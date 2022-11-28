Read full article on original website
The One Time Making A Left On Red Is Legal In New York
When we are driving downtown, we just take going "right on red" for granted. A lot of today's driver's don't even know there was a time when that wasn't a "right-turn-on-red" law of the land. Do you remember when you weren't allowed to take a "right on red?" I remember...
See Live Reindeer and Polar Bears in Upstate New York This Season
There is nothing quite like the thrill of seeing a reindeer up close and personal during the holiday season. It's that magic moment that every kid dreams of growing up and it really does bring out the kid in all of us adults too. The holiday season is already a special time, but we have a few ideas that can bring all of those magical feelings to life this year.
This Is Upstate New York’s Fastest Growing Small Town
Nearly every Sunday of my teenage years was spend feeding the ducks in the park, or whistling show tunes as I window shopped among the main drag, or soaked in the excitement of the races. I lost count of the number of times I stopped in front of the majestic...
Find Italian Treats and More in Upstate New York This Christmas
Italian treats always seem to find their way to a holiday table at Christmas time in Upstate New York. And thank goodness for that!. Italian Americans make up a huge number of families who can trace their heritage back to the Old Country. And because of that, authentic Italian bakeries and delicious gelato shops are pretty easy to find all over the region. They also get very busy during the Christmas holiday season preparing their popular treats for family gatherings and celebrations alike. You can never go wrong bringing a plate of these cookies as a gift for the host.
New Yorkers Spend $1.6 Billion a Year on ‘Retail Therapy’ Due to Mental Burnout
Life is hard. Spending is easy and if the results of a new study are accurate, New Yorkers are lifting their moods following a hard day by shopping and, a lot. As more workplaces are understaffed and heaping extra work on their existing employees for no additional pay or benefits, more and more Americans are struggling with mental health problems and as a temporary fix, they're turning to binge buying.
New York’s Top Paying Jobs: Does Your NY Salary Meet the Average?
New York isn't exactly the most affordable place to live, but if you work in one of these professions you're probably not too worried about the rising cost of living. According to this U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report from May, 2021, in New York it's all about working in the medical field. Of the top ten paying jobs in the report, nine of them belong to the field of medical professions. The only outlier is Chief Executives coming in at the last spot in the top 10.
Santa’s Upstate New York Workshop Will Blow Your Kid’s Minds
"The children were nestled all snug in their beds, While visions of sugar-plums danced in their heads." Sorry, Clement Clarke Moore. The children likely were not snuggled in bed. The better bet is that they were peeking through the staircase rails while holding back giggles as they did their very best to catch a glimpse of old St. Nick.
An Expert Christmas Tree Farm Guide for NY’s Southern Tier
The season is here. Yep, Christmas tree farms are now open for business. There's nothing quite like the smell of a fresh tree like Balsam Fir, Douglas Fir, Blue Spruce, Scotch Pine, Norway Spruce, or one of several other types. Growing up, we had a real tree for Christmas. Having...
Can I Make A Claim Or Be Charged If I Hit A Deer?
I can tell that gun deer season has begun in New York (and Pennsylvania) ecause I'm seeing deer everywhere. As I'm driving around, I can see them in the fields, along the woods line and some sleeping by the highway. The bucks are coming out of the rut and their...
New York Settles with CarMax For Failing to Disclose Recalls
A national used car dealer is being fined and ordered to change some of its marketing practices in a settlement with New York State and other state Attorneys General for failing to disclose recalls. New York Attorney General Letitia James says CarMax failed to disclose open safety recalls on their...
Do Not Disturb: Airline In New York State Gets Rid Of Telephone Customer Service
Calling customer service is a thing of the past with one airline here in New York State. An airline that flies out of several major airports in New York State has decided to cancel its telephone customer service. As someone who has flown on Frontier a number of times, I...
Massive Ford Recall Will Impact Drivers In New York
A massive recall from automaker Ford will have a huge impact on drivers across New York. On Friday, Ford announced that over half of a million SUVs have been recalled since the company found that several SUVs have started on fire due to an issue with the fuel line. Ford...
Upstate New York Counties Add Narcan Emergency Kits to Public Buildings
A number of counties in Upstate New York are taking a novel approach to opioid harm reduction, adding Narcan Emergency Boxes outside public buildings. According to a report by Harrison Gereau of InformNY, the Adirondack Health Institute's Rural Communities Opioid Response Program has provided 125 Narcan Emergency Boxes outside businesses in five upstate New York counties, Clinton, Franklin, Essex, Warren, and Washington.
Broome Projects Fail to Receive Approved NYS Funds
Outgoing New York State Senator Fred Akshar is asking the state Comptroller to look into what happened to millions of dollars in state grants that were supposed to be coming to over a dozen local projects. The Binghamton Republican and Broome County Sheriff-Elect says the project were approved in previous...
The Biggest Snowmobile County In New York State
The snow has stopped flying in the heaviest hit areas of New York State. At least for now. The 81 inches of lake effect snow that some areas got is still being moved out of roads and driveways and parking lots in and around Buffalo and areas near Syracuse. But the snow will be back and there are some who can't wait.
Pa. Gas Driller Court Date in Dimock Contamination Case
A plea hearing has been scheduled for this week in the criminal case of a natural gas driller facing felony charges in Pennsylvania over allegations it polluted a small Susquehanna County community's drinking water. Representatives of Houston-based Coterra Energy Inc., according to the Associated Press, will appear in Susquehanna County...
Schools Must Immediately Stop Using Native American Mascots In New York State
As we celebrate November as Native American Indian Heritage Month in the United States, the New York State Education Department has made a huge announcement. James N. Baldwin, a Senior Deputy Commissioner with NYSED, recently sent out a memo stating that school districts in New York are not permitted to use Native American mascots anymore. The memo starts off,
Driving Danger: Twin Tiers Under High Wind Advisory
High winds could be an issue through Thursday, December 1 with the National Weather Service issuing a Wind Advisory through 9 p.m. November 30. NOAA says wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour over the Southern Tier, Central New York and Northeastern Pennsylvania with the higher elevations and the Finger Lakes getting the higher gusts.
Running Water for Dimock? The Latest in the Long Fracking Saga
The Associated Press is reporting that a Susquehanna County community made famous by flaming tap water and the fight over high-volume hydraulic fracture horizontal drilling for natural gas is about to get a staple most people take for granted. A new water line is reportedly going to be installed to...
