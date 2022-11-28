ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Oregon’s offense ranks nationally after end of regular season

By Zachary Neel
 3 days ago

The regular season has officially come to a close for the Oregon Ducks.

It was a promising start to the Dan Lanning era in Eugene, with Oregon’s offense leading the way to great success that unfortunately ended in disappointing fashion against the Oregon State Beavers. Regardless of the end result, if we are to take a look at the season as a whole, there is a lot of promise going forward.

We’re going to focus on the offense in particular, right now.

With Kenny Dillingham running things — before he left to take the head coaching job at Arizona State — the Ducks had things rolling. They averaged over 40 points per game until the final week of the season, and got the most out of Bo Nix, who rose to the Heisman Trophy candidate level working under Dillingham. The Ducks had one of the best offensive lines in the nation, and a running game that was dynamic and physical. The receivers and tight ends saw a resurgence in Eugene, and points were aplenty.

It was a fun year offensively in Eugene. Let’s take a look at where they rank nationally in some key statistics now that the year is over.

Scoring Offense: No. 8

Points Per Game: 39.7

Rushing Offense: No. 14

Rushing Yards Per Game: 216.2

Passing Offense: No. 16

Passing Yards Per Game: 291.5

Total Offense: No. 4

Yards Per Game: 507.8

First Downs: No. 2

Total First Downs: 322

Penalties: No. 92

Third Down Conversions: No. 24

Third Down Conversion Rate: 46.0%

Sacks Allowed: No. 1

Total Sacks Allowed: 4

kqennewsradio.com

OSP SEEKING ASSISTANCE WITH A DEATH INVESTIGATION

The Oregon State Police is seeking assistance from the public in a death investigation that began on November 30th of 2021. A release said with the 1st anniversary of this incident, detectives are hopeful that someone will come forward with new information. Last year on November 30th at approximately 1:00...
DRAIN, OR
