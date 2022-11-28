ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Martin, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanbenito.com

Season of light

Hollister and San Benito County kicked off the winter holiday season this past weekend with the annual downtown Lights On Parade and celebration. The events on Saturday, Nov. 26 started early in the morning with the Holiday Car Display, an afternoon holiday boutique that lasted well into the evening and, of course, the centerpiece winter holiday parade that featured floats and presentations from numerous local people, clubs, businesses and organizations.
HOLLISTER, CA
sanbenito.com

County and store partner for free recycling program

Residents of San Benito County can now conveniently recycle their unbroken fluorescent lamps for free at True Value, located at 1260 Fourth St. in Hollister, according to a press release from the county. The grant project also includes the distribution of more than 600 coupons to San Benito County residents...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
sanbenito.com

Hazel Hawkins continues to seek financial solutions

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital issued a statement Nov. 28 assuring its employees and patients that the Hollister facility’s staff and other experts engaged by the hospital are “pursuing multiple angles to resolve” its current fiscal emergency. HHMH also emphasized that the hospital remains open and “continues to...
HOLLISTER, CA
sanbenito.com

Local Scene: Oriana Chorale to perform holiday concerts in Hollister

The San Benito Oriana Chorale invites the community to their holiday concerts. The vocalists will be singing Christmas and Hanukkah songs, as well as the “Hallelujah” chorus from Handel’s Messiah. Concert dates are 7:30pm Dec. 14, 7:30pm Dec. 16 and 3pm Dec. 18. All concerts will take...
HOLLISTER, CA
sanbenito.com

Father, daughter share work experience at R.O. Hardin

Areli Munoz grew up admiring her father’s work ethic as a groundskeeper who is going on 43 years with the Hollister School District. Now, as a first-year second-grade teacher at R.O. Hardin Elementary School, she gets the unique opportunity to see her dad in action on campus each week.
HOLLISTER, CA
sanbenito.com

Grant helps police ramp up traffic safety in Hollister

With the help of a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, Hollister Police this winter plan to take action to deter unsafe driving and increase safety on local roads. The $70,000 grant will allow the Hollister Police Department to increase patrols throughout the community, conduct DUI checkpoints and...
HOLLISTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy