ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Rules Hot 100 for Fifth Week, Mariah Carey Leads ‘Christmas’ Classics Back to Top 10

By Gary Trust
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Taylor Swift ‘s “Anti-Hero” adds a fifth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, encompassing its entire run on the survey so far.

Meanwhile, four holiday classics jingle all the way back to the Hot 100’s top 10: Mariah Carey ‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” up from No. 25 to No. 5; Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” (41-6); Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” (50-9); and Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” (a re-entry at No. 10).

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Dec. 3, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Nov. 29). For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

In the Nov. 18-24 tracking week, “Anti-Hero,” released on Republic Records, tallied 65.1 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 11%), 25.8 million streams (down 5%) and 12,000 sold (down 60%), according to Luminate.

The single rises 4-2 for a new best on the Radio Songs chart; holds at No. 2 after two weeks atop Streaming Songs ; and falls to No. 2 after two weeks at the Digital Song Sales summit.

As “Anti-Hero” tops the Hot 100 for a fifth week, Swift solely scores her second-longest reign, passing the four-week rule of “Shake It Off” in 2014. Among her nine No. 1s, the two songs are bested only by the seven-week dominance of “Blank Space” in 2014-15.

Related

Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Spends Fourth Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200

11/28/2022

Four weeks ago, “Anti-Hero” soared in atop the Hot 100, as Swift made history as the first artist to monopolize the chart’s entire top 10 in a single week, with all tracks all from her new album Midnights . Meanwhile, of the 64 singles that have debuted atop the Hot 100 , “Anti-Hero” is just the 12th to have spent at least its first five weeks on the chart at No. 1, and the first since BTS’ “Butter” led in its first seven weeks in June-July 2021 (before pushing its total to 10 nonconsecutive weeks in the top spot).

“Anti-Hero” additionally hits No. 1 on the Adult Pop Airplay chart, becoming Swift’s ninth leader, and first since “Willow” for three weeks in April-May 2021. Among all acts since the chart began in Billboard ’s pages in March 1996, only Maroon 5 (15) and P!nk (10) have notched more No. 1s. (As “Anti-Hero” also rises 6-3 on Pop Airplay, fellow Midnights cut “Lavender Haze” bullets at No. 31 and debuts at No. 36 on Adult Pop Airplay, as it is now being promoted as the set’s second pop radio single. Concurrently, the album’s “Snow on the Beach,” featuring Lana Del Rey, debuts at No. 36 on Adult Alternative Airplay.)

Drake and 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex” logs a third week on the Hot 100 at No. 2, dating to its debut – when Drake placed eight songs in the top 10 (and 21 Savage, seven). The team-up tallies a third week at No. 1 on Streaming Songs (30.9 million streams, down 14%), as well as a third week atop both the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts, which use the same methodology as the Hot 100.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” repeats at No. 3 on the Hot 100, after it topped the Oct. 29-dated chart, as it leads Radio Songs for a second week (71.9 million in audience, up 9%).

Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” holds at No. 4 on the Hot 100, following three weeks at No. 1 in October. The track concurrently tops the multi-metric Hot Rock & Alternative Songs , Hot Rock Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts for a 14th week each and Hot R&B Songs for a 12th frame.

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” dashes 25-5 on the Hot 100, with 21.5 million streams (up 54%), 20.6 million airplay audience impressions (up 80%), and 3,000 sold (up 57%). It bounds 17-3 on Streaming Songs, 35-14 on Digital Song Sales and re-enters Radio Songs at No. 38. It also crowns the multi-metric Holiday 100 chart for a 52nd week, of the chart’s 57 total weeks since the list launched in 2011; it has topped the ranking for 37 consecutive weeks, dating to the start of the 2015-16 holiday season, and rules as the top title on the Greatest of All Time Holiday 100 Songs chart.

The song sports a record-setting history on the Hot 100, following its 1994 release on Carey’s 1994 album Merry Christmas . As streaming grew through the 2010s and holiday music became more prominent in Yuletide playlists on multiple streaming services, the modern carol hit the top 10 (reaching No. 9) for the first time in December 2017 and the top five (No. 3) for the first time in the 2018 holiday season. In December 2019, it ascended to the summit , 25 years after its original release, becoming the second holiday hit ever to reign, after “The Chipmunk Song” by David Seville & the Chipmunks spent four weeks at No. 1 beginning in December 1958.

