wcluradio.com
Diane Carol Miller
Diane Carol Miller, age 74, of Smiths Grove, formerly of Bedford, IN and Columbia, KY, died Wednesday, November 11, 2022, at TJ Samson Hospital. She was born on November 8, 1948, to William Patrick and Bobbie June (Lowe) Miller. She was a home health aide and a member of Great Oaks Ministries in Columbia, KY.
wcluradio.com
Joyce Dean Sharp Whitlow
Joyce Dean Sharp Whitlow, 74, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at her residence. She was born October 24, 1948 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Melrose Lee Sharp and Doris Creek Sharp. Joyce was a graduate of Glasgow High School Class of 1966. She was a graduate of Southern Academy of Clinical Technology and was employed by several doctors in our community of Glasgow. Joyce, along with her husband, Eddie, have been owners of Park Avenue Furniture for over 50 years. She was a genuine people person that delighted in engaging in conversation with customers. In her spare time, she enjoyed boating, swimming, traveling, doll collecting, and cheering on her favorite team, the Kentucky Wildcats. Her favorite days were those spent with her great granddaughter, Zoe. She was a wonderful wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She could light up a room with her beautiful smile. She was so loved and will be greatly missed. Joyce was a member of South Green Street Church of Christ in Glasgow.
wcluradio.com
Terry L. Fox
Terry L. Fox, age 71, of Gamaliel, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Greenview Regional in Bowling Green. Terry was born on February 13, 1951, a son of the late Norman and America (Holland) Fox. He attended and graduated from Kentucky School for the Deaf, in 1971. He married Ruth Glover on October 8, 1983. Terry worked for Red Kap Industries and attended Flippin Church of Christ.
wcluradio.com
Wayne Parker
Wayne Parker, 79, of Adolphus, KY passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the Medical Center at Scottsville. The Lafayette, TN native was a retired electrician, former Allen County Deputy Sheriff and Constable for 20 years, former employee of Davis Cabinet Company in Portland, TN and Vinson Electric. He was the chairman of the board of the Adolphus VFD from 2011 to 2022, long-time member of Scottsville FOP and Robert’s Tabernacle Church of God of Prophecy and a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was a son of the late John Bratton Parker and Della Delsie West Parker.
wcluradio.com
David Michael Coleman
David Michael Coleman, age 51, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away from cancer on November 30, 2022 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, Kentucky. A lifelong Catholic, David was born in Johnson City, New York to Michael and Jane (Barno) Coleman on May 7th, 1971. He attended Union-Endicott High School where he was a gifted basketball player, and he later played at the collegiate level. He graduated with an undergraduate degree in business from St. Bonaventure University, New York, and earned a master’s degree in education from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He began his 24-year career in early childhood education at the Holy Rosary School in Pittsburgh and, after moving to Kentucky, he taught at Plano Elementary in Bowling Green and Highland Elementary School in Glasgow. David was a beloved colleague to his co-workers and a committed teacher to his students, many of whom describe him as their favorite teacher despite having him as early as kindergarten.
wcluradio.com
Josephine Howard Pipkin
Josephine Howard Pipkin, 77, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, November 27, 2022 at Monroe County Medical Center. Josephine was born on April 27, 1945, a daughter of the late William Charles Howard and Daisy Mae Maxey. She was married to Fonice Pipkin, Jr., who preceded her in death. Josephine...
wcluradio.com
Lois Ann Kirsch Kennison (Updated)
Lois Ann Kirsch Kennison, age 89, of Summer Shade passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Metcalfe Healthcare in Edmonton. Born on September 27, 1933 in Springfield, KY, she was daughter of the late Martha Hardesty Kirsch and Harlan Kirsch. Lois was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
wcluradio.com
Bobby Lee Vibbert
Bobby Lee Vibbert, age 78, of Fountain Run, KY, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 in Nashville, TN. Bobby was born on January 11, 1944, in Monroe County, KY, a son of the late James Orvill and Laura Susan (Sprowl) Vibbert. He is survived by brothers, Orvill Vibbert Jr. &...
Campbellsville man dies in tractor accident
A man died Monday after a farming accident in Campbellsville.
WBKO
Edmonson County swears in new sheriff early
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s looking like there’s a new sheriff in town, or should we say county?. After former Sheriff Shane Doyle announced an early retirement, Sheriff James Vincent was sworn in over a month early as sheriff of Edmonson County. Vincent won the primary election...
wcluradio.com
Amanda Maxene Underwood
Amanda Maxene Underwood, 91, passed away on November 29, 2022. She is survived by three children: Monica Lile, Mark (Rita) Underwood, and Scott (Scott) Underwood, along with four grandchildren, Danielle Stewart, Chad (Cierra) Underwood, Michael (Mandy) Buchanan and Craig (Shelly) Buchanan, seven great-grandchildren, Brittany (Ben) Williams, Haley Stewart, Briley Buchanan, Brenley Buchanan, Micaela Buchanan, Swan Buchanan, and Savannah Buchanan, as well as four great-great grandchildren, Nova, Saint, Everleigh, Jaxon, and Sloan along with nieces and nephews, Linda Bewley, Gary Bewley, Jardy (Helen) Bewley, Carroll (Anne) Bewley, and Brenda (Tom) Walbert.
lakercountry.com
Letcher County man found dead after incident at stockyards
A Letcher County man was found deceased early Thursday morning following an incident at the Russell County Stockyards. According to the Russell County Coroner’s Office, 52-year-old Gerald Raymond Johnson was pronounced deceased by Russell County Coroner Mark Coots at approximately 1:10 a.m. Thursday. Johnson was a truck driver for...
jpinews.com
Horse Cave mourns local legend, historian
If you ask anyone who has ever graced the sidewalks of downtown Horse Cave in past years, there’s a good chance they found themselves in The Bookstore and face-to-face with a man full of witticisms, historical facts, and stories to tell. That man would have been none other than Tom Chaney.
wcluradio.com
James Earl Bunch, Sr
James Earl Bunch, Sr., age 71, of Park City departed this life on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 in Glasgow. The Hart County native was born on April 5, 1951 to the late Leonard and Rose Craine Bunch. He was married to Charlene Heath Bunch, who survives. James served our country...
WBKO
UPDATE: KSP releases details on fatal collision in Barren County
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision on North Jackson Highway in Barren County. It happened Wednesday at around 3:30 p.m. near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway (US 31-E). Officials say 71-year-old Wanda W. Cross, from Cave City, was driving south on...
wnky.com
KSP investigating accident in Barren County; 1 confirmed dead
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy says one person has died in a two-vehicle accident in Barren County. Priddy confirmed the fatal accident happened at North Jackson Highway and Goodnight-Hiseville Road. A detour is in place using Goodnight Road. The area is estimated to be...
wcluradio.com
Cave City woman killed in Goodnight crash
GOODNIGHT, Ky. — Police identified a Cave City woman as the subject who died in a car crash Wednesday afternoon. State police responded to the scene of the crash at the request of the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway. The incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. near Goodnight-Hiseville Road.
wcluradio.com
Roadway to be closed for accident reconstruction
GLASGOW — A portion of North Jackson Highway will be closed Thursday while police reconstruct a fatal crash. The closure is planned for Thursday near the 7000 block of Highway 31-E. A fatal crash occurred in the area around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Kentucky State Police are expected to...
Escaped inmates cause school delay in Casey County, 1 found
Casey County Schools will operate on a one-hour delay on Thursday due to a pair of escaped inmates in the area.
WKYT 27
Amid rising flu cases, Ky. doctors say fewer people are taking measures to protect themselves
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Sickness is still spreading across Kentucky. Doctors in southern Kentucky say they are seeing a lot of flu cases. Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and its clinics have been really busy the past few days. The parking lot has been packed today, and getting a space has been a little challenging because of the walk-in traffic.
