‘The Santa Clauses’ Episode 3 Recap: Scott Calvin Auditions Peyton Manning To Be Santa Claus

The search for a new Santa has begun. Even if Scott Calvin doesn’t want to like Simon Choksi, a trip to the Wobbly Woods (and a witch’s cabin) changes his mind. Here’s our recap of The Santa Clauses’ “Into the Wobbly Woods” episode.

Scott Calvin begins auditions for the new Santa Claus

While Scott and Carol are reminiscing about jeans and BlackBerry phones, Betty informs them about their transition to normalcy. Everything’s taken care of — they’ll have a house in the Chicago suburbs and plenty of new clothes.

The search for a new Santa Claus, however, is still underway. Simon Choksi and his daughter wake up at the North Pole and meet Mrs. Claus, who confirms neither of them will remember their surprise trip. Cal is super excited to meet his gaming idol, though, and Mrs. Claus suggests he show them around.

Peyton Manning gets interviewed by Santa, who elaborates on chimney raccoons, Christmas deniers, and even Santa traps. Although Betty says they need to choose a new Santa quickly, Scott isn’t convinced, especially after an impromptu “ho, ho, homaha.”

Cal has plenty of questions about the real world for Simon Choksi. He’s excited about shopping carts and sunburns. Betty interrupts to bring Simon as a candidate to Santa Claus and, after an unfortunate doll head accident with Cal, Sandra takes over Grace’s tour.

Simon Choksi is chosen as the new Santa Claus

Simon Choksi tells Santa Claus about his latest endeavor — EverythingNow. Unfortunately, after some unauthorized pictures, the interview concludes abruptly. Meanwhile, Sandra brings Grace to the reindeer and complains about leaving the North Pole the whole time. After a trip to E.L.F.S., Santa and Simon learn they’re headed to the Wombly Woods.

Apparently, a Christmas Witch lives out there but Simon doesn’t care. He needs to find his daughter. While walking in the wilderness, Simon confesses that his wife died 2 years ago. To honor her memory, he and Grace started a nonprofit that gives toys to underserved kids.

Unfortunately, Santa and Simon get stuck in sticky snow and meet the bitter Christmas witch. After traveling to her cabin, Santa meets Grace and confronts his daughter about her free-spirited trips to the woods. Sandra says she’s scared to leave the North Pole. Her father says he’s scared too, but it’s better to be scared together.

The Calvins travel from the North Pole to the real world

Simon Choksi chats with Grace and accepts the job as Santa. Scott Calvin passes the red coat and decides not to say anything about the Mrs. Clause. Just as Scott Calvin’s family is about to leave, Noel breaks out into a heartbroken version of “Last Christmas.”

After an accidental angel dusting, the Calvins wake up in their new home. The kids are pretty shocked at their dad’s non-Santa appearance but are excited, nonetheless, at the “summer” weather. A new adventure is on the horizon.

