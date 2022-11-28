ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

ABC6.com

Providence man sentenced to federal prison for trafficking cocaine

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man was sentenced Thursday to four years in federal prison for trafficking cocaine. Miguel Colon, 36, pleaded guilty on Aug. 24, 2022 to a single charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine with intent to distribute, said U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha. An...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

2 men charged in incident that led to Amber Alert in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Dartmouth police said two men were charged after an Amber Alert was issued Thursday. Jeremias Cabral, 21, of Fall River, has been charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon and larceny. Michael Abrantes, 28, also of Fall River, has been charged with possession...
DARTMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Two New Bedford Men Arrested After Shots Fired

NEW BEDFORD — Two New Bedford men have been arrested and an illegal gun seized after a shots fired incident on Tuesday night. New Bedford police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation near Hawthorn and Irving streets to find spent shell casings on the ground. A tree and...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Charges elevated in armed bank robbery

An Edgartown man who pleaded not guilty to being an accomplice after the fact to an armed bank robbery at Rockland Trust two weeks ago will face charges that he was involved in the heist. According to the court docket posted at Edgartown District Court Thursday morning, Miquel A. Jones,...
EDGARTOWN, MA
ABC6.com

2nd man wanted in connection to Fall River shooting arrested

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The Fall River Police Department said Wednesday the second man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this month has been arrested. Police said Nestly Lewis was arrested Tuesday in Randolph, Massachusetts, by state police for his involvement in the America Street...
FALL RIVER, MA
NECN

Couple Brutally Killed in Marshfield, DA Says; Police Hunting for Armed Suspect

A police manhunt is on for a 27-year-old man wanted for allegedly killing an elderly couple in their Marshfield, Massachusetts, home, authorities said Wednesday. Police issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for Christopher Keeley, who is considered armed and dangerous. An arrest warrant charging him with homicide was issued out of Plymouth District Court Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
MARSHFIELD, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Police Investigate Cumberland Farms Armed Robbery

NEW BEDFORD — Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a New Bedford convenience store early Monday morning. According to New Bedford police spokesman Lt. Scott Carola, at around 2 a.m. Monday, a man dressed all in black went into the Cumberland Farms at 810 Rockdale Ave. at the intersection with Kempton Street.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

