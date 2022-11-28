AUSTINBURG, Ohio — Following a string of break-ins at UPS facilities across the East Coast, five suspects were arrested in Austinburg early Sunday morning. According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office, the arrests came following a break-in at the UPS facility in Austinburg Township after deputies were dispatched to the facility at 2:18 a.m. for an alarm activation. Deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers observed a black four-door sedan northbound on State Route 45 traveling at a high rate of speed while en route to the facility. The vehicle proceeded to enter Interstate 90 westbound and a broken window on an overhead bay door was observed when officers and deputies arrived on the scene.

