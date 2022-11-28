Read full article on original website
Can Archbishop Hoban make it back to another OHSAA football state final in 2023?
CANTON, Ohio — The question brought a big smile to the face of Chris Edmonds. “I feel like Northwest Ohio doesn’t get a lot of respect,” said the senior running back from Toledo Central Catholic, when asked about taking a state football championship back to his region. “You hear a lot about Northeast Ohio, so it’s a big thing to bring this back to the city. Kids who are from where we’re from, it gives them hope. If they can do it, we can do it.”
Mr. Football Lamar Sperling breaks rushing record in Hoban’s 28-21 loss to Toledo Central Catholic: Division II state championship, by the numbers
CANTON, Ohio — For all of the times JacQai Long turned and handed the football to Lamar Sperling. For all of the yardage Sperling picked up with those carries.
Archbishop Hoban’s rally falls short, Toledo Central Catholic claims Division II state football title, 28-21
CANTON, Ohio -- Archbishop Hoban didn’t lose in its first five OHSAA state football finals. On Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, in their seventh finals appearance in eight seasons, the Knights lost for the second consecutive year, 28-21 against Toledo Central Catholic. “You can’t spot...
Cavs stars attend Garfield Heights-Cleveland Heights basketball game
On Thursday evening as the Garfield Heights Bulldogs boy's varsity team took on rival Cleveland Heights, they had a few notable fans in the stands there to catch the game—three Cavs stars.
Ohio Mr. Football winner announced
Lamar Sperling has rushed for over 3,500 yards and 55 touchdowns this season
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers go for their second straight win as they take on the Orlando Magic at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:30 p.m. Cleveland has one win over Orlando already this season, 103-92 on Oct. 26.
Remembering Gaylord Perry and looking for the next Guardians bullpen coach: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Baseball and the Guardians organization is mourning legendary pitcher Gaylord Perry, who passed at 84 this week. On Friday’s podcast, we reflect on what Perry meant to Cleveland and his place among the franchise’s all-time great pitchers. Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga also look...
Go, Glenville Tarblooders! You’ve already made your coach, your school and its alums proud!
As an ancient alumnus (January 1945) of Glenville High School, I was happy to read Terry Pluto’s article in the Nov. 30 Plain Dealer about Glenville’s football coach (”The gospel of Ted Ginn: Life coaching while coaching football”). I am so pleased and proud of Coach Ginn’s approach to coaching.
Deshaun Watson struggled in the preseason, but Browns don’t put much stock in that
BEREA, Ohio -- The last time Browns fans saw Deshaun Watson take the field with Cleveland was just over three months ago. On Aug. 12, the 27-year-old couldn’t have had a worse return to the field after 19 months away in Cleveland’s 24-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the preseason opener.
“There is only football questions that I can really address at this time”: Deshaun Watson Transcript
CLEVELAND, Ohio- Deshaun Watson took questions from reporters during his first presser since Aug. 18, at the CrossCountry Mortgage practice facility. Below is the transcript as provided by the Browns relations-department.
Must the Browns win a Super Bowl to make Deshaun Watson trade a success? Orange and Brown Talk Roundtable
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns will have a new starting quarterback on Sunday as Deshaun Watson takes the field for the first time with his new team against his old team, the Houston Texans. We’re foregoing our normal game preview pod this week to talk all things Watson as this...
Good luck finding Deshaun Watson’s debut with Browns on TV outside of Cleveland or Houston
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Disgraced quarterback Deshaun Watson makes his debut with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The game will take place in what is sure to be a hostile environment in Houston, where he spent the first five seasons of his NFL career before demanding a trade amid numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.
Browns Divisional Odds Sit at +3000 with Watson Returning
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. DeShaun Watson is set to make his debut for the Cleveland Browns (4-7) on Sunday after serving his 11-game suspension for...
Hurt, held or chipped, Browns Myles Garrett just keeps on rushing the passer
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett is playing through a lot right now. It was all on display during Sunday’s win against Tampa Bay. First, there’s the shoulder he’s been fighting with since he was involved in a one-vehicle crash in September in which he rolled his Porsche. Garrett and his passenger miraculously walked away without severe injury, but there have been some lasting effects.
Has Caris LeVert found the right role coming off Cavaliers’ bench?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shortly after the Cleveland Cavaliers returned home from Milwaukee -- a lopsided loss that led to uncomfortable conversations and reflection -- coach J.B. Bickerstaff invited Caris LeVert into his office for a chat. Bickerstaff had been contemplating lineup changes in hopes of pulling his flailing team out of its five-game funk. He had enough evidence. It was time.
As Deshaun Watson prepares to take the field, many fans say they are turning away
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When Deshaun Watson was announced as the new quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in March, many fans were up in arms -- promising to boycott the games this season. The 27-year-old former Houston Texan signed the largest deal in NFL history. His whopping five-year, $230 million...
Browns hopeful there could be ‘big opportunities’ in the run game with Deshaun Watson at quarterback
BEREA, Ohio -- When the Browns take the field on Sunday, it will be Cleveland’s first chance to see what this run game can look like with Deshaun Watson and one of the league’s leading rushers, Nick Chubb. It may be the first look, but for Watson, it’s...
Deshaun Watson’s ability to knock off rust for Browns is about trust: Kevin Stefanski quick hits
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Deshaun Watson’s return to the field for the Browns on Sunday is all about trust when it comes to knocking off the rust of not playing in nearly two years. “You’ve just got to trust in your preparation, trust in what you do in the meeting...
Cleveland Police identify suspect of damage to Browns field at FirstEnergy Stadium
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police have identified the suspect in the investigation on the damage caused on the playing field at FirstEnergy Stadium. The incident happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 22, the Browns said. Police identified the suspect as Anthony Robert Westley O’Neal, 21. The...
Bitter winds finally settling, better fishing weather around corner: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Fishermen who have been hardy enough to brave the bitterly cold winds this week have found some success around Cleveland Harbor, and while gale force winds are in the forecast along the Cleveland shoreline, better fishing weather is just around the corner. Most anglers will focus...
