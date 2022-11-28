Read full article on original website
Related
South Korea 2-1 Portugal: Player ratings as late Hwang goal knocks out Uruguay
South Korea pulled off a remarkable comeback win over Portugal in their final World Cup group game to book a place in the knockout stages at the expense of Uruguay on the narrowest of tie-breaker margins – it went all the way down to goals scored. An equaliser from...
Ghana 0-2 Uruguay: Player ratings as Black Stars & La Celeste bow out of World Cup
Ghana were unable to avenge their 2010 defeat to Uruguay, falling 2-0 to La Celeste on matchday three of the 2022 World Cup group stage in a result that saw both sides eliminated. South Korea's late win against Portugal meant that they finish above Uruguay on goals scored on a...
South Korea vs Portugal - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing South Korea vs Portugal at the World Cup, with team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Argentina & Poland qualify from Group C; Mexico fall short in thrilling fashion
Roundup of the final set of games in World Cup Group C as Argentina faced Poland and Mexico battled Saudi Arabia - all four teams were each in with a chance of making the last 16 prior to kick-off.
What happens if a World Cup knockout game ends in a draw?
How extra time and penalties will come into play at the 2022 World Cup.
Luis Suarez in tears on Uruguay bench after late World Cup elimination
Luis Suarez cries on the Uruguay bench after being eliminated from the World Cup.
Twitter reacts as South Korea knock Uruguay out of the World Cup
Twitter reacts to a mental final matchday in the 2022 World Cup Group H, as South Korea take all the headlines
Costa Rica 2-4 Germany: Player ratings as Hansi Flick's side exit the World Cup
Match report & player ratings from Costa Rica 2-4 Germany at the World Cup.
France predicted lineup vs Poland - World Cup
France's predicted starting XI for their World Cup round of 16 tie against Poland.
How can Spain qualify for the World Cup knockout stages?
Spain have their destiny in their own hands as they seek to get into the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Javier Tebas explains how Super League would 'destroy' European leagues
The La Liga president has slammed a renewed proposal for the European Super League.
Uruguay manager fires back at Joan Laporta over Ronald Araujo concerns
Uruguay manager Diego Alonso has dismissed Joan Laporta's concerns over Ronald Araujo's injury.
Luis Suarez taunts Ghana over 2010 handball
Luis Suarez isn't sorry for the handball he was sent off for against Ghana in 2010.
England vs Senegal - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of England's World Cup round of 16 tie against Senegal, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Japan 2-1 Spain: Player ratings as stunning comeback victory sends Samurai Blue top
Match report & player ratings from Japan 2-1 Spain at the World Cup.
Senegal: Things to know about England's World Cup last 16 opponents
Interesting facts about Senegal ahead of their World Cup clash with England.
Rodolfo Pizarro returns to Inter Miami as Monterrey decline purchase option
Monterrey have decided not to exercise the buyout option for Rodolfo Pizarro, sending him back to Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami. The Mexican player joined Rayados on loan ahead of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura, returning to Monterrey for a second stint after first signing in 2018. This time around, Pizarro managed one goal in 30 games under Manuel Vucetich.
Bayer Leverkusen eyeing Club Pachuca's Luis Chavez
Club Pachuca’s Luis Chavez is likely to be the next Mexican figure exported to Europe.
Netherlands struck by flu outbreak before USA last-16 match
The Netherlands squad has been struck by an outbreak of flu ahead of their World Cup last 16 clash with the United States on Saturday.
Croatia 0-0 Belgium: Player ratings as goalless draw sends Red Devils out
Player ratings from Croatia's goalless draw with Belgium at the World Cup.
90min
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0