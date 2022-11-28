ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers police sergeant killed in multi-vehicle crash

NEW YORK - A sergeant with the Yonkers Police Department was killed Thursday after his unmarked vehicle was in a multi-vehicle accident involving a bus. In a statement, the Yonkers Police Department said that the sergeant, a 24-year veteran of the force, was on-duty driving an unmarked police vehicle and heading west on Tuckahoe Road when at about 3:30 p.m. when the driver of an eastbound BMW sedan apparently lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic. The sedan struck the police vehicle and a Westchester County Bee-Line bus.
Yonkers police statement on death of sergeant

Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza identified the officer killed in a crash as Sgt. Frank Gualdino, a 24-year veteran of the department. Sapienza said a 16-year-old at the wheel of a BMW M5 apparently lost control and crashed into the sergeant's police car.
Thief steals unattended vehicle in the Bronx with 2-year-old inside

NEW YORK - A man is wanted in connection with stealing a running, unattended vehicle with a 2-year-old girl inside in the Wakefield section of the Bronx and driving away, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say a 43-year-old man briefly exited his 2020 Toyota Highlander while...
Bronx apartment building fire sparked by e-bike battery, 3 injured

A fire caused by an e-bike battery tore through a high-rise building in the Bronx on Wednesday leaving multiple people injured. The FDNY received a 9-1-1 call at around 11:40 a.m. to report smoke coming from an apartment on the 31st floor of an apartment complex located at 10 Richmond Plaza in Morris Heights.
Suffolk County gas tax holiday expires but will prices rise at the pump?

LONG ISLAND - Drivers on Long Island could be seeing some changes at the gas pump now that Suffolk County's gas tax holiday has expired. From June through November, drivers in Suffolk had been saving an estimated 3 to 4 cents per gallon. The tax break was in addition to a statewide tax suspension, set to expire at the end of the year, that was put in place to provide relief to drivers when prices were around $5 a gallon.
Trade skills program gives Long Island students hands-on job training

LONG ISLAND - From textbooks to hands-on teaching, more than 20 juniors and seniors in the Bellmore-Merrick School District are adding real experience to their resumes, working in the district’s state-of-the-art salon as a way for students to find their passion while practicing professionalism. "We have sinks, nail tables...
