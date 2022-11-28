Read full article on original website
UPDATED: Coronavirus In Connecticut
The state’s weekly COVID summary: 1,005,712 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with 3,109 testing positive over the last 7 days; the 7-day positivity rate is 9.21%, the state Department of Public Health (DPH) reported. The state reported 15,852,942 PCR/NAAT tests, with 33,752 residents testing positive over the last...
Berkshire County health organizations issue warning about spike in dangerous trifecta of respiratory illnesses among young people
Two of Berkshire County’s major healthcare providers have issued a joint warning to parents about taking protective measures to shield their children against surging seasonal respiratory illnesses. Berkshire Health Systems and Community Health Programs say that between the flu, rising RSV cases, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a triple threat has emerged for young people that is straining public health resources both here and across the U.S. WAMC spoke with CHP Chief Medical Officer Andrew Beckwith about what parents can do to protect their children and the public health system.
First Flu Death Of Season Confirmed In Connecticut As Person In 50s
Health officials have reported this season's first flu death in Connecticut. The individual who died in November was a resident of New London County and was in their 50s, the Connecticut Department of Health announced on Monday, Nov. 28. No further information about the patient is will be released, officials...
Stakeholders: Health Care Is Expensive And Outcomes Aren’t Better Than In Most Comparable Nations
Health care industry stakeholders began a Thursday morning hearing in Hartford with a sobering assessment of the state’s health metrics: Connecticut is among the most expensive states to receive health care in the United States, a country that pays more for worse health outcomes than most comparable nations. Those...
Pharmacies facing shortage of flu medications
(WFSB) - If the large number of flu cases wasn’t bad enough, there’s now a shortage on medications to treat it. Pharmacists and doctors are worried that patients may not get the help they need. Several pharmacies in Waterbury said they haven’t seen anything like this. The pharmacies...
Nearly a dozen COVID-19 cases seen at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve learned the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home is currently has almost a dozen positive COVID-19 cases. Now, lawmakers want to make sure this outbreak is handled properly. We’ve learned from the state there is currently 11 long-term care veterans that are COVID-19 positive in the...
COVID outbreak hits Holyoke Soldiers’ Home: 13 residents test positive
HOLYOKE — At least 13 residents and four staff members at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home have been infected with COVID-19 in the latest outbreak of the disease that killed 84 residents at the start of the pandemic. On Wednesday a letter was sent to veterans and their families...
With CT essential worker bonuses done, more post-COVID issues arise
The larger question — how to rescue families from the economic shocks of the pandemic and inflation — has begun to heat up at the Capitol.
Flu season in CT coming earlier, hitting harder this year
Leaders at children’s hospitals worry that more flu cases will make the crowding situation worse in intensive care and emergency departments.
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Jobs report, long COVID medical costs, Netflix feedback
Illumination's 'The Grinch' will be showing on the Connecticut Science Center's big screen. A 17-year-old was the victim of a shooting in Waterbury on Thursday afternoon. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 2, including an Early Warning Weather Alert for Saturday.
Sport and Medical Sciences Academy back in session after bomb threat
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Sport and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford was locked down on Friday morning. Hartford police confirmed to Channel 3 that there appeared to have been a bomb threat. Lt. Aaron Boisvert called it a vague threat that was received around 6:30 a.m. Hartford Public Schools...
FBI, police updates public on search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer
VIDEO: Police investigate Hartford shooting
New York and Massachusetts have become focal points in the search for a man accused of murdering his 11-month-old daughter in Naugatuck two weeks ago. Scot Haney has accepted his role as the bearer of bad news when it comes to this weekend's weather. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Jobs report, long...
New controversial ‘Truck Tax’ begins in January
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Starting January 1, companies will have to start paying a mileage fee for their tractor trailers. The new tax is called a ‘Highway Use Fee’ and it’s only for heavy tractor trailers. There are now signs at rest areas all along state highways...
Why half of affordable housing vouchers in CT go unused: ‘A slamming door in my face’
Just days before Christmas, LaResse Harvey received the gift of a lifetime. After spending two years on a waiting list, she received a call from the Bristol Housing Authority notifying her she had won the lottery for a government-subsidized housing voucher for low-income families. The voucher would cover a significant portion of her rent, allowing her to afford a place ranging from $1,089 to $1,144 per month, depending on the location.
VIDEO: NY, MA focal points in search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer
United Way 211 helps thousands of callers in Connecticut each year find housing, food
ROCKY HILL, Conn. — The United Way assists hundreds of thousands of Connecticut residents each year with its 211 helpline, helping them through obstacles like COVID-19, inflation, and other challenges, that may leave us needing help. “We responded to more than three million inquires for assistance last year and...
Connecticut’s ‘bottle bill’ to expand to new beverages Jan. 1
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Customers will begin paying a five-cent deposit on more beverages at the start of the new year. People have paid the deposit on soda and beer bottles and cans for four decades. That will expand to containers for hard cider, plant water or plant-infused drinks, juice drinks, teas, coffee, and kombucha, […]
Scot is the bearer of bad news
Holidays on Main took place in Wethersfield
