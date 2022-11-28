ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitou Springs, CO

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Check Out the ‘Colorado Playboy Mansion’ For Sale

A home that many call the 'Colorado Playboy Mansion' is back on the market and is absolutely ridiculous and deserving of its nickname. The home known as the Colorado Playboy Mansion has nothing to do with Playboy Magazine or Hugh Hefner but was designed by its original owner Richard Berry, a retired race car driver.
EVERGREEN, CO
KKTV

CPW rescues a buck that busted into a Colorado basement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reporting the mating season is likely to blame for a buck busting into a Colorado home recently. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the wildlife agency shared some details on the incident without providing an exact location or time. Photos from the scene show a buck that made quite a mess inside someone’s home before wildlife officers worked to sedate and relocate the wild animal.
COLORADO STATE
realvail.com

Billionaire eyeing Tennessee Pass Line acquires another railroad in Colorado

Stefan Soloviev, the billionaire New York developer and Colorado agricultural landowner who first revived interest in the dormant Tennessee Pass rail line through Eagle County in 2018, is on the verge of acquiring yet another railroad in the southern part of the state. According to the Alamosa Valley Courier, Soloviev...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs restaurants, breweries hesitate to give money raised to Colorado Healing Fund

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some donors are questioning whether or not to give money to the Colorado Healing Fund (CHF) after discovering 90% of the proceeds go toward victims. The CHF was founded in 2018 and has since been activated numerous times when Colorado experienced devastating tragedies and life losses, like the Marshall Fire, The post Colorado Springs restaurants, breweries hesitate to give money raised to Colorado Healing Fund appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Deer Gets Rescued After Crashing Through Basement Window

A large mule deer buck was rescued after it crashed through the basement window of a Colorado Springs home. Colorado Parks and Wildlife blamed the incident on the annual mating season when rival bucks are known to spar violently with each other - and in the process cause some erratic behavior. The bucks sharpen their antlers on trees and then chase wildly after does. CPW Officer Travis Sauder responded to the incident and said the deer may have seen his own reflection in the window.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

13 Facts About Southwest Colorado’s Four Corners Monument

The Four Corners Monument in southwestern Colorado is a special place and it is like no other spot in the entire country. How Much Do You Know About the Four Corners Monument?. Everybody knows about Four Corners. It's the only spot in the entire country that is shared by four states. But, there's a good chance you don't know much about the history of the Four Corners Monument and what is there today.
COLORADO STATE
allamericanatlas.com

19 Incredible Things to Do in Colorado Springs Alone (solo tips!)

Surrounded by rugged peaks and sweeping views, Colorado Springs combines breathtaking natural scenery, deep-rooted history, and vibrant small-city life. With all of this on offer, there are an almost baffling array of things to do alone in Colorado Springs. For the adventure seekers, you will struggle to find somewhere with...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Christkindle Market in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs has its very own Christkindle Market taking place on Saturday, Dec. 3 east of Downtown Colorado Springs. Mash Mechanix Brewing Co. and 1350 Distilling are presenting the Second Annual EaDo (East Downtown) Colorado Springs Christkindle Market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be going at both locations […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
