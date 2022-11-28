Read full article on original website
Ocilla, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Swainsboro High School football team will have a game with Irwin County High School on December 02, 2022, 16:30:00.
Vidalia hires Metter’s Rodney Garvin to be new football coach
VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – Vidalia High School has hired Rodney Garvin to be its new head football coach, per the school’s athletic department. Garvin has been the head coach of the Metter Tigers for five seasons and has won four region championships with them. He amassed a combined record of 52-12 with them. Metter made […]
WJCL
Rodney Garvin named new head football coach at Vidalia High School
VIDALIA, Ga. — Rodney Garvin has been named the new head football coach at Vidalia High School. Garvin takes over the Indians program after a successful stint as head coach at Metter High School. During Garvin's tenure in Metter, the Tigers were 52-12, with 4 Region Championships and four...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett gears up for yet another big game
Prior to this season, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had already cemented his legacy by going from a lowly walk-on to a national championship quarterback. Bennett proved this season he wasn’t done adding to his list of accomplishments, and on Saturday, he’ll lead the Bulldogs into battle with another one on the line.
Despite early struggles, Grovetown basketball eyes a state title repeat
Grovetown Boys Basketball Head Coach: Darren Douglas Region: Region 2-AAAAAA Last Season: 29-3, won Class AAAAAA State Championship Standout Players: PG Malik Ferguson (Sr.), G/F Derrion Reid (Jr.), G Markel Freeman (Jr.), F Frankquon Sherman (Sr.), DJ Douglas (Jr.) GROVETOWN, GEORGIA – Winning ...
wtoc.com
First phase of Statesboro’s Blue Mile Project is complete
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A portion of Statesboro has new life and a new look after months of construction. Team leaders for the Blue Mile Project say they’re excited to have the first phase completed. With lighting up and sod down, one half of The Blue Mile now looks...
WRDW-TV
Will Augusta be getting a Whataburger anytime soon? We asked
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After Whataburger opened the first in a wave of Atlanta-area locations this week, some Augusta residents got hungry. Once known for tin-roof A-frame buildings, the chain has a loyal following – one perhaps rivaling the West Coast’s In-N-Out Burger. Whataburger said the store that...
Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections Nov 19 – Dec 1, 2022
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. EMMA’S. 455 COMMERCE DR STATESBORO, GA 30461. Phone Number:. Permit Type: Food Service. Last Inspection Score: 87.
Increased police presence at Burke County Schools amid threats to schools across Georgia
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Amid active shooter threats to schools across the state of Georgia, The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is upping security. Authorities released the following statement: At approximately 0915 Burke 911 was notified of possible active shooter activity in counties across Georgia. Even though Burke County Schools (both public and private) have […]
Enter for a chance to win a $250 gift card to Statesboro’s new Publix
Grice Connect knows how excited you all are for the opening of Statesboro’s new Publix, located in the Eagles Corner Shopping Center at 101 Tormenta Way. The only thing better than being one of the first shoppers at the new Publix is to shop for FREE groceries with a $250 gift card compliments of Grice Connect.
Local briefs: town hall for Clarke Co School Supt, new job for Lavonia Police Chief
Clarke County School Superintendent Robbie Hooker holds another town hall tonight, 6 o’clock at the New Grove Baptist Church on Moores Grove Road in Winterville. It is the fifth in a series of six sessions that will wrap up next Monday evening at the Pinewood Library and Community Center in Athens.
Active shooter prank calls threaten Southeast Georgia schools, cleared by police
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — UPDATED 11:21 a.m.- Active shooter prank calls have been confirmed to have occurred in Camden County, Glynn County, Chatham County and Lownes County. Camden High School, Brunswick High School and Valdosta High School were both targeted specifically. Lexie Thompson’s step-son and nephew attend Brunswick High School....
Several schools in Southeast Georgia receive threatening calls, police determine no danger
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating a threat in Glynn County at Brunswick High School on Wednesday morning. However, emergency management officials confirmed there is no active shooter. They believe the incident was a hoax. No one is injured and the school has been cleared by law enforcement, according...
WRDW-TV
Pedestrian fatally struck in Garden City, coroner says
GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgia man was fatally struck by a car Wednesday morning in Horry County. Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said Joshua Harden, 32, of Augusta, GA, was hit near 3023 Highway 17 Business in Garden City. He died at a hospital due to...
wtoc.com
Work continues on red light at busy intersection in Bulloch Co.
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers in one part of Bulloch County will soon have a traffic light at a very busy intersection. It comes after years of asking, and more than a year of construction. Slowly but surely, you see the pieces of the puzzle coming together to install...
wtoc.com
Brunswick High placed on lockdown for reported threat; school system says law enforcement has cleared building
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Law enforcement responded to the report of a threat at Brunswick High School on Wednesday morning. According to the Glynn County School System, the school has been cleared by law enforcement and all schools have been placed in a Code Yellow lockdown as a precaution. The...
wtoc.com
Arrest made in Toombs Co. homicide investigation
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting that happened in Lyons on Thursday. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Aaron Coleman was arrested at around 7 p.m. Coleman was charged with Felony Murder in the death of 36-year-old John Tomason.
wgxa.tv
Seven indicted in $30M unemployment benefits scheme
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Seven Middle Georgia residents have been indicted in a scheme that is responsible for defrauding the government out of $30 Million that was intended to help citizens who are unemployed. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Tyshion Hicks, Macovian Dotson, and Membrish...
State says Central Georgia judge violated oath, harassed women, interfered in cases
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Central Georgia judge could be suspended or removed after a state agency accused him of violating his oath dozens of times. A complaint by the Judicial Qualifications Commission says Robert Reeves:. Made inappropriate comments in the courtroom about defendants, law enforcement and attorneys. Sexually...
