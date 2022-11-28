ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Chicago

Friends say mom was living in fear before she was killed with family in Buffalo Grove

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Friends say a woman found dead along with her children, husband, and mother-in-law in Buffalo Grove this week had been living in fear.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Thursday night, we also learned about a restraining order, and financial trouble.Police were called Wednesday to the home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace, near Port Clinton Road, for a wellbeing check on a woman. When officers arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside and forced their way in – only to find five people dead from an apparent quadruple murder suicide.On Thursday,...
Motorious

Tesla Model S Burns To Ground In Pennsylvania

The thing about electric cars is while they might be hot sales items in certain areas, they also burn hotter. That point was illustrated yet again by a Tesla Model S which caught fire on Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania not too long ago, the EV burning to the ground. It took multiple tanker trucks pouring plenty of water on the fire to get it to extinguish and stay that way, leaving precious little of the car when the smoke cleared.
