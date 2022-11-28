Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office offering applications for Bike Give Back until December 2

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Starting November 28 and ending December 2, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office will be accepting applications to receive a bike this holiday season. Applications can be acquired at the Vidalia and Ferriday Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office locations.

Applicants must be residents of Concordia Parish and provide a valid form of identification. Additionally, the child that receives the bike must be between the ages of 2-15, cannot have previously received a bike, and must reside at the address shown on the applicant’s ID.