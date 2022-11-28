Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Rules Hot 100 for Fifth Week, Mariah Carey Leads ‘Christmas’ Classics Back to Top 10

Taylor Swift ‘s “Anti-Hero” adds a fifth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, encompassing its entire run on the survey so far.

Meanwhile, four holiday classics jingle all the way back to the Hot 100’s top 10: Mariah Carey ‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” up from No. 25 to No. 5; Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” (41-6); Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” (50-9); and Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” (a re-entry at No. 10).

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Dec. 3, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Nov. 29).

In the Nov. 18-24 tracking week, “Anti-Hero,” released on Republic Records, tallied 65.1 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 11%), 25.8 million streams (down 5%) and 12,000 sold (down 60%), according to Luminate.

The single rises 4-2 for a new best on the Radio Songs chart; holds at No. 2 after two weeks atop Streaming Songs ; and falls to No. 2 after two weeks at the Digital Song Sales summit.

As “Anti-Hero” tops the Hot 100 for a fifth week, Swift solely scores her second-longest reign, passing the four-week rule of “Shake It Off” in 2014. Among her nine No. 1s, the two songs are bested only by the seven-week dominance of “Blank Space” in 2014-15.

Four weeks ago, “Anti-Hero” soared in atop the Hot 100, as Swift made history as the first artist to monopolize the chart’s entire top 10 in a single week, with all tracks all from her new album Midnights . Meanwhile, of the 64 singles that have debuted atop the Hot 100 , “Anti-Hero” is just the 12th to have spent at least its first five weeks on the chart at No. 1, and the first since BTS’ “Butter” led in its first seven weeks in June-July 2021 (before pushing its total to 10 nonconsecutive weeks in the top spot).

“Anti-Hero” additionally hits No. 1 on the Adult Pop Airplay chart, becoming Swift’s ninth leader, and first since “Willow” for three weeks in April-May 2021. Among all acts since the chart began in Billboard ’s pages in March 1996, only Maroon 5 (15) and P!nk (10) have notched more No. 1s. (As “Anti-Hero” also rises 6-3 on Pop Airplay, fellow Midnights cut “Lavender Haze” bullets at No. 31 and debuts at No. 36 on Adult Pop Airplay, as it is now being promoted as the set’s second pop radio single. Concurrently, the album’s “Snow on the Beach,” featuring Lana Del Rey, debuts at No. 36 on Adult Alternative Airplay.)

Drake and 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex” logs a third week on the Hot 100 at No. 2, dating to its debut – when Drake placed eight songs in the top 10 (and 21 Savage, seven). The team-up tallies a third week at No. 1 on Streaming Songs (30.9 million streams, down 14%), as well as a third week atop both the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts, which use the same methodology as the Hot 100.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” repeats at No. 3 on the Hot 100, after it topped the Oct. 29-dated chart, as it leads Radio Songs for a second week (71.9 million in audience, up 9%).

Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” holds at No. 4 on the Hot 100, following three weeks at No. 1 in October. The track concurrently tops the multi-metric Hot Rock & Alternative Songs , Hot Rock Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts for a 14th week each and Hot R&B Songs for a 12th frame.

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” dashes 25-5 on the Hot 100, with 21.5 million streams (up 54%), 20.6 million airplay audience impressions (up 80%), and 3,000 sold (up 57%). It bounds 17-3 on Streaming Songs, 35-14 on Digital Song Sales and re-enters Radio Songs at No. 38. It also crowns the multi-metric Holiday 100 chart for a 52nd week, of the chart’s 57 total weeks since the list launched in 2011; it has topped the ranking for 37 consecutive weeks, dating to the start of the 2015-16 holiday season, and rules as the top title on the Greatest of All Time Holiday 100 Songs chart.

The song sports a record-setting history on the Hot 100, following its 1994 release on Carey’s 1994 album Merry Christmas . As streaming grew through the 2010s and holiday music became more prominent in Yuletide playlists on multiple streaming services, the modern carol hit the top 10 (reaching No. 9) for the first time in December 2017 and the top five (No. 3) for the first time in the 2018 holiday season. In December 2019, it ascended to the summit , 25 years after its original release, becoming the second holiday hit ever to reign, after “The Chipmunk Song” by David Seville & the Chipmunks spent four weeks at No. 1 beginning in December 1958.

“Christmas” became Carey’s 19th Hot 100 No. 1, as she extended her mark for the most among soloists and moved to within one of The Beatles’ overall record 20.

As “Christmas” dominated the Hot 100 for three weeks on the charts dated Dec. 21, 2019, through Jan. 4, 2020, Carey also became the first artist to have ranked at No. 1 on the survey in four distinct decades . The track led again for two weeks in the 2020 holiday season, passing “The Chipmunk Song” for the most for a Yuletide song, and ruled for three more frames over the 2021 holidays, upping its total to eight weeks at No. 1 .

Also returning to the Hot 100’s top 10 are three other holiday staples: Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” originally released in 1958 (41-6); the late Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock,” from 1957 (50-9); and the late Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” from 1964 (No. 10 re-entry – as it becomes the first holiday song, and ninth song overall, to re-enter the Hot 100 in the top 10 ). The standards have peaked at Nos. 2, 3 and 4, respectively, in each of the last three holiday seasons.

Elsewhere in the Hot 100’s top 10, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” holds at its No. 7 high and Harry Styles’ “As It Was” dips 5-8, after 15 weeks at No. 1 beginning in April, the fourth-longest command in the chart’s history.

