Hilo, HI

Related
hawaiipublicradio.org

DLNR warns hikers that Hilo's 'Narnia' is off limits

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources warns people to stay out of a collection of waterfalls known as 'Narnia'. Most hikers who visit the falls along the Wailuku River State Park on Hawaiʻi Island are unaware the area is off limits without a permit or hunting license.
HILO, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

WhyThis Isn’t Responsible Hawaii Travel

According to last Sunday’s New York Times, paying $145 nightly (now $170) to stay on a private farm near Hilo, in a small cottage without electricity and a bathroom, and not even helping with farm duties, is an example of responsible tourism. Really? It seems like “responsible tourism” is the new buzzword and is tossed around in ways that it was not meant to be.
HAWAII STATE
HuffPost

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa Erupts, Spewing Ash And Debris Nearby

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began spewing ash and debris from its summit, prompting civil defense officials to warn residents on Monday to prepare in case the eruption causes lava to flow toward communities. The eruption began late Sunday night in...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

USGS: Lava crossed over, blocking road to NOAA's Mauna Loa Observatory

Despite ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa, officials say still no threat to communities. USGS and Hawaii County officials provided an update on the ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa on Tuesday morning. They urge residents to remain vigilant as the situation is always changing. Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated:...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘It’s epic’: People flock to view Mauna Loa eruption as lava flow lights up sky

Despite ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa, officials say still no threat to communities. USGS and Hawaii County officials provided an update on the ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa on Tuesday morning. They urge residents to remain vigilant as the situation is always changing. Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated:...
bigislandvideonews.com

VIDEO: Big Waves Bury Highway, Hilo Locals React

HILO, Hawai'i - Bayfront Highway in Hilo was closed on Saturday, as high surf pounded north-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island. (BIVN) – Huge waves rolled into Hilo on Saturday, crashing over the Bayfront Highway and flooding surrounding parking areas. As of Sunday morning, the High Surf Warning that...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Fire hydrant flow test scheduled along portion of Pu‘u‘eo Street in Hilo

Crews will conduct a fire hydrant flow test along a portion of Pu‘u‘eo Street in Hilo this week that could affect Hawai‘i County Department of Water Supply customers. The test is scheduled between 9 and 10 p.m. Thursday between ‘Iliahi Street and Wailuku Drive, including side roads and lanes.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Art meets climate change activism in “Deliquesce” exhibit

A new exhibit at the East Hawai‘i Cultural Center in Downtown Hilo shows how nature absorbs the impact of human interventions, but dissolution may be the end result. In “Deliquesce: absorbing so much water as to liquify and melt away,” visual and performance artist Mary Babcock takes the chemistry concept of “deliquesce,” or absorbing water to the point of liquifying and melting away as some salts do, and applies it to sea level rise and climate change in the Pacific Ocean.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Waimea Christmas Twilight Parade to have new, longer route

The 62nd Waimea Christmas Twilight Parade is scheduled this weekend and the Big Island is invited to experience the holiday with a child’s cheer. This year’s parade theme is ‘He Kalikimaka Ho‘oli Keiki’ – A Children’s Christmas Cheer. The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and will feature a new, longer route. The new route is intended to allow spectators to be able to safely spread out. Those who plan to attend are urged to find a watching spot early.
WAIMEA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes near Pahala coast; no tsunami threat

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 4.0-magnitude earthquake in the Pahala area of Hawaii Island early Tuesday morning. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake was not large enough to trigger a tsunami. Officials said the quake happened around 3:30 a.m. east of Pahala at...
PAHALA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hikers warned not to trespass in East Hawai‘i’s Narnia without a permit or hunting license

The Department of Land and Natural Resources is working to curb illegal hiking in an area known as Narnia. On Saturday, five officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement were stationed at the entrance to the area and stopped 20 would-be Narnia hikers to inform them that it’s illegal to hike in the area without a permit or hunting license.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police seek public help finding missing Hilo woman

Authorities seek the public’s help locating a missing Hilo woman. Twenty-nine-year-old Chelsey Lee Hemingway has not been heard from by her family — who live in California — since early November and they are concerned for her well-being. Hemingway also has an outstanding criminal contempt warrant and in believed to be avoiding police contact.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hilo man faces charges after reportedly stealing rental car from East Hawai‘i hotel

A Hilo man is facing various charges after reportedly stealing a rental vehicle that left a visiting family from Japan without transportation. The incident occurred on Thursday evening after it was a reported a family’s rental vehicle was stolen while they were checking into their hotel on Banyan Drive. Hawai‘i police responded to the scene and determined the victims pulled up fronting the hotel and began unloading their luggage, when they were approached by a male who told them he would park their vehicle.
HILO, HI

