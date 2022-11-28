Hollister and San Benito County kicked off the winter holiday season this past weekend with the annual downtown Lights On Parade and celebration. The events on Saturday, Nov. 26 started early in the morning with the Holiday Car Display, an afternoon holiday boutique that lasted well into the evening and, of course, the centerpiece winter holiday parade that featured floats and presentations from numerous local people, clubs, businesses and organizations.

HOLLISTER, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO