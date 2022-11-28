ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, NC

Speedway Motorsports Promotes Industry Veteran Matt Greci To Senior Vice President and General Manager at Nashville Superspeedway

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 17

Gaylord Perry, two-time Cy Young winner, NC native dead at 84

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball who wrote a book about using pitch, died Thursday. He was 84. Perry died at his home in Gaffney at about 5 a.m. Thursday of natural causes, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. He […]
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WFAE

Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs

Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
ASHEVILLE, NC
ourstate.com

5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie

Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
DAVIDSON, NC
packinsider.com

Wolferetti: A recap of UNC’s no-good, very bad weekend

Sure, this is an NC State site, and we like to keep things positive. So we were positive in our decision to rehash with our readers, the awful weekend that UNC just had. And yeah it’s Tuesday and I should have written this Monday, but I was busy, so you get it today. Let’s get to it.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

This 70-year-old Nash County bridge will be replaced, DOT says

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 70-year-old bridge in Nash County will be replaced beginning next year. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Thursday the bridge on alternate U.S. Route 64 over the Tar River will be replaced after the awarding of a $3.7 million contract. DOT says...
NASH COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Mystery surrounds late night loud noises

Washington residents have heard loud noises late at night for the past month, but no one seems to know what it is or where it is coming from. There have been guesses on Facebook of what it could be – everything from Seneca Guns, to fireworks, to military practice to squirrels blowing a fuse on transformers.
WASHINGTON, NC
wcti12.com

NC State Trooper saves life of infant after pulling family over

KINSTON, Lenoir County — A traffic stop in Kinston saved a life recently and the infant's family wants to say "thank you" to the State Highway Patrol Trooper who pulled them over. Derrick Stroud, and his fiancée Victoria O'Neal, said if it wasn't for Trooper Matthew Brown's quick reactions...
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

Johnston County man found asleep in stolen Mustang in Wake Forest: sheriff

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A string of vehicle robberies and break-ins across multiple North Carolina counties have led to multiple charges for a 33-year-old Benson man. Christopher Lee Martin was found sleeping in one of the missing cars around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Wake Forest with a stolen firearm also in his possession, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
WAKE FOREST, NC
chapelboro.com

Benson Man Charged After Stealing 2 Vehicles in Orange County

After a string of vehicle thefts and break-ins on Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office officially charged a man later found in Wake County. A release from the sheriff’s office said 33-year-old Christopher Lee Martin is facing two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, one count of larceny of a firearm and four counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Martin, who is from Benson, N.C., is expected to have charges from other jurisdictions arise as well, since he arrived in the area via Interstate 85 in what is believed to be a stolen Mercedes from Johnston County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Murder Charge Filed Against Driver Involved In Fatal Crash

SELMA – The State Highway Patrol has charged a Clayton man with second degree murder in connection with a fatal head on collision Saturday night, Nov. 26 on NC Highway 42 East near Lynch Road. Kevin Shawn Kelly, age 55, was arrested by state troopers Tuesday upon his release...
CLAYTON, NC
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy