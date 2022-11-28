ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia Parish, LA

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office offering applications for Bike Give Back until December 2

By Aysha Decuir
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YxKkP_0jQFoIzF00

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Starting November 28 and ending December 2, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office will be accepting applications to receive a bike this holiday season. Applications can be acquired at the Vidalia and Ferriday Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office locations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29nLsg_0jQFoIzF00

Applicants must be residents of Concordia Parish and provide a valid form of identification. Additionally, the child that receives the bike must be between the ages of 2-15, cannot have previously received a bike, and must reside at the address shown on the applicant’s ID.

Comments / 0

Related
KNOE TV8

Caldwell Parish Sheriff discusses viral arrest video

Councilman Doug Harvey reunites with nurse who saved life following crash. “She's like an angel to me,” said Harvey. “To see her that morning was a sigh of relief. To see her again was a sigh of relief.”. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 6...
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Missing teen located; safe

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: APD said that James has been found and is safe. Alexandria Police are asking for the public’s help in finding James Reed, 15. James is described as being about 5′8″ and weighs about 130 pounds. He was last seen around Sixth Street near the Fred Loop area.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Grambling pursuit ends in Ruston

A Clayton, La., man faces numerous charges after he allegedly fled from a Grambling police officer who attempted to stop him for a traffic violation. At about noon on Wednesday a Grambling PD officer saw a black Chevrolet Camaro traveling east on U.S. 80 with no visible license plate. When the officer attempted to stop the Camaro, it continued east at reckless speeds, endangering others. The suspect crossed the double yellow line, passing five vehicles causing them to run off the road almost causing a crash. Several westbound vehicles had to pull off the road to avoid being hit head on.
GRAMBLING, LA
MyArkLaMiss

State offices in 8 NELA parishes to close at Noon due to bad weather

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 29, 2022, at Noon, Commission of Administration, Jay Dardenne announced that state offices in Catahoula Parish, Concordia Parish, East Carroll Parish, Franklin Parish, Madison Parish, Richland Parish, Tensas Parish, and West Carroll Parish will close due to bad weather. All agency heads are responsible for determining that essential […]
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Two people injured in Caldwell Parish tornado storm

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 29, 2022, the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that two people were injured inside their home during a tornado storm. Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently working to clear the roads. We will continue to provide updates on myarklamiss.com.
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Cenla closures due to severe weather

(KALB) - Check back for the latest updates. We will provide more information as it becomes available. The Rapides Parish School Board issued the following statement:. “At this moment, we are continuing to monitor the weather. While there are some concerns in other areas, as of now, the forecast for most of Rapides Parish does not warrant any variation to our school day today. If our schools are put under a tornado watch or warning, our staff will take appropriate safety actions.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

APD seeking public help to locate 2 attempted murder suspects

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is asking for public assistance to locate two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting incident this afternoon on North Mall Drive. Nobody was injured in the incident. Cartier Green, 22, (left photo) and Kennedy Green, 21, are each wanted for...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisianans on Medicaid expansion can get care across river at Natchez hospital

Just across the Mississippi River bridge from Natchez are the Louisiana towns of Vidalia, Ferriday and other communities where there are people who have health care coverage through the expansion of Medicaid. Those Louisianans, if they are in the correct Medicaid health care network, can obtain medical services across the bridge in Mississippi at Merit […] The post Louisianans on Medicaid expansion can get care across river at Natchez hospital appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NATCHEZ, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies arrest sixth suspect in Vidalia human trafficking investigation that involved minors

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/22/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On November 22, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that they made a sixth arrest in the Vidalia Human Trafficking investigation that involved minors in the area. According to deputies, 36-year-old Jessica Robinson was arrested by officials and charged with two […]
VIDALIA, LA
WLBT

Natchez woman dies after being shot in head by daughter

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A Natchez woman, who was shot in the head by her daughter, has died after being in critical condition. The mother was in critical condition and soon airlifted to a hospital after her daughter, 36-year-old Shalece Thomas, fired a single shot that hit her in the head around 2 a.m. Friday morning.
NATCHEZ, MS
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

64K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy