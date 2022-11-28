ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Comments / 0

Related
1240 WJIM

It Is Illegal To Throw These 5 Things Away In Michigan

The list of items that are illegal to throw in the trash in Michigan is kind of surprising. Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills according to Michigan.gov,
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

When Was Michigan’s Warmest Christmas and How Warm Did it Get?

Over the years Michigan has experienced a wide range of weather conditions on Christmas day. We've had our fair share of snowy, freezing, and rainy holidays. Was there ever a time that we experienced a warm Christmas? Can you remember a time when we had spring-like conditions? Well, believe it or not, there was a time when Michiganders woke up to a warm Christmas and it was only 40 years ago.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3

Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […] The post Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

Final push underway to adopt MI tax credit in 2022

A final push is underway to get the state Legislature to expand a tax break for working poor people before the end of the year. Chances to expand the earned income credit appear to be dwindling. Kent County Treasurer Peter MacGregor is a former Republican legislator. He says wide bipartisan...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

EITC increase must happen now to help Michiganders in 2023, coalition says

An expansion of Michigan’s Earned Income Tax Credit must be passed during the remaining few days of legislative session should it be a boon for taxpayers in 2023. That’s according to Michigan Futures, Inc., a nonprofit coalition of individuals associated with business groups and local governments, which on Wednesday, Nov. 30, made a plea to lawmakers: Stop being selfish and increase the EITC.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

If You See This Insect, Report It Immediately

Michigan officials are asking people to be on the lookout this winter for the hemlock woolly adelgid. What in the world is a hemlock woolly adelgid? No, it’s not a creature from “Star Wars,” but rather a small invasive insect that lives on eastern hemlock trees and is active in winter, oddly enough.
MICHIGAN STATE
My North.com

Your Northern Michigan Dream Home Is Closer Than You Think

Here’s how Eastwood Custom Homes is helping first-time homebuyers and those looking to affordably build their dream Northern Michigan home. From the benefits of a turnkey solution to mistakes to avoid, here’s what you need to know to get into your perfect house. You know your “wouldn’t it...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Detroit News

Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver

Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
proclaimerscv.com

SNAP Benefits: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Announces the Additional Payment for this Month

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that around 1.3 million individuals or 700,000 households will continue to receive increased SNAP benefits. Michigan is one of the states in the country that decided to continue and increased the amount of SNAP benefits starting this month. It is estimated that around 1.3 million individuals or more than 700,000 households will benefit from it.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy