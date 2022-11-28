ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deja Kelly named Phil Knight Invitational MVP

 4 days ago

The North Carolina women’s basketball team earned their first trophy of the season, winning the Phil Knight Invitational , with Deja Kelly earning the tournament’s MVP honor .

Kelly has been playing great basketball for the 6-0 UNC program but turned it up another notch during the Phil Knight Invitational. North Carolina qualified after beating No.18 Oregon, where Kelly poured it on, finishing with 17 points, seven assists, and four rebounds.

The Junior guard stepped it up even more in the championship game in the Tar Heel comeback win over No. 5 Iowa State. Kelly finished with a season-high 29 points, adding eight rebounds and four assists to her dominating night.

This award could be the first of many Kelly wins this season, as she is on the watch list for the Wooden Award, Naismith trophy, and the Nancy Lieberman Award.

Kelly and the Tar Heels will be back in action on Thursday, December 1st, as they travel to take on No. 6 Indiana.

