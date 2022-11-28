New area code is available in these Northern California counties

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — A new area code became available for people in multiple Northern California counties on Monday.

According to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), residents who live in the 209 area code region may be given the new 350 area code if they request new service or an additional phone line.

Customers with numbers with the current area code will not change and the price of a call, coverage area, or other rates will not change due to the overlay, the CPUC said.

The CPUC announced the new area code on Sept. 28 after the CPUC approved it in May due to the high demand for phone numbers in the 209 area code region.

According to the CPUC, the 209 area code currently serves Amador, Calaveras, Mariposa, Merced, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Tuolumne counties. The area code also serves portions of Alameda, Alpine, El Dorado, Fresno Madera, and Sacramento counties.

These counties encompass the following cities: Angels Camp, Atwater, Ceres, Dos Palos, Escalon, Galt, Gustine, Hughson, Lone, Lathrop, Livingston, Lodi, Los Banos, Manteca, Merced, Modesto, Newman, Oakdale, Patterson, Plymouth, Ripon, Riverbank, Sonora, Stockton, Tracy, Turlock, and Waterford.

According to the CPUC, the 209 area code also covers Yosemite National Park and Kirkwood Mountain Resort.

Starting Monday, the CPUC said customers receiving a 350 area code would be required to dial 1 plus the area code and the phone number for all local calls.

When was the 209 area code created?

The 209 area code was created in 1958 after it was split off from the 415 area code, according to the CPUC. Some areas used to be part of the 559 area code region, but the 209 was split from that area in 1997.

Click here for a map of the 209 area code region.

