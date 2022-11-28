Read full article on original website
Related
Hawaii eruption brings tourism boon during slow season
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The spectacle of incandescent lava spewing from Hawaii’s Mauna Loa has drawn thousands of visitors and is turning into a tourism boon for this Big Island town near the world’s largest volcano. Some hotels in and around Hilo are becoming fully booked in...
thenationalnews.com
Today's best photos: from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano to stowaways on a ship's rudder
In this long camera exposure, cars drive down Saddle Road near Hilo, Hawaii, as Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, erupts for the first time in 38 years in the distance. AP Photo.
bigislandnow.com
Mauna Loa Eruption Day 3: Planning underway for possible closure of Saddle Road
There’s a high probability that lava moving down the northeast flank of Mauna Loa could reach Daniel K. Inouye Highway — and possibly by the end of this week, according to an official with the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. If the lava crosses the highway, the effects would reverberate...
hawaiipublicradio.org
DLNR warns hikers that Hilo's 'Narnia' is off limits
The state Department of Land and Natural Resources warns people to stay out of a collection of waterfalls known as 'Narnia'. Most hikers who visit the falls along the Wailuku River State Park on Hawaiʻi Island are unaware the area is off limits without a permit or hunting license.
Governor says Mauna Loa eruption should not cancel travel plans to Big Island
Southwest Airlines canceled its flights to Hilo on Monday following a volcanic ash advisory from Mauna Loa’s eruption; these schedule adjustments also caused delays for other airline routes.
Reminder of safety rules after accident on Saddle Road
Everyone is out here along Saddle Road trying to get a glimpse of Mauna Loa lighting up the night sky behind us, but Mayor Mitch Roth is reminding the public about the safety rules.
BEAT OF HAWAII
WhyThis Isn’t Responsible Hawaii Travel
According to last Sunday’s New York Times, paying $145 nightly (now $170) to stay on a private farm near Hilo, in a small cottage without electricity and a bathroom, and not even helping with farm duties, is an example of responsible tourism. Really? It seems like “responsible tourism” is the new buzzword and is tossed around in ways that it was not meant to be.
HuffPost
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa Erupts, Spewing Ash And Debris Nearby
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began spewing ash and debris from its summit, prompting civil defense officials to warn residents on Monday to prepare in case the eruption causes lava to flow toward communities. The eruption began late Sunday night in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
USGS: Lava crossed over, blocking road to NOAA's Mauna Loa Observatory
Despite ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa, officials say still no threat to communities. USGS and Hawaii County officials provided an update on the ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa on Tuesday morning. They urge residents to remain vigilant as the situation is always changing. Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘It’s epic’: People flock to view Mauna Loa eruption as lava flow lights up sky
Despite ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa, officials say still no threat to communities. USGS and Hawaii County officials provided an update on the ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa on Tuesday morning. They urge residents to remain vigilant as the situation is always changing. Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated:...
bigislandvideonews.com
VIDEO: Big Waves Bury Highway, Hilo Locals React
HILO, Hawai'i - Bayfront Highway in Hilo was closed on Saturday, as high surf pounded north-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island. (BIVN) – Huge waves rolled into Hilo on Saturday, crashing over the Bayfront Highway and flooding surrounding parking areas. As of Sunday morning, the High Surf Warning that...
Road, business closures: Hawaii hit with high surf
Waves crashed onto roads on Hawaii Island and a popular attraction was forced to shut down for the day on Oahu.
bigislandnow.com
Fire hydrant flow test scheduled along portion of Pu‘u‘eo Street in Hilo
Crews will conduct a fire hydrant flow test along a portion of Pu‘u‘eo Street in Hilo this week that could affect Hawai‘i County Department of Water Supply customers. The test is scheduled between 9 and 10 p.m. Thursday between ‘Iliahi Street and Wailuku Drive, including side roads and lanes.
bigislandnow.com
Art meets climate change activism in “Deliquesce” exhibit
A new exhibit at the East Hawai‘i Cultural Center in Downtown Hilo shows how nature absorbs the impact of human interventions, but dissolution may be the end result. In “Deliquesce: absorbing so much water as to liquify and melt away,” visual and performance artist Mary Babcock takes the chemistry concept of “deliquesce,” or absorbing water to the point of liquifying and melting away as some salts do, and applies it to sea level rise and climate change in the Pacific Ocean.
bigislandnow.com
Waimea Christmas Twilight Parade to have new, longer route
The 62nd Waimea Christmas Twilight Parade is scheduled this weekend and the Big Island is invited to experience the holiday with a child’s cheer. This year’s parade theme is ‘He Kalikimaka Ho‘oli Keiki’ – A Children’s Christmas Cheer. The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and will feature a new, longer route. The new route is intended to allow spectators to be able to safely spread out. Those who plan to attend are urged to find a watching spot early.
hawaiinewsnow.com
4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes near Pahala coast; no tsunami threat
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 4.0-magnitude earthquake in the Pahala area of Hawaii Island early Tuesday morning. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake was not large enough to trigger a tsunami. Officials said the quake happened around 3:30 a.m. east of Pahala at...
High surf closes Bayfront Hwy., Kamehameha Ave.
Hawai'i Police Department has said that portions of Bayfront Hwy. and Kamehameha Ave. have been closed due to high surf in the area.
bigislandnow.com
Hikers warned not to trespass in East Hawai‘i’s Narnia without a permit or hunting license
The Department of Land and Natural Resources is working to curb illegal hiking in an area known as Narnia. On Saturday, five officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement were stationed at the entrance to the area and stopped 20 would-be Narnia hikers to inform them that it’s illegal to hike in the area without a permit or hunting license.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police seek public help finding missing Hilo woman
Authorities seek the public’s help locating a missing Hilo woman. Twenty-nine-year-old Chelsey Lee Hemingway has not been heard from by her family — who live in California — since early November and they are concerned for her well-being. Hemingway also has an outstanding criminal contempt warrant and in believed to be avoiding police contact.
bigislandnow.com
Hilo man faces charges after reportedly stealing rental car from East Hawai‘i hotel
A Hilo man is facing various charges after reportedly stealing a rental vehicle that left a visiting family from Japan without transportation. The incident occurred on Thursday evening after it was a reported a family’s rental vehicle was stolen while they were checking into their hotel on Banyan Drive. Hawai‘i police responded to the scene and determined the victims pulled up fronting the hotel and began unloading their luggage, when they were approached by a male who told them he would park their vehicle.
Comments / 0