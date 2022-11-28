ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Woman seriously injured after falling from deer stand in Colleton County

By Tim Renaud
 3 days ago

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was seriously injured Saturday after she fell approximately 15 feet from a deer stand.

Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue located the woman on the ground about 1/4-mile in the woods off Pine Grove Road just before 6:00 p.m.

She suffered multiple traumatic injuries.

NCPD: Man arrested after stealing steaks from Food Lion at knifepoint

The woman was initially treated and immobilized at the scene before being carried out of the woods to an awaiting ambulance. She was eventually airlifted to the trauma center at the Medical University of South Carolina.

“A second woman was also injured after a side-by-side she was in overturned while en route to the first injured woman,” said fire-rescue officials.

That woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Colleton Medical Center for treatment.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the fall.

Comments / 3

ONE MANS OPINION
3d ago

Really are deer 🦌 hunters in Colleton County that careless ? It was only a short time ago that some one mistook two people moving in the bush for deer then shot and killed them both . Deer hunting thanks but no thanks it's safer hunting through the meat display at your local supermarket But with the prices of meat I've witness some rather animalistic behaviors in these meat markets.

