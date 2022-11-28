Read full article on original website
How You Can Watch Plymouth's Annual Christmas Tree LightingDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Unidentified floating object washes ashore, sparks debateTracey FollyFalmouth, MA
A Flying Squirrel Jumped Into a Plymouth Police Officer's Pocket & Asked Him to Play!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
How to See Cape Cod's Famous Holiday Light 'Giants'Dianna CarneySandwich, MA
ABC6.com
Newport man sentenced to serve over 20 years in prison for 2016 Providence murder
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said Friday a Newport man was sentenced to serve over 20 years in prison for a 2016 murder in Providence. Attorney General Peter Neronha said Jose Medina entered a plea of nolo contendere to one count of manslaughter...
newbedfordguide.com
2018 murder trial begins; New Bedford man allegedly shot Fall River man in Dartmouth
“The murder trial of 52-year-old Robert Rose, a former New Bedford resident, began this morning in Fall River Superior Court. Mr. Rose is charged with shooting and killing 37-year-old Joseph Tavares on December 22, 2018 outside the Regency Hotel on Faunce Corner Road in Dartmouth. During opening statements this morning,...
ABC6.com
Trial begins Thursday for the murder of a 37-year-old Fall River man
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The trial for the murder of a 37-year-old man began Thursday in Fall River Superior Court. Robert Rose, 52, is accused of shooting and killing Joseph Tavares, 37, on Dec. 22, 2018 outside the Regency Hotel on Faunce Corner Road in Dartmouth. Dep. District...
ABC6.com
Providence man sentenced to 5 years in prison for trafficking drugs, illegally possessing guns
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced Thursday that a Providence man has been sentenced to serve five years at the Adult Correctional Institutions for trafficking drugs and illegally possessing multiple firearms. Willie Washington, 24, entered a plea of nolo contendere to the following charges:. three...
ABC6.com
Providence man sentenced to federal prison for trafficking cocaine
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man was sentenced Thursday to four years in federal prison for trafficking cocaine. Miguel Colon, 36, pleaded guilty on Aug. 24, 2022 to a single charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine with intent to distribute, said U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha. An...
ABC6.com
Convicted child rapist appears in court as prosecutors seek review of his activity
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A convicted child rapist was in court Friday as prosecutors seek a review of his activity while on probation. In Kent County Superior Court, Richard Gardner signed documents waiving his Fourth Amendment right related to that review. Prosecutors agreed to continue the case to a later date.
ABC6.com
2 men charged in incident that led to Amber Alert in Dartmouth
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Dartmouth police said two men were charged after an Amber Alert was issued Thursday. Jeremias Cabral, 21, of Fall River, has been charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon and larceny. Michael Abrantes, 28, also of Fall River, has been charged with possession...
Man gets life in prison for deadly New Bedford stabbing
Kenneth Roark was found guilty last Wednesday of first-degree murder, home invasion and animal cruelty.
Two New Bedford Men Arrested After Shots Fired
NEW BEDFORD — Two New Bedford men have been arrested and an illegal gun seized after a shots fired incident on Tuesday night. New Bedford police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation near Hawthorn and Irving streets to find spent shell casings on the ground. A tree and...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police Officer pleads not guilty to federal charges, released at arraignment
BOSTON – A Fall River Police Officer arrested today in connection with an alleged assault with a baton on a man in Fall River Police custody has pleaded not guilty. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Nicholas M. Hoar, 35, was indicted on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of false reports.
GoLocalProv
Fight, Stabbing and Felony Charges: Did Providence School Department Try to Downplay Violence
A video secured by GoLocal and published on Wednesday shows three students repeatedly kicking another student lying on the ground in the hallway of Central High School. The beating was broken up by other students. The video then shows the student who was repeatedly kicked pull a knife from his...
Fall River officer facing charges after alleged assault on man in custody
Nicholas Hoar, 35, was indicted on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of false reports.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Charges elevated in armed bank robbery
An Edgartown man who pleaded not guilty to being an accomplice after the fact to an armed bank robbery at Rockland Trust two weeks ago will face charges that he was involved in the heist. According to the court docket posted at Edgartown District Court Thursday morning, Miquel A. Jones,...
somersetpd.org
Somerset Police Suspect Arrested in Louisiana on Child Enticement Charges Following Month-Long Investigation
SOMERSET — Chief Todd Costa reports that a suspect in a month-long Somerset Police investigation has been arrested by Louisiana State Investigators on an outstanding warrant issued by Somerset Police. CARLOS NORMAND, AGE 33, OF SCOTT, LOUISIANA, was arrested on an outstanding warrant issued by Somerset Police on the...
ABC6.com
2nd man wanted in connection to Fall River shooting arrested
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The Fall River Police Department said Wednesday the second man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this month has been arrested. Police said Nestly Lewis was arrested Tuesday in Randolph, Massachusetts, by state police for his involvement in the America Street...
GoLocalProv
Months After Serving 12 Years in Prison, Providence Man Sentenced to 5 Years for Bank Robbery
A Providence man with nine previous criminal convictions, including convictions on firearms, fraud, aggravated identity theft, and domestic assault charges, was sentenced Tuesday to nearly five years in federal prison for robbing a downtown Providence bank in April 2021 while on federal supervised release, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
NECN
Couple Brutally Killed in Marshfield, DA Says; Police Hunting for Armed Suspect
A police manhunt is on for a 27-year-old man wanted for allegedly killing an elderly couple in their Marshfield, Massachusetts, home, authorities said Wednesday. Police issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for Christopher Keeley, who is considered armed and dangerous. An arrest warrant charging him with homicide was issued out of Plymouth District Court Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
ABC6.com
Pawtucket man helps stop Providence car thief who drove away with 3-year-old
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Police Department arrested Osvaldo Vasquez Tuesday night after car was stolen with a 3-year-old girl in the back seat. Vasquez faced a Providence District Court judge Wednesday. In court, prosecutors said that “the incident was observed by a witness” who followed the stolen...
capecod.com
Falmouth Police investigating after victim arrives at station with stab wound to hand
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are investigating a reported stabbing. A victim arrived at the Falmouth Police station about 10 PM. Rescuers transported the victim by ambulance to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell...
New Bedford Police Investigate Cumberland Farms Armed Robbery
NEW BEDFORD — Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a New Bedford convenience store early Monday morning. According to New Bedford police spokesman Lt. Scott Carola, at around 2 a.m. Monday, a man dressed all in black went into the Cumberland Farms at 810 Rockdale Ave. at the intersection with Kempton Street.
