KTBS
Execution date set for Texas man convicted of killing Telford inmate
TEXARKANA, Texas – An execution date has been set for a man currently on Texas death row for murdering another inmate at the Telford Unit in Bowie County. Anibal Canales Jr., 58, was in a group of men that strangled to death a 47-year-old inmate in his cell on July 11, 1997.
KTBS
Arkansas Department of Health releases new Influenza report
For Week 47, Arkansas reported “Very High” or 12 out of 13 for Influenza-Like-Illness (ILI) activity level indicator determined by data reported to ILINet. Since Oct. 2, over 11,900 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH by healthcare providers. Please note that reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual number of flu cases in the state.
KTBS
This Is the Poorest City in Louisiana
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch - particularly those without the means to absorb rising costs. (The price of this household item is soaring.)
KTBS
Lawsuit alleges Google broke Louisiana law in capturing residents' biometric data
NEW ORLEANS - Google Inc. is being sued in Louisiana over allegations that the online-search giant has been capturing and selling biometric data from residents in violation of the state's consumer protection and privacy law. Sandra Nomey, a retired hotel executive, and Nathan Bandaries, one of the lawyers bringing the...
KTBS
Louisiana governor officially endorses Tarver for mayor
SHREVEPORT, La. - There was a big endorsement in the mayor’s race from the top democrat in the state on Tuesday for Sen. Greg Tarver. It was a packed house at the consortium venue on North Market Street for that announcement from Gov. John Bel Edwards. Politicians, community and religious leaders all gathered with him to support Tarver.
KTBS
LABI input, or lack of it, likely to shape medical marijuana workplace policy
A state panel has three weeks left to wrap up work on draft legislation to protect workers who use medical cannabis. (Canva image) A state panel has three weeks left to wrap up work on draft legislation to protect workers who use medical marijuana. Before then, members hope to get feedback from a very influential business lobbying group, without which approval of the proposals is unlikely.
