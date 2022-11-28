Read full article on original website
‘Child Caring Now’ Brings Childcare Leaders Together in the Grand Traverse Region
Leaders in childcare are tackling a huge issue in Northern Michigan. Nearly 100 people from throughout the Grand Traverse region are working hard to come up with solutions to address the need for adequate and affordable childcare options. Groups like the United Way, the Great Start Collaborative, and Northwest Education...
It Is Illegal To Throw These 5 Things Away In Michigan
The list of items that are illegal to throw in the trash in Michigan is kind of surprising. Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills according to Michigan.gov,
Proposal 2 passed in Michigan, now what? Clerk raises concerns
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — It's been nearly nearly a month since the November election where Michigan voters said yes to proposal two which would expanding voting rights and add nine days of early in-person voting. The Kent County Clerk, Lisa Posthumus Lyons, says this means there is a wholesale...
When Was Michigan’s Warmest Christmas and How Warm Did it Get?
Over the years Michigan has experienced a wide range of weather conditions on Christmas day. We've had our fair share of snowy, freezing, and rainy holidays. Was there ever a time that we experienced a warm Christmas? Can you remember a time when we had spring-like conditions? Well, believe it or not, there was a time when Michiganders woke up to a warm Christmas and it was only 40 years ago.
Michigan family seeks living donor for dying father
That includes one family from west Michigan looking for a living donor for their father, who is dying.
Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3
Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […] The post Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
wgvunews.org
Final push underway to adopt MI tax credit in 2022
A final push is underway to get the state Legislature to expand a tax break for working poor people before the end of the year. Chances to expand the earned income credit appear to be dwindling. Kent County Treasurer Peter MacGregor is a former Republican legislator. He says wide bipartisan...
EITC increase must happen now to help Michiganders in 2023, coalition says
An expansion of Michigan’s Earned Income Tax Credit must be passed during the remaining few days of legislative session should it be a boon for taxpayers in 2023. That’s according to Michigan Futures, Inc., a nonprofit coalition of individuals associated with business groups and local governments, which on Wednesday, Nov. 30, made a plea to lawmakers: Stop being selfish and increase the EITC.
If You See This Insect, Report It Immediately
Michigan officials are asking people to be on the lookout this winter for the hemlock woolly adelgid. What in the world is a hemlock woolly adelgid? No, it’s not a creature from “Star Wars,” but rather a small invasive insect that lives on eastern hemlock trees and is active in winter, oddly enough.
WNEM
Did you see it? Reports of fireball in Genesee County & SE Michigan
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Reports of a fireball streaking across the sky have surfaced in Genesee County, and other parts of southeast Michigan. The reports in Genesee County occurred around 7:30 PM to 7:35 PM. Both reports indicated it was greenish in color, and lasted about 1-3 seconds. If...
My North.com
Your Northern Michigan Dream Home Is Closer Than You Think
Here’s how Eastwood Custom Homes is helping first-time homebuyers and those looking to affordably build their dream Northern Michigan home. From the benefits of a turnkey solution to mistakes to avoid, here’s what you need to know to get into your perfect house. You know your “wouldn’t it...
First True Intense Snowstorm of 2022 Winter Set to Hit Western Upper Peninsula of Michigan
The winter of 2022-23 has already begun in the final days of November. The western counties of Michigan's Upper Peninsula are bracing for the most extreme snow of the new season. Forecasters are saying areas around Ironwood and Ontonagon could see 13-15 inches of snow from this single storm. Snowfall...
Temporary pause on food assistance produce program lifts in January
Michigan's Double Up Food Bucks Program, which offers people on food assistance matching dollars on produce purchases and has been partially on hold since Aug. 1 at grocery stores, is expected to resume in January with a lower cap on benefits. When it’s fully operational, the Double Up Food Bucks...
MLive.com
Michigan state park ranked ‘most beautiful’ in U.S. – beating one in Hawaii
Michigan’s Porcupine Mountains Wilderness is the “most beautiful” state park in the United States – and the one that’s growing the most in popularity, according to a recent study. The study by Travel Lens analyzed Yelp reviews for words synonymous with beautiful (stunning, breathtaking) to...
Detroit News
Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver
Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
proclaimerscv.com
SNAP Benefits: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Announces the Additional Payment for this Month
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that around 1.3 million individuals or 700,000 households will continue to receive increased SNAP benefits. Michigan is one of the states in the country that decided to continue and increased the amount of SNAP benefits starting this month. It is estimated that around 1.3 million individuals or more than 700,000 households will benefit from it.
Take A Look At The Best Christmas Light Display In Michigan
It doesn't matter if you're young or old. Everyone enjoys looking at Christmas lights during the holiday season. Michigan has lots of great places to check out Christmas lights, but which one is the best? According to this list, we have an answer. Take A Look At The Best Christmas...
Have a Very Merry Holiday – Where to See Christmas Lights in West Michigan in 2022
Christmas will be here before we know it! How's your holiday spirit? If it could use a boost, these spectacular West Michigan holiday light displays can help!. One of my favorite holiday activities as a kids was driving around with my family to see all the Christmas lights. Sometimes we'd...
La Niña winter ups and downs smack Michigan in next two weeks
This winter has been forecasted to have larger-than-normal swings in the weather pattern. The next two weeks are going to fit that weather description exactly. In the next two weeks I see three strong warm-ups, two short-lived cool snaps and finally a longer lasting cold pattern settling in. The temperature...
Biden in Michigan to visit computer chip plant, push agenda
President Joe Biden hit the road Tuesday to push his economic agenda, aiming to maintain momentum after his party’s better-than-expected showing in the midterm elections.
