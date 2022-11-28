ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counterfeit NFL Super Bowl championship rings seized by federal agents

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
ST. LOUIS — Federal agents said they seized more than 400 counterfeit Super Bowl rings shipped from China and heading to a residence in Illinois.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release that officers working at an express consignment operations hub in St. Louis seized a shipment containing 422 counterfeit rings. The fake rings each bore an image of the Lombardi Trophy.

An import specialist working for CBP determined the rings were not authentic and had an infringing trademark owned by NFL Properties.

Had the items been real, customs agents said the total retail price for the rings would have been $300,000. The rings were shipped from China and were sent to a residence in Jerseyville, Illinois.

“Counterfeit jewelry continues to flood the e-commerce market, and these rings were focused on a select group of sports collectors and their fans,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, director of field operations for CBP Chicago. “Our officers are well-trained to find counterfeit merchandise like these in support of CBP’s mission of protecting the American public and the American economy.”

CBP said that approximately 20% of all counterfeit items worldwide are sold in the United States, with consumers spending more than $100 billion each year on counterfeit items.

CBP recommends buyers trust their instincts and that if a deal appears “too good to be true,” it probably is. Also, when shopping online, make sure to read reviews, look at product photos, check seller information and inspect holiday packaging when it arrives. Shoppers should always buy from well-known and reputable sources.

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

