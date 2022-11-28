Read full article on original website
SWAT units raid Westlake hotel looking for murder suspect
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Westlake Police, SWAT units raided a hotel room early Thursday morning in search of a Cleveland murder suspect. Police said, Wednesday night uniformed patrol officers learned that a person that had an arrest warrant out of the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department for a murder that happened in Cleveland was staying at the Sonesta Suites Hotel on Clemens Road.
Helicopter, large police presence looking for stolen 4-wheelers
There's a large police presence including a helicopter in Hartford Friday morning.
Garfield Heights police use drone to find injured 16-year-old
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say officers were called to the area of Broadway to help with a custody dispute where a 16-year-old boy had run away from the conflict on Thursday. While officers were searching for the teenager, dispatch received a call from his sister telling them that...
Cleveland police search for suspect who pulled knife on Dollar General employees
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of an aggravated robbery that took place Monday. Police said the man entered the Dollar General located at 9200 Madison Avenue around 9:03 a.m. He was captured on video robbing the store as well...
Boyfriend turns himself in after missing woman reportedly found shot and buried under concrete
CLEVELAND (TCD) -- A 43-year-old man reportedly turned himself in to authorities in Pennsylvania less than a week after his missing girlfriend was found shot to death on a property in Allegheny County. Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County list Anthony Kennedy as "in custody." According to Trib Live, Kennedy went...
Police arrest Youngstown woman accused of overdosing with kids in home
Trisha Alam, 35, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on first-degree misdemeanor charges after she was found by Austintown police. She is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.
Suspects wanted by Homeland Security for breaking into UPS facilities arrested in Lake County
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Coast crime spree ends in Northeast Ohio. The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says 5 suspects were arrested and each charged with a first-degree felony of receiving stolen property. The group was pulled over by Willoughby Hills Police on I-90 west. They were spotted early Sunday morning traveling up to 120 miles per hour.
Former Streetsboro councilman and son facing dozens of charges
A former Streetsboro councilman and his son are now facing dozens of charges.
Cleveland police: Have you seen this Wingstop robber?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say detectives are searching for a man who broke into a Wingstop on Nov. 25. Police say the suspect broke into the Wingstop at 10514 Lorain Ave. The suspect arrived in a black four-door SUV, detectives say. Detectives say the suspect has a tattoo...
Grandma arrested on warrant after coming to rescue of girl held on drug charge: Solon Police Blotter
SOLON, Ohio -- Drug paraphernalia possession: Solon Road. At 2:05 p.m. Nov. 25, an officer stopped a car he saw traveling outside of marked lanes. Approaching the car, the officer smelled the odor of marijuana. The driver, a Bedford girl, 17, handed over a marijuana grinder and a blunt. Inside...
Prosecutor asks Cuyahoga County judge on the stand if she tried to keep son’s shooting of wife ‘in-house’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A prosecutor on Thursday asked a Cuyahoga County judge if she tried to cover up a shooting involving her son and his wife last year. Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams took the stand in the same building where she presides, and Assistant Summit County Prosecutor Kevin Mayer peppered her with questions about why she waited more than 15 minutes to dial 911 after her son told her he and his wife engaged in a shootout.
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Identity Theft, Two Jailed for Receiving Stolen Property
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Mercer-based State Police are investigating a report of theft by deception near Cranberry Road in Deer Creek Township, Mercer County. According to police, unknown actor(s) gained access to the identity of a 44-year-old woman, of Sandy Lake, around 5:02 p.m. on November...
Chilling 911 call details road rage shooting on I-90
Lake County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a shot was fired at a truck during a road rage incident Monday evening.
Reports: Youngstown police find gun in car driving erratically on East Side
Rubel Sanchez, 20, of Youngstown, is charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
‘These criminals are pretty savvy’: Police warn of check washing mail thefts
An unusual spike in stolen checks from mailboxes has several police departments reminding residents to be vigilant about check washing thefts.
Police Release Details of Apprehension of Tionesta Man Accused of Shooting Victim With Shotgun in Crawford County
TITUSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details regarding the apprehension a Tionesta man accused of shooting a victim in the thigh area with a shotgun in Crawford County on November 19. (Photo courtesy of PA Crime Watch.) According to a release issued by Meadville-based State Police on...
Investigators arrest couple in connection to Cleveland murder
The Northern Ohio Violent Task Force arrested a couple wanted for a murder in Cleveland this summer.
State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Theft from Harborcreek Wine & Spirits
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in a theft from the Wine and Spirits in Harborcreek Township. It happened Tuesday around 10:40 a.m. at the store at 4058 Buffalo Rd. The suspect placed a bottle of D'usse Cognac inside his jacket and left...
5 suspects arrested in Austinburg following string of East Coast UPS break-ins
AUSTINBURG, Ohio — Following a string of break-ins at UPS facilities across the East Coast, five suspects were arrested in Austinburg early Sunday morning. According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office, the arrests came following a break-in at the UPS facility in Austinburg Township after deputies were dispatched to the facility at 2:18 a.m. for an alarm activation. Deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers observed a black four-door sedan northbound on State Route 45 traveling at a high rate of speed while en route to the facility. The vehicle proceeded to enter Interstate 90 westbound and a broken window on an overhead bay door was observed when officers and deputies arrived on the scene.
Suspect of Lowellville double murder, took his own life during Parma stand-off, police say
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Girard man suspected of double murder took his life during a Parma stand-off Wednesday night, according to Parma police. Police told 19 News 38-year-old Jonathan Crago was suspected of shooting a mother and daughter around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night in Lowellville, near the Youngstown area.
