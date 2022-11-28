ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Can Archbishop Hoban make it back to another OHSAA football state final in 2023?

CANTON, Ohio — The question brought a big smile to the face of Chris Edmonds. “I feel like Northwest Ohio doesn’t get a lot of respect,” said the senior running back from Toledo Central Catholic, when asked about taking a state football championship back to his region. “You hear a lot about Northeast Ohio, so it’s a big thing to bring this back to the city. Kids who are from where we’re from, it gives them hope. If they can do it, we can do it.”
TOLEDO, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns Divisional Odds Sit at +3000 with Watson Returning

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. DeShaun Watson is set to make his debut for the Cleveland Browns (4-7) on Sunday after serving his 11-game suspension for...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Hurt, held or chipped, Browns Myles Garrett just keeps on rushing the passer

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett is playing through a lot right now. It was all on display during Sunday’s win against Tampa Bay. First, there’s the shoulder he’s been fighting with since he was involved in a one-vehicle crash in September in which he rolled his Porsche. Garrett and his passenger miraculously walked away without severe injury, but there have been some lasting effects.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Has Caris LeVert found the right role coming off Cavaliers’ bench?

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shortly after the Cleveland Cavaliers returned home from Milwaukee -- a lopsided loss that led to uncomfortable conversations and reflection -- coach J.B. Bickerstaff invited Caris LeVert into his office for a chat. Bickerstaff had been contemplating lineup changes in hopes of pulling his flailing team out of its five-game funk. He had enough evidence. It was time.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
94K+
Followers
89K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy