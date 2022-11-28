ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breathitt County, KY

Public invited for feedback on roadway fixes for Madison County road

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky Transportation Department District 7 invited the public out for a forum on a potential project. The forum was held at Kirksville Elementary School, where the Madison County community could give feedback on a project involving Duncannon Road to the Central Kentucky Regional Airport. This road is known to be very narrow, causing concern for the Department of Transportation and the public.
Flood recovery meeting held in Breathitt County

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky hope to bring attention to people still struggling with flood recovery. They are hosting flood recovery meetings across Eastern Kentucky. One meeting was held Tuesday night in Breathitt County at Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary School. Officials said there is...
Indiana group plans supply delivery in Knott County

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A group of people from Tippecanoe, Indiana plan to head to Knott County on Thursday. People from the community put up flyers, and they started collecting donations for flood survivors in Eastern Kentucky. The donations ranged from furniture to food. Regina Bentley lives in Knott County,...
Home and car heavily damaged in Rockcastle County fire

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews from several departments were called to a fire Tuesday afternoon in Rockcastle County. In a post on the Mount Vernon Fire Department Facebook page, officials said the department was called in to help the Brindle Ridge Fire Department with a fire in the northern end of the county.
Eky. flood victims still need help after FEMA leaves

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been four months since the floods devastated eastern Kentucky, and one month since that FEMA deadline came and went. Yet, AppalReD attorney Whitney Bailey says they are still getting new calls for help every week. Among them was a Letcher County woman who started applying months ago, and is still being denied to this day.
Hyden-Leslie Tourism created to put Leslie County on the map

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Over the last several years, there has been a boom in local tourism across the mountains, and one Eastern Kentucky county is planning to take part in this development. 22-year-old Derek Baker and his friends, Andrew Morgan and Kameron Turner, knew they wanted to help grow...
Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement

ASHLAND, Ky. (December 1, 2022)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), shland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Several flood recovery meetings scheduled across EKY

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - If you are struggling to get relief following the historic flood in late July, you may be able to find some help at various flood recovery meetings across the region. The meetings are hosted by the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. The meetings start at 4 p.m....
More than $2 million in FEMA buyouts approved in Perry County

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA has already approved and granted more than $2 million in FEMA buyouts in Perry County. “In phase one there was thirteen properties that’s already been approved and that’s where that first round of money will go to is to buy those thirteen homes out,” said Perry County Judge Executive Scott Alexander.
Prestonsburg hosts ‘Sensory Christmas in the Park’

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Prestonsburg’s Christmas lights display is often very bright and very loud, but on Thursday, the lights and sounds were toned down to allow folks who may experience sensory overload a night of fun at the park. “Some of our lights are very...
