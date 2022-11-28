ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashtabula County, OH

cleveland19.com

SWAT units raid Westlake hotel looking for murder suspect

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Westlake Police, SWAT units raided a hotel room early Thursday morning in search of a Cleveland murder suspect. Police said, Wednesday night uniformed patrol officers learned that a person that had an arrest warrant out of the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department for a murder that happened in Cleveland was staying at the Sonesta Suites Hotel on Clemens Road.
WESTLAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

Garfield Heights police use drone to find injured 16-year-old

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say officers were called to the area of Broadway to help with a custody dispute where a 16-year-old boy had run away from the conflict on Thursday. While officers were searching for the teenager, dispatch received a call from his sister telling them that...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspects wanted by Homeland Security for breaking into UPS facilities arrested in Lake County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Coast crime spree ends in Northeast Ohio. The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says 5 suspects were arrested and each charged with a first-degree felony of receiving stolen property. The group was pulled over by Willoughby Hills Police on I-90 west. They were spotted early Sunday morning traveling up to 120 miles per hour.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police: Have you seen this Wingstop robber?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say detectives are searching for a man who broke into a Wingstop on Nov. 25. Police say the suspect broke into the Wingstop at 10514 Lorain Ave. The suspect arrived in a black four-door SUV, detectives say. Detectives say the suspect has a tattoo...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Prosecutor asks Cuyahoga County judge on the stand if she tried to keep son’s shooting of wife ‘in-house’

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A prosecutor on Thursday asked a Cuyahoga County judge if she tried to cover up a shooting involving her son and his wife last year. Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams took the stand in the same building where she presides, and Assistant Summit County Prosecutor Kevin Mayer peppered her with questions about why she waited more than 15 minutes to dial 911 after her son told her he and his wife engaged in a shootout.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

5 suspects arrested in Austinburg following string of East Coast UPS break-ins

AUSTINBURG, Ohio — Following a string of break-ins at UPS facilities across the East Coast, five suspects were arrested in Austinburg early Sunday morning. According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office, the arrests came following a break-in at the UPS facility in Austinburg Township after deputies were dispatched to the facility at 2:18 a.m. for an alarm activation. Deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers observed a black four-door sedan northbound on State Route 45 traveling at a high rate of speed while en route to the facility. The vehicle proceeded to enter Interstate 90 westbound and a broken window on an overhead bay door was observed when officers and deputies arrived on the scene.
AUSTINBURG, OH

