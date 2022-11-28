CANTON, Ohio — The question brought a big smile to the face of Chris Edmonds. “I feel like Northwest Ohio doesn’t get a lot of respect,” said the senior running back from Toledo Central Catholic, when asked about taking a state football championship back to his region. “You hear a lot about Northeast Ohio, so it’s a big thing to bring this back to the city. Kids who are from where we’re from, it gives them hope. If they can do it, we can do it.”

