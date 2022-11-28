Speedway Motorsports Promotes Industry Veteran Matt Greci To Senior Vice President and General Manager at Nashville Superspeedway

After a string of vehicle thefts and break-ins on Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office officially charged a man later found in Wake County. A release from the sheriff’s office said 33-year-old Christopher Lee Martin is facing two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, one count of larceny of a firearm and four counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Martin, who is from Benson, N.C., is expected to have charges from other jurisdictions arise as well, since he arrived in the area via Interstate 85 in what is believed to be a stolen Mercedes from Johnston County.

ORANGE COUNTY, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO