Speedway Motorsports Promotes Industry Veteran Matt Greci To Senior Vice President and General Manager at Nashville Superspeedway

Gaylord Perry, two-time Cy Young winner, NC native dead at 84
GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball who wrote a book about using pitch, died Thursday. He was 84. Perry died at his home in Gaffney at about 5 a.m. Thursday of natural causes, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. He […]
Bowl projections for North Carolina, NC State and Duke ahead of conference championship weekend
The college football regular season is done and the College Football Playoff is nearly set. After the conference championship games wrap up on Saturday, teams with at least six wins this season will wait to see which of the 41 bowl games they’ll play in. WRAL senior multiplatform producer...
Here’s everything coming to North Carolina’s biggest venues in December 2022
You know what December means at North Carolina’s largest entertainment venues: It’s a big beautifully wrapped package of Christmas entertainment and sports, of course.
'Bittersweet.' First NC National Guard African American woman pilot takes farewell Black Hawk flight
Family and friends were at the airport to watch Captain Lindsey Jefferies-Jones make her final flight.
Meet Art Heyman: The Man Who Escalated Duke & North Carolina's Rivalry Over 60 Years Ago
There isn't a rivalry in college sports fueled with as much hatred as Duke and North Carolina. Sure, I'll give credit to Ohio State and Michigan, Alabama and Auburn, Notre Dame and USC and Oklahoma and Texas come football season, but none compare to Duke and UNC on the hardwood.
Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs
Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie
Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
Wolferetti: A recap of UNC’s no-good, very bad weekend
Sure, this is an NC State site, and we like to keep things positive. So we were positive in our decision to rehash with our readers, the awful weekend that UNC just had. And yeah it’s Tuesday and I should have written this Monday, but I was busy, so you get it today. Let’s get to it.
This 70-year-old Nash County bridge will be replaced, DOT says
SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 70-year-old bridge in Nash County will be replaced beginning next year. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Thursday the bridge on alternate U.S. Route 64 over the Tar River will be replaced after the awarding of a $3.7 million contract. DOT says...
Mystery surrounds late night loud noises
Washington residents have heard loud noises late at night for the past month, but no one seems to know what it is or where it is coming from. There have been guesses on Facebook of what it could be – everything from Seneca Guns, to fireworks, to military practice to squirrels blowing a fuse on transformers.
'Pay attention and fight back': Couple refuses to let eminent domain dispute slide
A Wake County couple's once quiet and shaded backyard is now filled with weeds, stumps and the sound of cars driving down the highway.
Smoke, ashes in for 4th day as North Carolina landfill fire continues; fire did not appear to begin as ‘controlled burn’
A call about a blaze in the area was first noted around 3:25 a.m. Friday, according to the Raleigh Fire Department website.
I-95 reopens in Halifax County after truck spills boxes on highway
ENFIELD, N.C. — Boxes of what appeared to be produce spilled Wednesday on Interstate 95 after a tractor trailer overturned. The crash occurred before 4 a.m. near Exit 161 for N.C. Highway 561 in Halifax County. The entire northbound direction of I-95 was closed north of Rocky Mount, reopening by 9:30 a.m.
Bertie County Sheriff-Elect appointed early following the current Sheriff’s early retirement
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -County commissioners and people of Bertie County came out Wednesday night for what they called a special emergency meeting. The gathering was held to appoint Sheriff-Elect Tyrone Ruffin to the position just days before his term begins next Monday. Ruffin will be finishing out the term...
NC State Trooper saves life of infant after pulling family over
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A traffic stop in Kinston saved a life recently and the infant's family wants to say "thank you" to the State Highway Patrol Trooper who pulled them over. Derrick Stroud, and his fiancée Victoria O'Neal, said if it wasn't for Trooper Matthew Brown's quick reactions...
Gun charge brought against father of driver in Raleigh Christmas Parade fatality
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following the tragic death of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks at the Raleigh Christmas parade, the father of the truck driver who hit her is now facing a gun charge from that same day. Christopher Hylton Glass, 49, has been charged with carrying a gun during the...
Johnston County man found asleep in stolen Mustang in Wake Forest: sheriff
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A string of vehicle robberies and break-ins across multiple North Carolina counties have led to multiple charges for a 33-year-old Benson man. Christopher Lee Martin was found sleeping in one of the missing cars around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Wake Forest with a stolen firearm also in his possession, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
Benson Man Charged After Stealing 2 Vehicles in Orange County
After a string of vehicle thefts and break-ins on Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office officially charged a man later found in Wake County. A release from the sheriff’s office said 33-year-old Christopher Lee Martin is facing two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, one count of larceny of a firearm and four counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Martin, who is from Benson, N.C., is expected to have charges from other jurisdictions arise as well, since he arrived in the area via Interstate 85 in what is believed to be a stolen Mercedes from Johnston County.
Man threatened, threw knife at employees while trying to steal from North Carolina Walmart, police said
During the day Tuesday, the suspect was inside the store at 1511 Benvenue Road with the knife, police said.
Murder Charge Filed Against Driver Involved In Fatal Crash
SELMA – The State Highway Patrol has charged a Clayton man with second degree murder in connection with a fatal head on collision Saturday night, Nov. 26 on NC Highway 42 East near Lynch Road. Kevin Shawn Kelly, age 55, was arrested by state troopers Tuesday upon his release...
