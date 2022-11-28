More than two months after Hurricane Ian decimated Sanibel Deli & Coffee Factory, along with most of the islands’ businesses and homes, owner Jeff Weigel and his team celebrated its reopening at 2330 Palm Ridge Road with a Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting Nov. 30. The deli endured extensive damage and lost about 80% of its equipment and all of its supplies on Sept. 28. It is known for its homemade soups, award-winning pizza and Reuben sandwiches. Sanibel Deli serves a full menu from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with plans to expand hours to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the coming weeks.

SANIBEL, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO