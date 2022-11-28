Read full article on original website
Top 5 Heavily Shorted Internet Stocks Set to Rebound in 2023
The technology sector, which enabled Wall Street to get rid of the coronavirus-induced short bear market and formed the new bull market, suffered a bloody blow at the start of 2022. Record-high inflation compelled the Fed to turn ultra-hawkish with tighter liquidity control and a higher interest rate regime. The blood bath in the technology sector has continued year to date.
4 Stocks to Buy on Rise in Personal Income and Spending
Inflation is still at multi-year highs but the good sign is that it has been cooling lately. As a result, there has been a slight relief, which has allowed people to spend more freely. At the same time, higher demand for goods has so far helped some major sectors from collapsing under inflationary pressures.
5 Dividend-Paying Multiline Insurers for a Stable Portfolio
MET - Free Report) , Prudential Financial Inc. (. PRU - Free Report) , The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (. HIG - Free Report) , MGIC Investment Corporation (. ), who have an impressive dividend history, continue to offer a stable income. By virtue of the nature of their...
4 Top-Rated Efficient Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio Returns
The efficiency level measures a company’s capability to transform available input into output and is often considered an important parameter for gauging a company’s potential to make profits. A company with a favorable efficiency level is expected to provide stellar returns as it is believed to be positively correlated with price performance.
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 30th
AIZ - Free Report) provides lifestyle and housing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.5% downward over the last 60 days. BGS - Free Report) is a household products and frozen foods company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.5% downward over the last 60 days.
4 Toxic Stocks More So Hazardous Amid Volatile Times
The U.S. equity markets have witnessed extreme volatility this year amid the Fed’s hawkish stance, the Russia-Ukraine war and inflationary concerns. With the fourth successive 75 basis points increase early this month, the Fed has vowed to continue its aggressive rate hike policy to curb high inflation. Everyone is all ears for Fed Chairman Powell’s speech today at a Brookings Institution event, which would offer further insight into future interest rate hikes. Amid exacerbated supply chain issues, stubborn inflation and aggressive rate hikes, worries of an economic slowdown may induce further bouts of volatility. At this critical juncture, it’s as important to get rid of fundamentally weak toxic stocks as it is to invest in attractively valued companies possessing fundamental strength.
4 Stocks With Swelling Cash Flows to Enhance Your Portfolio
PUBGY - Free Report) , Encore Wire Corporation (. TGLS - Free Report) and Hudson Technologies, Inc. (. HDSN - Free Report) are worth buying. Investors flock to companies that earn profits but even a profitable business can succumb to failure if its cash flow is uneven and eventually file for bankruptcy. However, one can effectively judge a company’s resilience by evaluating its power of generating cash flow. This is because cash not only guards a company from market mayhem but also indicates that profits are being channelized in the right direction.
3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks to Buy as Markets Await Jobs Data
The broader equity indices declined in the past few trading sessions as investors remained wary of the latest jobs data. The jobs data, slated to be released later today, is widely expected to offer cues to the Fed’s rate hike program with key insights into the labor market and data related to non-farm payrolls, hourly wages and the unemployment rate. As the Fed has vowed to continue its aggressive stance to curb inflation, markets await clarity on the future rate hike program and its likely impact on the economy. With uncertainty becoming the norm of the day, investors often seek to employ time-tested winning strategies to fetch sustained profits. One of the most successful game plans to beat the blues is to bet on momentum stocks when value or growth investing fails to generate the desired profits.
3 Invesco Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns
With around $1.32 trillion worth of assets under management as of Sep 30, 2022, Invesco Ltd. offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed-income and alternative asset classes. This top-notch global investment management company caters to a wide range of mutual funds, including equity...
TC Energy (TRP) Expects Greater 2023 Costs for Coastal Project
TRP - Free Report) declared that it anticipates its comparable EBITDA to rise 5-7% in 2023. The company also forecasts costs related to its long-delayed Coastal GasLink pipeline project to increase substantially. The 670-km Coastal GasLink pipeline, which was first announced in 2018, is being constructed for transporting natural gas...
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 2nd
CBOE - Free Report) : This global options exchange has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Quote. Amerant Bancorp Inc. (. AMTB - Free Report) : This bank holding...
5 Relative Price Strength Stocks That Are Good Investments
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Brookings Institution, where he indicated that the magnitude of the interest rate hike is likely to be reduced from December — did wonders for the stock market. The dovish comments provided a late boost to an already winning November, with the S&P 500 climbing 5.4% for the month.
Here's Why You Should Hold ABM Industries (ABM) Stock Now
ABM - Free Report) is benefiting from strategic acquisitions and investor-friendly steps. ABM’s earnings are anticipated to grow 2.2% and 1.8% in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Factors That Augur Well. ABM Industries' strategy entails growth through strategic acquisitions and organic investment. The recent acquisition of RavenVolt is part of...
Canadian Imperial (CM) Stock Dips as Q4 Earnings Decline Y/Y
CM - Free Report) lost 7.6% following the release of its fourth-quarter (ended Oct 31) and fiscal 2022 results. Quarterly adjusted earnings per share of C$1.39 were down 17% from the prior-year quarter. Results were adversely impacted by higher expenses and a significant rise in provisions. However, a rise in...
How to Invest in Small Cap Value Stocks
(1:00) - The Strongest Asset Class: Investing In Small Cap Value Stocks. (5:40) - Good Small Cap ETFs To Help You Gain Exposure: Tracey’s Top Picks. (32:30) - Episode Roundup: IWM, IWN, SLY, SLYV, VTWV, QABA, CBSH, OZK. Welcome to Episode #308 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week,...
Splunk (SPLK) Q3 Earnings Beat on Solid Revenues, Shares Up
SPLK - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2023 results (ended Oct 31, 2022), beating both the bottom-line and top-line estimates driven by healthy demand trends. The company is improving the resilience and security of its critical system and driving efficiencies within its own internal operation. The strong quarterly performance buoyed investor sentiments as share prices soared 17.8% post earnings release to close at $91.49 on Dec 1, 2022.
Stanley Black (SWK) Shares Plunge 57% YTD Amid Headwinds
SWK - Free Report) have lost 56.7% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s 41.8% decline. Supply-chain disruptions, raw material cost inflation, foreign currency headwinds and weakness in the Tools & Outdoor segment have been weighing on the stock’s performance. Supply-chain restrictions, primarily semiconductor constraints and logistics...
Big Lots (BIG) Q3 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Miss
BIG - Free Report) fell nearly 9% at the close of the trading session on Dec 1, following the weak third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Results were affected by the challenging macroeconomic environment. However, the company made efforts to stay afloat during the quarter via cost-management actions and strengthening the balance...
Humana (HUM) Ups '23 Medicare Advantage Membership Growth View
HUM - Free Report) recently raised its membership growth outlook for 2023. A better-than-expected sales witnessed so far in the current enrollment period and modestly favorable retention are expected to support the growth. The company hiked its 2023 individual Medicare Advantage membership growth guidance to a minimum of 500,000 members,...
Bull of the Day: CONSOL Energy, Inc. (CEIX)
The Zacks Coal Industry has been scorching hot in 2022, up more than a triple-digit 110% and crushing the S&P 500’s performance. Further, the Industry is currently ranked in the top 14% of all Zacks Industries (36 out of 250). Studies have shown that 50% of a stock's price...
