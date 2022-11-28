Read full article on original website
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses
Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
Elvis Presley’s Daughter Lisa Marie Debunks Infamous Myth Surrounding Her Famous Father’s Favorite Sandwich
Lisa Marie Presley debunked an infamous myth that surrounded her famous father's favorite sandwich, claiming she never saw him eat it.
Acting generations come together for awkward family drama Sam & Kate
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek are two of the most notable actors to ever appear in films, with each winning at least one Academy Award alongside multiple other Oscar nominations. Each has a child – Dustin’s son Jake Hoffman and Spacek’s daughter Schuyler Fisk – who has followed in their parent’s footsteps in the acting profession, although neither has achieved similar success despite respectable careers.The new film Sam & Kate, which premiered at the Austin Film Festival in October, brings together the two generations in an ill-fated attempt at capitalizing on show biz legacies. Sam (Jake Hoffman) has come back...
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is as wacky and over-the-top as expected
For over 40 years, “Weird Al” Yankovic has reigned as the world’s most popular comedy musician. Given the unserious nature of Yankovic’s songs, a movie about his life was never going to be straightforward. Taking inspiration from a 2013 Funny or Die video of the same name, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story plays out as – what else? – a parody of music biopics, which tend to have many of the same beats, such as a rough childhood, music providing a salvation, issues with drugs and/or alcohol, and, ultimately, redemption. And so, hilariously, the young Al yearns to play the accordion...
Personal and powerful The Inspection details experience of being gay in the military
The history of movies about gay people in the military, much like the real-world history, is a checkered one. If they happen at all, they’re either small-budget independent films or international features, both of which are typically under-the-radar for mainstream moviegoers. Movies about basic training, on the other hand, have a long history, including Private Benjamin, Biloxi Blues, and Full Metal Jacket. Writer/director Elegance Bratton has combined the two to tell a version of his own story in The Inspection. In the film, Ellis French (Jeremy Pope) is 25 years old and living in a homeless shelter in Trenton, New Jersey...
‘About Damn Time’ to Dance: Lizzo’s Infectious Hit Is Variety’s Record of the Year
Lizzo knows a hit when she hears one. In January, the artist’s fourth studio album, “Special,” was almost complete after three years of recording — but it was missing a lead single. “We knew we had a brilliant body of work but felt that we were missing one final song for the album,” says Brandon Davis, exec VP and co-head of pop A&R at Atlantic Records. The singer had been working with her longtime collaborator Ricky Reed, as well as rising producer Blake Slatkin, on the project, but the two hitmakers had never been in the studio together. So when it came...
#MeToo movement comes full circle in Oscar-worthy newsroom drama 'She Said'
Since the #MeToo movement got kicked into full gear in 2017, a number of films have attempted to grapple with the fallout in direct and indirect ways, including The Assistant, which centered on a fictitious movie production company, and Bombshell, which looked at the culture within Fox News. But the new film She Said is the first to tackle what started it all, the investigative piece about movie producer Harvey Weinstein in the New York Times by reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor.The film – directed by Maria Schrader and written by Rebecca Lenkiewicz – takes a deep dive on...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever wears its emotions on its sleeve
The Marvel Cinematic Universe and writer/director Ryan Coogler find themselves in almost an impossible position with the long-anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The death of star Chadwick Boseman in 2020 left a gaping hole in both the ongoing MCU and in Coogler’s story plans for this film, which likely had to be mostly scrapped in the absence of his character, King T’Challa. And so, like much of the MCU’s Phase Four films, Wakanda Forever feels tenuously patched together. Coogler and co-writer Joe Robert Cole address the elephant in the room right away, starting the film with T’Challa’s (off-screen) death, a sequence...
"Tulsa King" Proves That Sylvester Stallone Is A Gem On The Small Screen
There's no problem that Stallone can't solve by punching.
An "Emancipation" Producer Is Being Slammed After He Bizarrely Brought A Photo Of An Enslaved Man To The Premiere
"Black trauma is not your trophy."
Colin Hanks’ Wife Samantha Bryant: All About Their Marriage & His Past Relationships
Colin Hanks has followed in his father, Tom Hanks’, footsteps as he is a working Hollywood actor. The ‘King King’ star dated a bevy of beauties, including Busy Phillips, during his rise in the entertainment industry. He’s been married to Samantha Bryant for over a decade, and...
