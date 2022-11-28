ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WGRZ TV

Debunking 3 common cold myths

Each year, millions of adults and children in the United States get sick with the common cold, especially during the fall and winter. Many people believe that it’s possible to catch a cold from inclement weather, like being out in frigid or rainy weather without a coat on. Others think you can cure a cold by “sweating it out,” while some people claim gargling salt water can fix a sore throat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy