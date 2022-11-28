Everything You Need to Know About Staying at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch and Touring the Country Icon’s Home

Country music icon Loretta Lynn died on Oct. 4, 2022. The winner of countless awards, Lynn was also known for her love of animals and lived on a ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, for most of her life. The ranch is open to the public, and country music fans and fans of Lynn can vacation on the ranch.

Loretta Lynn lived on the ranch for most of her life

Lynn married a talent manager named Oliver Lynn when she was a teenager. Together, they had six children, and for most of Lynn’s life, they lived on the family ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

In 2017 and 2018, Lynn began having multiple health issues. In May 2017, she suffered a stroke while at her home. After recovering from the stroke, Lynn fell and broke her hip on Jan. 1, 2018.

“She has a new puppy — we don’t really know if she was chasing after the puppy or what, but she slid and fractured her hip. We blame the puppy! Though the puppy brings smiles so there’s that,” Lynn’s daughter Patsy Eileen Lynn Russell told People Magazine .

According to People Magazine , Lynn “was forced to move from the ranch where she had lived with her husband Doo before he died in 1996, to a house closer to doctors in Nashville” due to her health issues.

How to stay at Loretta Lynn’s ranch

For fans of Lynn, the country singer’s ranch is open to visitors as a camping destination. Fans can rent cabins, bring an RV, or camp in tents.

According to the ranch’s official website , there are multiple guided tours available. Fans can tour the entire ranch property on foot, go to Doll and Fan Museum, visit the Native American Artifact Museum, see the replica of Lynn’s Butcher Holler Home, and tour Lynn’s actual home.

Tent camping at Lynn’s ranch starts at $25 a night, and a full RV hookup costs $45 a night. To find out the cost of staying in a cabin at Lynn’s ranch, one must call the attraction to book.

In addition to the guided tours, there are multiple shops onsite for fans to visit. The ranch also offers horseback trail riding, Jeep trail riding, and chuckwagon races.

Loretta Lynn impacted country music

Lynn was active in the country music industry for over 60 years. She won multiple Grammy Awards and won Artist of the Decade at the 1979 Academy of Country Music Awards.

On Oct. 4, 2022, Lynn’s family announced that Lynn died at the age of 90 years old in a statement. Since her death, there have been multiple tributes for Lynn at different events in country music.

At the 2022 Country Music Association Awards, Miranda Lambert , Reba McEntire, and Carrie Underwood performed a tribute honoring Lynn.

