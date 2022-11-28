ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoopeston, IL

Drivers damage equipment while crews respond to Hoopeston fire

By Noah Nelson
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h0jP8_0jQFlW8O00

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Hoopeston Fire Department said some equipment was damaged by drivers while they were responding to a fire on Sunday morning.

Hoopeston remains under boil order

The fire occurred at the 1000 block of W. Main St. Crews extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported.

The fire department said that while they were extinguishing the fire, drivers ran over a fire hose and hazard cones, causing damage to both. They said the damage was easily preventable and they are thankful no one was hurt.

They shared on Facebook that the vehicles and owners have been identified and the drivers were ticketed.

In recent months, Illinois State Police have been encouraging safe driving around emergency vehicles after an officer was hit in Effingham. Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a proclamation making Oct. 15 “Slow Down, Move Over Day” to raise awareness about safe driving, specifically around emergency vehicles and construction areas.

Illinois Trooper hurt, workers killed in Scott’s Law crashes

Urbana Police have also been encouraging drivers to be more cautious after an Urbana man ran into a construction site and hit a worker four weeks ago. He was later issued two citations in connection with the incident.

Motorist drives into Urbana construction site, hits worker Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

 

WCIA

