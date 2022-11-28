ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomson, GA

High School Football PRO

Ocilla, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Ocilla, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Swainsboro High School football team will have a game with Irwin County High School on December 02, 2022, 16:30:00.
SWAINSBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Vidalia hires Metter’s Rodney Garvin to be new football coach

VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – Vidalia High School has hired Rodney Garvin to be its new head football coach, per the school’s athletic department. Garvin has been the head coach of the Metter Tigers for five seasons and has won four region championships with them. He amassed a combined record of 52-12 with them. Metter made […]
VIDALIA, GA
WJCL

Rodney Garvin named new head football coach at Vidalia High School

VIDALIA, Ga. — Rodney Garvin has been named the new head football coach at Vidalia High School. Garvin takes over the Indians program after a successful stint as head coach at Metter High School. During Garvin's tenure in Metter, the Tigers were 52-12, with 4 Region Championships and four...
VIDALIA, GA
wtoc.com

First phase of Statesboro’s Blue Mile Project is complete

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A portion of Statesboro has new life and a new look after months of construction. Team leaders for the Blue Mile Project say they’re excited to have the first phase completed. With lighting up and sod down, one half of The Blue Mile now looks...
STATESBORO, GA
WRDW-TV

Will Augusta be getting a Whataburger anytime soon? We asked

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After Whataburger opened the first in a wave of Atlanta-area locations this week, some Augusta residents got hungry. Once known for tin-roof A-frame buildings, the chain has a loyal following – one perhaps rivaling the West Coast’s In-N-Out Burger. Whataburger said the store that...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
ATHENS, GA
WJBF

Increased police presence at Burke County Schools amid threats to schools across Georgia

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Amid active shooter threats to schools across the state of Georgia, The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is upping security. Authorities released the following statement: At approximately 0915 Burke 911 was notified of possible active shooter activity in counties across Georgia. Even though Burke County Schools (both public and private) have […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Pedestrian fatally struck in Garden City, coroner says

GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgia man was fatally struck by a car Wednesday morning in Horry County. Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said Joshua Harden, 32, of Augusta, GA, was hit near 3023 Highway 17 Business in Garden City. He died at a hospital due to...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Arrest made in Toombs Co. homicide investigation

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting that happened in Lyons on Thursday. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Aaron Coleman was arrested at around 7 p.m. Coleman was charged with Felony Murder in the death of 36-year-old John Tomason.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Seven indicted in $30M unemployment benefits scheme

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Seven Middle Georgia residents have been indicted in a scheme that is responsible for defrauding the government out of $30 Million that was intended to help citizens who are unemployed. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Tyshion Hicks, Macovian Dotson, and Membrish...
CORDELE, GA

