Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa of Captiva Island, Florida to Fully Open to Public Saturday, December 17, 2022Outlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
First Full-Service Resort Opens on Sanibel and Captiva IslandsOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
Captiva Resort to Continue Annual Tree Lighting TraditionOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com
Chamber ribbon-cutting marks reopening of Sanibel Deli & Coffee Factory
More than two months after Hurricane Ian decimated Sanibel Deli & Coffee Factory, along with most of the islands’ businesses and homes, owner Jeff Weigel and his team celebrated its reopening at 2330 Palm Ridge Road with a Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting Nov. 30. The deli endured extensive damage and lost about 80% of its equipment and all of its supplies on Sept. 28. It is known for its homemade soups, award-winning pizza and Reuben sandwiches. Sanibel Deli serves a full menu from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with plans to expand hours to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the coming weeks.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Construction begins on Springs at Coral Shores apartments in Cape Coral
Wisconsin-based developer Continental Properties broke ground on Springs at Coral Shores, a 304-apartment home community on the north side of Pine Island Road in Cape Coral. The gated, garden-style community will feature townhome-style studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with private, ground-level entrances and attached garage options. Amenities will include a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center, a community clubhouse, an outdoor barbeque area, a conference room, a car care area and a leash-free dog park with a pet spa. Pre-leasing for Springs at Coral Shores will begin in summer 2023 and the first residents are expected in fall 2023 with the completion of the community clubhouse and first building.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: Saki launches second location; Donatos seeks new spot in Naples
Q: A new Japanese steakhouse is opening next to Wawa on the northeast corner of the East Trail and Rattlesnake Hammock. What do you know? — Kat Bryce, Naples . A: Saki Japanese Kitchen opened this week in Naples South Plaza on the southeast corner of U.S. 41 East and Rattlesnake Hammock Road in East Naples.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Multifamily units proposed off Oil Well Road near Palmetto Ridge High School
An extension of the Orange Blossom Ranch community, totaling 400 multifamily units on Oil Well Road, was unanimously approved by the Collier County Planning Commission on Thursday. The 44-acre vacant parcel, east of Palmetto Ridge High School, is zoned for commercial use, but developer Quarterra sought to change the zoning...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Swamp Axe Co. reopens after storm surge damage in East Naples
Celebrating its reopening after being damaged by flooding from Hurricane Ian, Swamp Axe Co. in East Naples is throwing a party this weekend with new co-owners and big plans for the future. The hurricane damage occurred a year after the local ax-throwing venue had to rebuild following smoke and water...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cape Coral provides updates on recovery progress after Hurricane Ian
Transportation and infrastructure are at the forefront of Cape Coral’s recovery efforts two months after Hurricane Ian. Traffic signals and signage are the two focal points for transportation recovery. All signals in the city are maintained by Lee County, making it the county’s responsibility to assess repairs in times of emergency.
gulfshorebusiness.com
‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa reopens on Captiva after Hurricane Ian
Captiva’s ‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa reopened with full services for those with approved access to the islands. The resort offers guest rooms, studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom suites and cottages. The Old Captiva House restaurant opened for breakfast, lunch and dinner Nov. 28. Amenities include tennis and pickleball courts, beach access, a marina and pools.
Comments / 0