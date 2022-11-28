Kevin Stefanski: Reinstated Deshaun Watson ‘ready to roll’; Browns will ‘put the blinders on’ to any fallout

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Winter Relief Check Worth up to $800 - Will You Get One?Aneka DuncanCleveland, OH
This Is the Snowiest Town in OhioDiana RusChardon, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Russell Wilson is so bad this season that he dragged Patrick Mahomes out of prime time
The NFL’s announcement led with the news: In Week 14, Sunday Night Football will feature the Miami Dolphins visiting the Los Angeles Chargers, flexing the game that was on the schedule out of there. But which game was flexed out?. That would be the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver...
Cleveland Scene
Photos: Here's Deshaun Watson's New Home in Cleveland, a $5.4 Million Mansion in Hunting Valley
Deshaun Watson, with his $230 million guaranteed contract to play quarterback for Jimmy Haslam's Cleveland Browns, could have had any house in Northeast Ohio. He chose this one in Hunting Valley, according to multiple sources. (An LLC created a week after Watson was traded to the Browns is listed as...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Birthday Party Report
Russell Wilson's birthday just passed and he had a big celebration for it. His wife Ciara threw him a birthday party at their mansion just outside of Denver and according to Mike Klis, about half of the team showed up. This report didn't stop NFL twitter from poking fun at...
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Cowboys Released Notable Player On Tuesday Afternoon
The Cowboys created room on their roster this Tuesday, waiving defensive end Tarell Basham. Last season, Basham appeared in all 17 games for Dallas. He had 39 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Unfortunately for Basham, he has not been very active this season. DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong,...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Christian McCaffrey Update
Earlier this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with "irritation" in his knee. As a result, fans around the league are worried about his outlook for Week 13. McCaffrey's status for this Sunday has not yet been decided. The latest update,...
Attorney For Deshaun Watson Accusers Has Message For Browns
Deshaun Watson is set to make his NFL return on Sunday after an 11-game ban and $5 million fine. But attorney Tony Buzbee has a message for the man accused of sexual misconduct by the more than two dozen women:. "We're still here. We matter." Buzbee and 10 of Watson's...
NFL Quarterback Rumored To Have Lost The Locker Room
An NFL starting quarterback is rumored to have lost at least part of the locker room. According to the NFL Network, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has lost some of his teammates. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Wilson had lost at least some of his teammates, who...
Son Of Legendary NFL Star Ray Lewis Is Transferring
Rahsaan Lewis, the son of NFL legend Ray Lewis, has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. This will be Lewis' third transfer of his collegiate career. Lewis began his college football career as a cornerback for UCF before transferring to Lane Kiffin's FAU program after just one season. When Kiffin left for Ole Miss, Lewis made his way over to Lexington. He practiced with the team in 2020 and joined the roster as a junior walk-on in 2021.
NFL insider hints Odell Beckham Jr. might change his mind about Cowboys
Star free agent Odell Beckham Jr. is set to begin his tour as he decides which team to join, and an insider suggests he may end up in New York, not the Cowboys. Odell Beckham Jr. has a lot of eyes on him as he starts his journey back to the NFL. It was speculated that he was most likely to land with the Dallas Cowboys, but NFL insider Josina Anderson may be dropping hints of him ultimately landing in New York through a cryptic Tweet.
How Browns Offense Expands, Becomes More Dangerous with Deshaun Watson
The Cleveland Browns are transitioning from Jacoby Brissett to Deshaun Watson at quarterback. How and why the offense should be better with Watson under center despite the two-year layoff.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Appears To Fire Back At Coworker
Stephen A. Smith has received a lot of backlash over the past week for defending Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Even one of his colleagues liked a negative tweet about him. ESPN play-by-play announcer Mark Jones liked a tweet that referred to Smith as a "c---." Jones eventually unliked the tweet....
Ex-NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Texans HC Lovie Smith on Deshaun Watson: We Hope That There's Some Rust
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith is hoping Deshaun Watson is not at his true form on Sunday when Cleveland comes to Texas.
NBC Sports
Report: Deion Sanders tells recruits he’ll pick a school by Saturday
Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders officially has become a big-time college football coach. Big-time college football coaches treat lower-level jobs as stepping stones to something bigger and better. Deion seems to be on the bring of taking a bigger and better job. Via Kevin O’Donnell of Fox 13 in...
Jerry Jones says Dallas Cowboys want and need Odell Beckham to make impact this season
Jerry Jones said Odell Beckham’s airplane has no bearing on the Cowboys pursuit of the receiver. He said they have no concerns about Beckham’s character.
3 former Cleveland Cavaliers who could be helping the team right now
The Cleveland Cavaliers could use some help on defense. We knew that Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell wouldn’t be the best defensive unit in the NBA, and at least Mitchell is trying but the two fo them together have just been plain awful. They’re easy to beat off the dribble and Garland doesn’t do a great job keeping his heels off the floor. It’s no wonder the Cavs can be beaten with the extra pass.
Packers Worked Out Notable Quarterback On Tuesday
With Aaron Rodgers battling a rib injury, the Packers have decided to bring in quarterback James Morgan for a workout. Morgan was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. After being waived in 2021, he had brief stints with the Panthers, Steelers and Colts. By...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
94K+
Followers
89K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0