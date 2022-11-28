Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
Shirley J. Devanney
Shirley J. Devanney, 82, joined her family in heaven November 26, 2022. She was the seventh child born to Elmer and Marie (Atkinson) Henderson, September 10, 1940, in Strong City, Kansas. Shirley had a zest for life which led to the enjoyment of many life experiences. She traveled extensively in...
Imogene Arnett
Imogene Arnett, age 97, formerly of Emporia, KS, died on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at York, Nebraska. She was born on November 19, 1925 to Charles Howard and Della Hannah (Johns) Cannon in Emporia, Kansas. On April 11, 1947, she was united in marriage to William A. Arnett in Kansas City. To this union, four daughters were born. William passed away in 1999. Imogene then spent 16 years with her loving companion Russell Guilfoil.
Dorothy D. Weeks
Funeral Services for Dorothy D. Weeks will be held at the Longs Chapel of First United Methodist Church on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. The service will be conducted by Pastor Karla Sheffy of the church. Burial will follow in the Americus Cemetery, Americus, Kansas. Dorothy passed away...
Frances “Fran” Marie Pykiet
Frances “Fran” Marie Pykiet passed from this life on November 4, 2022. She was born November 30, 1939 in Bushong, Kansas to Carl and Ellen Bechtel. Fran graduated from Northern Heights High School in 1957 in Allen, KS. She married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Bob Pykiet in Danville, California during his Navy leave on November 7, 1960. Fran and Bob moved around quite a bit between 1960-1973; her most well-known residence was Emporia, KS. In 1973 Fran and Bob moved and made their home in Augusta, KS where they raised their daughter, Rhonda. In February 2020, Fran moved to Colorado to live with her daughter and son-in-law.
Bryan “Doc” Barr
Bryan faithfully entered into the arms of his Savior on November 29, 2022. He is survived by many family, friends and animals that adored him. Bryan was raised in the Deep Creek area of Manhattan, Kansas. He graduated from KSU with a doctorate in veterinary medicine. He devoted his life...
UPDATE: Boxcar burns on Road B
A fire in rural Lyon County threatened a building Thursday afternoon, but crews were able to contain the damage. A statement released Friday by the Emporia Fire Department said crews were called to the area of Road B and Road 190 shortly after 3 p.m. After some confusion, authorities determined...
Double-dose hairspray day
If you're still wearing a mask to guard against winter illnesses, what's ahead Friday could blow it right off your face. Emporia and the Flint Hills are under a Wind Advisory from 9 a.m. through the afternoon. Chase County will remain under one through midnight.
Emporia’s Higgins qualifies for state, swimming takes second at Emporia Invite
The high school winter sports season officially got underway on Thursday as the Emporia swim and dive teams competed at the Emporia Invite. Two-time defending state diving champion Braxton Higgins will have a chance at a three-peat as the senior qualified for state, posting a score of 287.75.
Emporia Events: Red stockings, Red Rocks
For some people, the big events of December come toward the end of the month. But plenty of events are happening in Emporia in this opening weekend. The First Friday means an art walk at downtown Emporia business from 4 - 9 - p.m. This month brings the annual exhibition of works by Emporia State University faculty members.
Burlington woman scammed out of $48,000
BURLINGTON — An elderly woman from Burlington was recently scammed out of $48,000, the Burlington Police Department reported Thursday. The Burlington Police Department said on social media that the incident was reported to police on Nov. 21, on recommendation of the victim’s financial counselor. “The victim logged into...
Newman Regional Health's cath lab celebrates accreditation
The American College of Cardiology has recognized Newman Regional Health for its “demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients who come to their cardiac catheterization laboratory for care, including diagnostic catheterizations and percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures," the hospital announced Wednesday. Newman Regional Health was awarded a Cardiac Cath...
Police chase leads to downtown collision, arrest
A short car chase near downtown Emporia ended with a collision and an arrest Wednesday morning. An Emporia Police statement says it began with an attempt to stop a driver for a traffic violation at 11th and Cottonwood around 7:40 a.m. The car raced away for about four blocks, stopping...
Stolen El Dorado dog found near Swope Park
A dog that disappeared in El Dorado wound up in Cottonwood Falls Thursday morning. Now authorities want to know how it got there. A notice from the Chase County Sheriff's Office said the animal was reported stolen to El Dorado Police Wednesday night. It was located “around Swope Park.” Details of the discovery are not yet clear.
Emporia man arrested for meth in Osage County
An Emporia man is accused of six drug and weapons charges, after he was arrested on Interstate 35 Tuesday night. A statement from the Osage County Sheriff's Office says Nathan Rodriguez, 30, was stopped for a traffic violation around 9:55 p.m. About three miles east of the Waverly exit. “During...
Emporia places six on All-League volleyball teams
The Emporia High School volleyball team had six players earn Centennial League honors. Freshman Jade Xu was named All-League first team and was also announced as Newcomer of the Year. Juniors Alexa Shivley and Lexsey Dewitt and sophomore Sadie Rethman were named All-League second team, while senior Rebecca Snyder and junior Ryan Peak earned honorable mentions.
People of the south wind, until Friday afternoon
To borrow from a classic country song by Porter Wagoner: Big wind’s a-coming. While his song referred to tornadoes, it also could apply to what Emporia and the Flint Hills will face the next couple of days. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory west of Lyon and Greenwood Counties.
New walk-bike paths planned near Chase Elementary
The walk or bike ride to and from Chase County Elementary School is about to receive a major improvement. The Kansas Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that a bid of more than $790,000 was accepted for the “Strong City Safe Routes to Schools” project. It’s considered a top priority by KDOT.
ESU men's basketball ranked in Top 25
For the first time since Dec. 18, 2007, the Emporia State men’s basketball team has cracked the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) National Top 25. The Hornets make their debut at No. 23 this week. Emporia State has opened the season 5-0 with all five wins coming against...
Emporia places seven on All-Centennial League football teams
Emporia High School had seven players named to All-Centennial League football teams. Bobby Trujillo was named first team at linebacker and second team at running back. Parker Leeds earned second-team honors at wide receiver. Jalyn King is a second-teamer at returner and an honorable mention at defensive back. Jaden Thomas and Nate Thomas are honorable-mention on the offensive line. Kyle Obermeyer is honorable-mention at linebacker. Alex Allemang is an honorable mention at kicker.
ESU announces new degree program in history, government
Emporia State University announced more changes to its programs Wednesday afternoon, with the creation of a new undergraduate degree program within the Department of Social Sciences, Sociology and Criminology. A new bachelor of science degree in history and government was created in order to "counter declining enrollments" in two programs....
