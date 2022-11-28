ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NM

Tree-lighting ceremony, Festival of Trees kick off Farmington holiday celebrations

By The Daily Times staff
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 3 days ago
FARMINGTON — Farmington residents will get a double dose of holiday cheer when the city’s annual tree-lighting ceremony and opening of the Festival of the Trees take place during the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Both events will take place at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The festivities will get underway at 5 p.m. when Mayor Nate Duckett throws the switch that will illuminate the giant outdoor tree on the Civic Center lawn.

Immediately afterward, visitors will be ushered inside the Civic Center to get their first look at the annual Festival of Trees, which continues through Saturday, Dec. 3. The annual festival, which also includes a series of paid events throughout the week benefiting Presbyterian Medical Services, features dozens of trees decked out in holiday bling.

Admission to both events on Tuesday is free. Call 505-427-9399 for more information about and a full schedule for the Festival of Trees.

The downtown Farmington Christmas Parade also is scheduled for this week at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 on Main Street. The event is presented by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce, and admission is free. Call 505-325-0279.