“Christmas” became Carey’s 19th Hot 100 No. 1, as she extended her mark for the most among soloists and moved to within one of The Beatles’ overall record 20.

As “Christmas” dominated the Hot 100 for three weeks on the charts dated Dec. 21, 2019, through Jan. 4, 2020, Carey also became the first artist to have ranked at No. 1 on the survey in four distinct decades . The track led again for two weeks in the 2020 holiday season, passing “The Chipmunk Song” for the most for a Yuletide song, and ruled for three more frames over the 2021 holidays, upping its total to eight weeks at No. 1 .

Also returning to the Hot 100’s top 10 are three other holiday staples: Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” originally released in 1958 (41-6); the late Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock,” from 1957 (50-9); and the late Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” from 1964 (No. 10 re-entry – as it becomes the first holiday song, and ninth song overall, to re-enter the Hot 100 in the top 10 ). The standards have peaked at Nos. 2, 3 and 4, respectively, in each of the last three holiday seasons.

Elsewhere in the Hot 100’s top 10, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” holds at its No. 7 high and Harry Styles’ “As It Was” dips 5-8, after 15 weeks at No. 1 beginning in April, the fourth-longest command in the chart’s history.

Again, for all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram and all charts (dated Dec. 3), including the Hot 100 in its entirety, will refresh on Billboard.com tomorrow (Nov. 29).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard , data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Mariah Carey Is Inviting You to Her Home for the Holidays: Here’s How Fans Can Book the Unforgettable Trip to New York City

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Mariah Carey is inviting you to her home for the holidays. The “Queen of Christmas” teamed with Booking.com to give two lucky fans a once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience New York City her way. Mariah’s Ultimate Holiday Experience will include a three-night stay in the Grande Luxe King room at The Plaza hotel, tickets to Carey’s upcoming holiday concert, dinner at her favorite restaurants including Nobu and Mr. Chow,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

From Bad Bunny to Taylor Swift, Which Is Your Favorite Top Billboard 200 Album of 2022? Vote!

It’s officially the last month of 2022, which means it’s time for Billboard‘s end-of-year charts to be revealed. But first, we want to know which top album on the Billboard 200 was your favorite this year! Twenty-three studio sets may have claimed the top spot on the album-centric chart over the course of 2022, but only 10 made Billboard‘s list of top Billboard 200 albums, including a few major holdovers from last year. No other artist spent longer at the apex of the all-genre chart in 2022 than Bad Bunny, whose Un Verano Sin Ti seemed practically unstoppable as it returned...
Billboard

Powfu Talks Taylor Swift ‘Mine’ Cover, New Album & More

Powfu unveiled his nine-song debut album, Surrounded by Hounds and Serpents, on Friday (Dec. 2), and to celebrate the release, the 23-year-old star sat down with Billboard‘s Rania Aniftos to discuss his musical journey. “My first memory was walking into the living room, and my parents bought me a drum set,” he shares of when he first started getting into music and how he was inspired by his father, who is also a musician. “When I was 12, that’s when I really started trying to write stuff and I was into poetry a lot. My dad built a studio beside our...
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson & Dolly Parton Offer a Sneak Peek at ‘9 to 5’ Duet Rehearsals

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson have teamed up for a performance of the country icon’s 1981 hit “9 to 5” on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and offered a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of the rehearsals when Parton visited the show’s set. “I love Kelly. I love your show,” Parton tells the show’s music director Jason Halbert in a clip released Wednesday (Nov. 30). “Y’all do a great job.” Related Kelly Clarkson Begs For a 'Stupid Love' in Lady Gaga Cover: Watch 11/30/2022 For the performance, the music team recreated the signature typewriter sound from the original and brought in a horn section. Meanwhile, the clip shows...
Billboard

Jimmy Barnes Extends Australian Chart Record With ‘Blue Christmas’

