsburg man led police in three central Pennsylvania counties on a wild chase following a traffic stop on Route 15, authorities say.It all began when Devin Michael Stough supposedly ran a red light while driving a grey Ford Ranger in West Manchester Township, nearly striking an offi…
abc27.com
State Police find missing York County man safe
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police were searching for an 86-year-old man from West Manchester Township, York County. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, weights about 200 pounds, is five feet seven inches tall, and has gray hair, and brown eyes. Get the latest Pennsylvania...
One Man Killed, Two Shot In Lancaster County: Police
A man has died after two men were shot in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Nov. 30, authorities say. Columbia Borough police were called to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of North Second Street at 10:46 a.m., according to a release by the department that afternoon. Upon...
Property damaged in Cumberland County shooting
Carlisle police are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting that caused property damage, but did not hurt anyone. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the area of West Locust and Bretz avenues, according to police. Police said the shooting did not appear to be random. No arrests have been...
Targeted Shooting In Carlisle, Police Say
A "shots fired" incident in central Pennsylvania is believed to have been a targeted shooting, authorities say. Officers with the Carlisle police were called to investigate those "shots fired" near the intersection of West Locust and Bretz avenues, on Wednesday, Nov. 30 around 8:30 p.m., according to a release by the department.
abc27.com
York County man pleads guilty to vehicle, home arsons
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man has pled guilty to multiple counts of aggravated arson. According to Southern York Regional Police, Robert Castro pled guilty to five counts of aggravated arson (person present inside property) and five counts of reckless burning or exploding. The negotiated plea...
Body Found With 'Apparent Injuries' Leads To Homicide Investigation In Lancaster
A body with "apparent injuries" was found in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Nov. 30, authorities say. Officers with the Lancaster Bureau of police were called to " a subject down" in the 300 block of South Marshall Street around 11 a.m., the department stated in a release that afternoon. Upon...
1 person dead, 1 injured after central Pa. shooting: police
One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a Wednesday morning shooting in Lancaster County, police said. Columbia Borough police said shots were fired around 10:46 a.m. on the 200 block of North Second Street. One of the victims was found dead at the scene, police said. The condition...
Former Dauphin County police chief stole 3 guns, nearly $100K from his department: prosecutors
The “leader” of a Dauphin County police department stole three guns and fudged his timecards to make nearly $100,000 for hours he did not work, prosecutors said Thursday. Marysville resident Christopher J. Still, 48, was the chief of the Halifax Borough Police Department between 2019 and 2022, while also working as a full-time officer for Marysville, when prosecutors said he submitted fraudulent timecards and stole $98,754.50. He also took three guns from an evidence locker and sold them, according to court records filed to support seven theft-related felonies against Still.
Central Pa. man pleads guilty to setting house, cars on fire: police
A York County man pleaded guilty to arson charges in two counties, police announced Thursday. Southern York Regional police said Robert Connor Castro, of New Freedom, took the plea in October on five counts of aggravated arson where a person is present inside a property and five counts of reckless burning or exploding.
iheart.com
Dauphin County Police Officer Arrested On Theft Charges
>Dauphin County Police Officer Arrested On Theft Charges. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A Dauphin County police officer is under arrest on multiple theft charges. Christopher J. Still is accused of submitting false in the amount of nearly 100-thousand dollars from 2019-to-2022. Still is also being charged with stealing three guns from an evidence locker. A preliminary hearing is set for December 13th.
abc27.com
Former Dauphin County police officer allegedly stole guns, falsified time worked
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A former Dauphin County police officer was arrested after he allegedly submitted fraudulent time sheets and also allegedly stole three firearms from the evidence locker. According to Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, detectives arrested Christopher Still, who was formally employed with the Halifax Borough...
WGAL
Harrisburg police investigating 'shots fired' incident
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a report of shots fired in the area of S. 20th and Derry streets. The reports came in at around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Police responded to the area and surrounding schools, looking for any suspects or victims, but no one was found.
One pronounced dead at scene of Lancaster County shooting
COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's Office responded to the scene of a reported shooting in Columbia on Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to emergency dispatch accounts. Columbia Police later confirmed that one person is dead and another injured in the shooting, which occurred at 10:46 a.m. The incident...
WGAL
Police investigating several reports of pickpockets at Lebanon County Walmart
NORTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police have received several reports of people getting their pockets picked at a Lebanon County Walmart. North Londonderry Township police reported several incidents on their Facebook page. "On November 29th, at 11 a.m., a victim called police and reported her wallet stolen. A man...
Ex-Police Officer In Two PA Boroughs Took $98K, Stole Guns From Evidence Locker: Authorities
A central Pennsylvania former police officer has been charged for thefts he committed on the job, authorities say. 48-year-old Christopher John Still formerly of the Marysville and Halifax boroughs of police is accused of submitting for hours he never worked while employed with the Halifax Borough from 2019 and 2022— resulting in a theft of $98,754.50, according to a release by the Dauphin County district attorney's office on Dec. 1.
WGAL
Emergency crews respond to vehicle crash in York County
TOWNSHIP OF JACKSON, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Thursday night in York County. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Nashville Boulevard and Route 116 in Jackson Township. There is no word yet on whether anyone was injured. The vehicle sustained...
abc27.com
No injuries after crash closes I-83 north in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An accident closed all lanes on I-83 north in Harrisburg on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to PennDOT. As of Thursday morning, the highway had been reopened. The crash was between Exit 44B for 19th Street and Exit 45, and it shut down...
WGAL
Security guard wounded in Lancaster shooting that killed one
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster police are still looking for the gunman in a shooting at the 'Prince of Subs' Bar and Restaurant on S. Prince Street that left one man dead and another wounded. Police have not identified the wounded man, but security guard Chris Johnson says he was...
