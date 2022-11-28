ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Andrej Sustr

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Andrej Sustr (AHN-dray SHOO-stuhr) from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Sustr, 32 (11/29/90), has recorded four assists, eight penalty minutes (PIM) and a plus-six rating...
SAINT PAUL, MN