It’s shaping to be a Jimmy Barnes Christmas in Australia, as the legendary rock singer scores another No. 1, this time with a collection of holiday classics. Barnes’ Blue Christmas (via Liberation/Universal) blasts to the summit of the ARIA Chart, for his 15th leader, extending his all-time lead in that category. Blue Christmas is the 20th solo studio album for Barnesy, as he’s affectionately known in these parts. It adds to his collection of leaders, which includes Bodyswerve (1984), For The Working Class Man (1985), Freight Train Heart (1987), Barnestorming (1988), Two Fires (1990), Soul Deep (1991), Hits (1996), Double Happiness (2005),...
Closer Weekly

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Left Behind a Huge Fortune: Find Out Her Staggering Net Worth

Fleetwood Mac legend Christine McVie left behind a massive fortune following her death at age 79 from a brief illness, which was announced by her family on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. “We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally,” they said in a statement to the media. Keep reading to find out Christine’s net worth and how she earned money.
msn.com

The Heart-Wrenching Death Of Christine McVie

English musician and songwriter Christine McVie, best known for her work with Fleetwood Mac, died on November 30, according to an official post from the band on Twitter. "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," Fleetwood Mac's tweet read. In their post announcing McVie's death, Fleetwood Mac said McVie "was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her."As BBC News reported, McVie died peacefully in a hospital surrounded by family after a short illness. McVie's exact cause of death was not revealed. According to Smooth Radio, McVie was born in Lancashire, England on July 12, 1943, making her 79 years old when she died.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses

Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
Billboard

Nick Cannon Is Feeling the Holiday Stress as He Shops for His 11 Children in Hilarious New Video

Nick Cannon is Hollywood’s most famous baby daddy, which is all fun and games until it comes to shopping for Christmas presents. The star shared a hilarious video to his YouTube channel this week, in which he details the stress of buying gifts for his 11 children. Related 11 Kids and Counting: A Full List of Nick Cannon's Children 12/01/2022 “It’s almost the holidays and, thanks to me, the world now has 8 billion people,” Cannon joked while wearing a Santa hat and Christmas pajamas, amid a cozy holiday background. “But my job’s not done. It’s time to do some online Christmas shopping and...
Billboard

Watch BTS‘ RM Recreate NPR ’Tiny Desk’ Studio For Intimate 3-Song Set

Dedicated ARMY veterans will likely be dissecting the set of RM’s NPR Tiny Desk concert for the rest of the month. To celebrate the release of his solo album, Indigo, the BTS rapper born Kim Nam-joon recreated an amazingly detailed replica of the Washington, D.C.-based Tiny Desk office set in South Korea, complete with shelves packed with tasty Easter eggs. Related RM Releases Debut Solo Album 'Indigo': Stream It Now 12/02/2022 But the focus, of course, was on the vocals, which the 29-year-old star delivered on with ease, beginning with the jazzy opening track of his three-song set, “seoul.” The chilled-out bilingual song from...
WASHINGTON STATE
Variety

‘About Damn Time’ to Dance: Lizzo’s Infectious Hit Is Variety’s Record of the Year

Lizzo knows a hit when she hears one. In January, the artist’s fourth studio album, “Special,” was almost complete after three years of recording — but it was missing a lead single. “We knew we had a brilliant body of work but felt that we were missing one final song for the album,” says Brandon Davis, exec VP and co-head of pop A&R at Atlantic Records. The singer had been working with her longtime collaborator Ricky Reed, as well as rising producer Blake Slatkin, on the project, but the two hitmakers had never been in the studio together. So when it came...
Billboard

‘The Masked Singer’ Sets ‘Christmas Sing-A-Long’ Special

It’s the time of year for giving, and The Masked Singer doing just that. As season eight of Fox’s quirky singing contest wraps, with Harp declared the champion, The Masked Singer announces a special Christmas extravaganza. The Masked Singer Christmas Sing-A-Long will air next week with new holiday-themed performances by Harp, Bride, The Lambs and Snowstorm, fun behind-the-scenes bloopers and celebrity shout-outs from across all seasons. The season proper of The Masked Singer came to its climax this Wednesday night (Nov. 30), with front-runner Harp declared the victor. The two-hour finale saw the judge’s favorite lock horns with the three-headed threat The Lambs. Despite...
Billboard

Mariah Carey Gives Stamp of Approval to David Beckham Singing ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

