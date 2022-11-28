ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official: Hugh Freeze named Auburn Head Football Coach

By Jack Patterson, Tyler Redmond
Hugh Freeze as Liberty Head Coach

Update 6:20pm ET : Auburn University has officially announced they will be making Liberty Coach Hugh Freeze their next head coach.

Auburn Athletics Director John Cohen made the announcement official Monday evening.

“After a thoughtful, thorough, and well-vetted search, we ended where we started, with Hugh Freeze,” Cohen said. “Of all the candidates we considered, Hugh was the best fit. Fit has several meanings, but the most important factors were student-athlete development, football strategy, recruiting and SEC experience.”

Freeze also released the following statement Monday evening.

First, I want to acknowledge Cadillac Williams for the incredible job he did as interim head coach. The impact he made is immeasurable and cannot be overstated. Secondly, Auburn is one of the preeminent programs in college football and I’m very appreciative of President Roberts and John Cohen for this opportunity at Auburn. I’ve been fortunate to witness first-hand how special Auburn is during my time as a head coach in the SEC and while visiting my daughter Jordan who attended Auburn and currently lives in the community. I can’t wait to work with our student-athletes and the Auburn family to bring championships back to the Plains.”

Freeze will be the 31st Head Football Coach in Auburn University. Freeze has a 83-42 record in his 10 year coaching career, spanning stints at Arkansas State, Ole Miss and most recently at Liberty. While coaching the Flames, Freeze has amassed 36 wins in four seasons, including a 10 win season in 2020 and three bowl wins.

Freeze’s hiring marks his return to the SEC for the first time since 2016, when he resigned from Ole Miss after a “pattern of personal misconduct.” During his tenure in Oxford, Freeze went 39-25, including a 10-3 record in 2015 with a Sugar Bowl win.

