Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
fox5ny.com
Yonkers police sergeant killed in multi-vehicle crash
NEW YORK - A sergeant with the Yonkers Police Department was killed Thursday after his unmarked vehicle was in a multi-vehicle accident involving a bus. In a statement, the Yonkers Police Department said that the sergeant, a 24-year veteran of the force, was on-duty driving an unmarked police vehicle and heading west on Tuckahoe Road when at about 3:30 p.m. when the driver of an eastbound BMW sedan apparently lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic. The sedan struck the police vehicle and a Westchester County Bee-Line bus.
fox5ny.com
Yonkers police statement on death of sergeant
Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza identified the officer killed in a crash as Sgt. Frank Gualdino, a 24-year veteran of the department. Sapienza said a 16-year-old at the wheel of a BMW M5 apparently lost control and crashed into the sergeant's police car.
fox5ny.com
Thief steals unattended vehicle in the Bronx with 2-year-old inside
NEW YORK - A man is wanted in connection with stealing a running, unattended vehicle with a 2-year-old girl inside in the Wakefield section of the Bronx and driving away, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say a 43-year-old man briefly exited his 2020 Toyota Highlander while...
fox5ny.com
Yonkers man who punched, stomped Asian woman in horrific hate crime gets 17 years in prison
NEW YORK - The Yonkers man seen in a horrific video punching and stomping a 67-year-old Asian woman over 125 times earlier this year has been sentenced to over 17 years in jail over the attack. Tammel Esco, 42, has been sentenced to 17 and a half years in state...
fox5ny.com
Rockland County bus crash
A school bus lost control and crashed into a home Thursday morning in Rockland County. Several students and the driver were hospitalized.
fox5ny.com
Body of ‘Green Book’ actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. found dumped in Bronx, TMZ reports
NEW YORK - The NYPD has identified the body of a man found dead as Frank Vallelonga. TMZ reports he is the actor from the movie 'Green Book'. The 60-year-old's body was found Monday just before 4 a.m. on Oak Point Ave. in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx.
fox5ny.com
Several students hospitalized after school bus crashes in Rockland County
NEW YORK - Several students, as well as the driver, were hospitalized after a school bus lost control and crashed into a home Thursday morning in New Hempstead, Rockland County. SkyFOX was over the scene on Southgate Drive. It happened just before 9 a.m. The school bus driver veered off...
fox5ny.com
Bronx apartment building fire sparked by e-bike battery, 3 injured
A fire caused by an e-bike battery tore through a high-rise building in the Bronx on Wednesday leaving multiple people injured. The FDNY received a 9-1-1 call at around 11:40 a.m. to report smoke coming from an apartment on the 31st floor of an apartment complex located at 10 Richmond Plaza in Morris Heights.
fox5ny.com
Suffolk County gas tax holiday expires but will prices rise at the pump?
LONG ISLAND - Drivers on Long Island could be seeing some changes at the gas pump now that Suffolk County's gas tax holiday has expired. From June through November, drivers in Suffolk had been saving an estimated 3 to 4 cents per gallon. The tax break was in addition to a statewide tax suspension, set to expire at the end of the year, that was put in place to provide relief to drivers when prices were around $5 a gallon.
fox5ny.com
Trade skills program gives Long Island students hands-on job training
LONG ISLAND - From textbooks to hands-on teaching, more than 20 juniors and seniors in the Bellmore-Merrick School District are adding real experience to their resumes, working in the district’s state-of-the-art salon as a way for students to find their passion while practicing professionalism. "We have sinks, nail tables...
Comments / 0