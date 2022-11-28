Read full article on original website
RED has been granted a new patent covering Compressed RAW in all video-capable devices including smartphones
The words “RED” and “patent” are pretty familiar bedfellows. They’ve used their raw video patents to strongarm every other camera manufacturer from being able to implement raw video in their camera without RED’s approval (and a hefty fee), even if those companies have developed their own raw video technologies. Now, they’ve filed – and been granted – a new patent over compressed raw video.
Watch: How to get super clean images when shooting high ISO raw files
The ISO capabilities in DSLRs and mirrorless cameras today is pretty amazing. But it’s not perfect. You’re still going to see an increase in noise as you ramp up the ISO, even if it’s not quite as bad as it used to be. But we all love clean, noiseless images, don’t we? Along with the improvements in ISO performance, we’ve also seen big leaps in noise reduction technology. But many of them still aren’t perfect, often eliminating noise at the expense of detail.
These mesmerizing extreme macro images of eyes are like windows to other worlds
They almost look like aerial photographs of glacial meltwater flowing into Icelandic lakes. But these are no fluvial waters. These are extreme macro close-ups of the human eye, taken by portrait photographer Markus Hofstätter. The abstract nature and varied colors and textures are all part of the beauty of...
Nanlite expands its FS LED lighting range with the bi-colour FS-150B and FS-200B
Nanlite has today announced new bi-colour versions of its popular FS-150 and FS-200 LED lights. The new FS-150B and FS-200B are essentially the same as their daylight versions, but with the addition of bi-colour capabilities, offering a range of 2700K to 6500K with a 96 CRI and 97 TLCI. There are a few differences, though. There’s an extra button for switching between modes, and there’s an extra lighting effect.
FoCal goes mobile with their new iPhone and Android app for lens autofocus calibration anywhere
The shift to mirrorless has largely helped to eliminate one of the biggest issues of DSLRs; Focus calibration. And although mirrorless is now selling at a higher rate than DSLRs, there are still a lot of them out there. For example, even though I bought half a dozen Panasonic mirrorless cameras for video a couple of years ago, I still have 14 or so Nikon DSLRs. Every time I get a new autofocus lens, I need to calibrate it to each body I plan to use it with.
The Nanlite T8-7X tube light is the perfect replacement for annoying fluorescents
If you have been a photographer or videographer in the last 40 years or so, you probably hate fluorescents. Fluorescent tubes are such a crude way of lighting. They flicker, give our horrible (and unpredictable) color casts, and they can not be dimmed. Just horrible. We previously reviewed the Nanlite...
Grim photo of dead flamingos wins 2022 Environmental Photographer of the Year
The Environmental Photographer of the Year contest has announced its 2022 winners. Like every year, some images show the beauty of both natural and man-made worlds. However, most photos show the grim reality that we live in. But if nothing else, they will make you care about the environment more than you already are. And it’s a good thing, right?
Nikon suspends sales of Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S due to orders that “exceed our expectations”
I don’t know how long camera manufacturers will continue to think that we believe their “we didn’t know it was going to be so popular!” excuse. Of course, they knew it was going to be popular. because its predecessor was also extremely popular. Still, Nikon has posted an announcement stating that demand “exceeds our expectations”, so they’ve suspended sales of the new Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S lens.
TTArtisan releases new 11mm f/2.8 full-frame 180° fisheye lens for Nikon F and Canon EF mounts
TTArtisan has announced a new 11mm f/2.8 Fisheye lens for full-frame Nikon F mount and Canon EF mount DSLRs. Yeah, I know, a DSLR lens in 2022! What are they thinking? Well, it looks like might be bringing out some dedicated mirrorless versions, too, although so far, it only appears to be Nikon F and Canon EF mount ones that are available – although they can be easily adapted!
