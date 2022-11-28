ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut Health Investigative Team

UPDATED: Coronavirus In Connecticut

The state’s weekly COVID summary: 1,005,712 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with 3,109 testing positive over the last 7 days; the 7-day positivity rate is 9.21%, the state Department of Public Health (DPH) reported. The state reported 15,852,942 PCR/NAAT tests, with 33,752 residents testing positive over the last...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wamc.org

Berkshire County health organizations issue warning about spike in dangerous trifecta of respiratory illnesses among young people

Two of Berkshire County’s major healthcare providers have issued a joint warning to parents about taking protective measures to shield their children against surging seasonal respiratory illnesses. Berkshire Health Systems and Community Health Programs say that between the flu, rising RSV cases, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a triple threat has emerged for young people that is straining public health resources both here and across the U.S. WAMC spoke with CHP Chief Medical Officer Andrew Beckwith about what parents can do to protect their children and the public health system.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Eyewitness News

Pharmacies facing shortage of flu medications

(WFSB) - If the large number of flu cases wasn’t bad enough, there’s now a shortage on medications to treat it. Pharmacists and doctors are worried that patients may not get the help they need. Several pharmacies in Waterbury said they haven’t seen anything like this. The pharmacies...
WATERBURY, CT
westernmassnews.com

Nearly a dozen COVID-19 cases seen at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve learned the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home is currently has almost a dozen positive COVID-19 cases. Now, lawmakers want to make sure this outbreak is handled properly. We’ve learned from the state there is currently 11 long-term care veterans that are COVID-19 positive in the...
HOLYOKE, MA
Eyewitness News

Sport and Medical Sciences Academy back in session after bomb threat

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Sport and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford was locked down on Friday morning. Hartford police confirmed to Channel 3 that there appeared to have been a bomb threat. Lt. Aaron Boisvert called it a vague threat that was received around 6:30 a.m. Hartford Public Schools...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

FBI, police updates public on search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer

WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Police investigate Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

New controversial ‘Truck Tax’ begins in January

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Starting January 1, companies will have to start paying a mileage fee for their tractor trailers. The new tax is called a ‘Highway Use Fee’ and it’s only for heavy tractor trailers. There are now signs at rest areas all along state highways...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Why half of affordable housing vouchers in CT go unused: ‘A slamming door in my face’

Just days before Christmas, LaResse Harvey received the gift of a lifetime. After spending two years on a waiting list, she received a call from the Bristol Housing Authority notifying her she had won the lottery for a government-subsidized housing voucher for low-income families. The voucher would cover a significant portion of her rent, allowing her to afford a place ranging from $1,089 to $1,144 per month, depending on the location.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: NY, MA focal points in search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer

WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Connecticut’s ‘bottle bill’ to expand to new beverages Jan. 1

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Customers will begin paying a five-cent deposit on more beverages at the start of the new year. People have paid the deposit on soda and beer bottles and cans for four decades. That will expand to containers for hard cider, plant water or plant-infused drinks, juice drinks, teas, coffee, and kombucha, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Scot is the bearer of bad news

HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Holidays on Main took place in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, CT

