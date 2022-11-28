Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
More than $10 million of AML funding going toward water line projects in flood ravaged EKY counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - During Thursday’s Team Kentucky update, Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $10 million in federal grant funding to help repair damaged water lines in three of the hardest hit counties from flooding earlier this year. The money will come from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs...
wymt.com
Small town in Indiana fills three semi-trucks with supplies for flood survivors
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The small town of Tippecanoe, Indiana has a population of around 500 people, but they have the faith to collect and donate thousands of supplies to Eastern Kentucky. Joe Scott is from Tippecanoe and was introduced to Hindman, Kentucky on the internet while searching for a...
wymt.com
Housing Development Alliance continues mission of helping those impacted by flooding
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Housing Development Alliance (HDA) has seven homes under construction in Breathitt, Knott and Perry Counties. They will take about three to four months to finish. ”We got a lot of them going, and so when you kind of spread it out, and we are actually...
q95fm.net
Community in Indiana Deliver Supplies to Flood Survivors in Knott County
A group of people from the community of Tippecanoe, Indiana on Thursday are headed to Knott County to help support flood survivors. The group collected donations from their community for those who were displaced in the July floods. The group received donations ranging from food to furniture. A resident of...
fox56news.com
Public invited for feedback on roadway fixes for Madison County road
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky Transportation Department District 7 invited the public out for a forum on a potential project. The forum was held at Kirksville Elementary School, where the Madison County community could give feedback on a project involving Duncannon Road to the Central Kentucky Regional Airport. This road is known to be very narrow, causing concern for the Department of Transportation and the public.
wymt.com
Good Question: Why isn’t there a guardrail where Ky. school bus crash happened?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In November, we reported on a serious bus crash in Magoffin County. That led to a question from one of our viewers:. Good Question: Why isn’t a guardrail installed where the Magoffin County bus accident happened?. That bus crash sent 18 students and the driver...
thebig1063.com
Bell County woman part of a pair that escaped from work release in Casey County Kentucky
The Casey County Sheriff's Department was searching for two female inmates who escaped at 4:20 a.m. Thursday November 1, 2022 from unlocked doors in a work center. The doors have to be unlocked by law. The inmates were identified as Angela Mason of Middlesboro and Chasity Burton of Columbia, Kentucky...
wymt.com
Flood recovery meeting held in Breathitt County
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky hope to bring attention to people still struggling with flood recovery. They are hosting flood recovery meetings across Eastern Kentucky. One meeting was held Tuesday night in Breathitt County at Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary School. Officials said there is...
wymt.com
Indiana group plans supply delivery in Knott County
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A group of people from Tippecanoe, Indiana plan to head to Knott County on Thursday. People from the community put up flyers, and they started collecting donations for flood survivors in Eastern Kentucky. The donations ranged from furniture to food. Regina Bentley lives in Knott County,...
thebig1063.com
House fire in Harlan causes firefighters to be pulled due to possible roof collapse
On Wednesday afternoon November 30, 2022 at approximately 12:25pm, multiple calls came into Harlan City Police Department about a house on fire located above the Cash Savers Store. A Harlan City Police unit then advised the fire was on South Main Street and not near the business itself. Fire Chief...
wymt.com
Home and car heavily damaged in Rockcastle County fire
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews from several departments were called to a fire Tuesday afternoon in Rockcastle County. In a post on the Mount Vernon Fire Department Facebook page, officials said the department was called in to help the Brindle Ridge Fire Department with a fire in the northern end of the county.
WKYT 27
Eky. flood victims still need help after FEMA leaves
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been four months since the floods devastated eastern Kentucky, and one month since that FEMA deadline came and went. Yet, AppalReD attorney Whitney Bailey says they are still getting new calls for help every week. Among them was a Letcher County woman who started applying months ago, and is still being denied to this day.
wymt.com
Hyden-Leslie Tourism created to put Leslie County on the map
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Over the last several years, there has been a boom in local tourism across the mountains, and one Eastern Kentucky county is planning to take part in this development. 22-year-old Derek Baker and his friends, Andrew Morgan and Kameron Turner, knew they wanted to help grow...
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
ASHLAND, Ky. (December 1, 2022)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), shland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
wymt.com
Several flood recovery meetings scheduled across EKY
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - If you are struggling to get relief following the historic flood in late July, you may be able to find some help at various flood recovery meetings across the region. The meetings are hosted by the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. The meetings start at 4 p.m....
wymt.com
Knott County school receives 100 computers from Louisville organization
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott County Area Technology Center (ATC) serves the vocational students of Knott County Central High School, but July’s flood left many wondering how these vocational programs would continue. “The bottom level that housed our shop areas had 6 or 7 feet of water in...
wymt.com
More than $2 million in FEMA buyouts approved in Perry County
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA has already approved and granted more than $2 million in FEMA buyouts in Perry County. “In phase one there was thirteen properties that’s already been approved and that’s where that first round of money will go to is to buy those thirteen homes out,” said Perry County Judge Executive Scott Alexander.
Officials break ground on eastern Kentucky prison expansion
When the expansion is complete, Little Sandy Correctional Complex in Elliott County will house 1,882 male inmates and be second-largest state prison in Kentucky, officials said.
935wain.com
Adair County Constable Office District 6 Alert: 2 Females Escape Casey County Jail
2 female inmates have escaped Casey county jail this morning. One is from Columbia and the other is from Bell County. They are believed to still be wearing their jail clothes. Everyone is asked to be vigilant and keep your doors locked. If spoted, please call 911. Casey county schools is running on a one hour delay.
wymt.com
Prestonsburg hosts ‘Sensory Christmas in the Park’
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Prestonsburg’s Christmas lights display is often very bright and very loud, but on Thursday, the lights and sounds were toned down to allow folks who may experience sensory overload a night of fun at the park. “Some of our lights are very...