She approves! David Beckham was caught singing “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” but got nothing but love from Mariah Carey for his spot-on vocals. The soccer star’s wife, Victoria Beckham, posted the video on her Instagram page on Thursday (Dec. 1), capturing the soccer star singing along to the Christmas classic under his breath while enjoying a beverage. In the clip, he only realizes she’s recording toward the end of the famous intro line, when he drops an octave and Posh Spice jokes, “You’re struggling with that high note, aren’t you?” Related Best New Christmas Songs for 2022: Lizzo, Camila Cabello...
Billboard

Harry Styles & Bad Bunny Lead the Charge: The Year in Global Charts 2022

For the second consecutive year, a British artist leads the year-end Billboard Global 200 songs chart. Dua Lipa passes the torch to Harry Styles, who leads the list with “As It Was.” A year ago, Lipa’s “Levitating” was tops. (“As It Was” also leads the 2022 year-end Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.) Meanwhile, Bad Bunny finishes 2022 at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 Artists and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. Artists roundup. Explore All of Billboard’s 2022 Year-End Charts Styles’ year-end triumph on the Billboard Global 200 is especially impressive considering “As It Was” missed the first 22 weeks of the...
Billboard

Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Is This Year’s Top Billboard 200 Album: The Year in Charts

Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti is 2022’s year-end No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. The blockbuster album was released on May 6, 2022 and debuted at No. 1 on the weekly Billboard 200 chart (dated May 21). It marked just the second all-Spanish-language album to reach No. 1 on the weekly Billboard 200, following Bad Bunny’s own El Ultimo Tour del Mundo in 2020. Un Verano Sin Ti spent 13 nonconsecutive weeks atop the list in 2022 – the most weeks at No. 1 for any album since 2016, when Drake’s Views also notched 13 weeks in the lead....
Billboard

From RM to Lewis Capaldi, What’s Your Favorite New Release of the Week? Vote!

Happy December! It may be the last month of 2022, but that doesn’t mean new music is stopping any time soon. This week’s new releases include albums from RM, Metro Boomin and more, and Billboard wants to know which release you’ll have on repeat as you kick off the holiday season. The BTS leader’s long-awaited solo full-length, Indigo, features guest turns from a wide array of global stars including Erykah Badu (album opener “Yun”), Anderson .Paak (“Still Life”), Epik High’s Tablo (“All Day”), South Korean singer-songwriter Kim Sawol (“Forg_tful”) and more. Related First Stream: New Music From RM, Metro Boomin, Lewis Capaldi and...
TENNESSEE STATE
Billboard

Here’s Why Olivia Rodrigo’s Fans Think She Has New Music Coming

It’s been nearly two years since Olivia Rodrigo dropped her debut album Sour, and now her army of fans has reason to suspect new music is finally on the way from their queen. The speculation arose Wednesday (Nov. 30) when the singer sent a special video message to her top fans as part of this year’s Spotify Wrapped. “Hey, it’s Olivia! I just wanted to say thank you so much for listening to my music this year,” she said in the fan-captured clip. “I really, truly couldn’t be more grateful and I’m so excited for next year, and all of the...
Billboard

Kane Brown, Wife Katelyn Share First Concert Performance of Hit ‘Thank God’: Watch

Fans of Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn have long wanted the two to perform a song together — and they got their wish on Brown’s latest album, Different Man, with the track “Thank God.” The song is also becoming a sturdy radio hit, currently residing at No. 13 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart. On Thursday evening (Dec. 1), the couple made their first live performance of the song, onstage during a concert in Ottawa, Canada. Brown shared the sweet performance on social media, as the couple stays close for the first verses. Then, as Katelyn begins singing her verse, her...
Billboard

Paramore Tease ‘The News’ Single By Mailing CD to Fan

Paramore peeled back another layer of their upcoming This Is Why (Feb. 10) album on Thursday (Dec. 1) when the Hayley Williams-led band posted a snippet of the song “The News.” on TikTok. The 14-second clip was accompanied by an image of a pair of hands writing the song’s title on a burned CD and then placing it in a package addressed to fan who goes by “GWizzle.” The accompanying mid-tempo track features jazzy drums and Williams crooning “turn off… the news.” In response, GWizzle then posted a video in which she is listening to the snippet of “The News” before...
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy