Frances “Fran” Marie Pykiet passed from this life on November 4, 2022. She was born November 30, 1939 in Bushong, Kansas to Carl and Ellen Bechtel. Fran graduated from Northern Heights High School in 1957 in Allen, KS. She married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Bob Pykiet in Danville, California during his Navy leave on November 7, 1960. Fran and Bob moved around quite a bit between 1960-1973; her most well-known residence was Emporia, KS. In 1973 Fran and Bob moved and made their home in Augusta, KS where they raised their daughter, Rhonda. In February 2020, Fran moved to Colorado to live with her daughter and son-in-law.

