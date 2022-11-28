ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are the Cars You’re Most Thankful For

As a new Thanksgiving tradition here at The Drive , I asked you all what cars you’re most thankful for this year . Not necessarily cars you own or have even seen in real life let alone driven, but just vehicles that you’re grateful exist at all. I suggested the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, Toyota’s GR Corolla, and the new Honda Civic Type R, but here are the best rides you all suggested.

Shaxx’s Left Horn: V8 Americana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gXbLg_0jQFkcIp00
Ford

“Thankful for Scat Packs, Redeyes, GT500s, and Blackwings. That in the Year of Our Lord Two Thousand and Twenty-Two, when CUVs abound and the e-pocalypse is nigh upon us, we can still buy a smattering of big, comfortable sedans and coupes with massive, snarling V8s. And, much like Thanksgiving itself, what’s more American than that?”

Steven M. Dunbar: A Whole Squad of Classics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=446ufx_0jQFkcIp00
Volkswagen

“My ’70 GTO, my ’73 Nova, my ’62 Impala, and my ’69 Karmann Ghia that I could still tune up myself. The three GMs were fine cars, but the VW was a POS. Still, I could tune that statically, engine off, with a 12V test light, and turning the crankshaft with a wrench. That was novel – a hippy VW manual taught me to do that, but first, it said, ‘to sit by your bug and absorb its karma.’ That process (except I didn’t absorb its karma), as outlined, netted me 40 mpg on the highway during the OPEC crisis though, so OK.”

Joey Dale: Lexus IS500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oTona_0jQFkcIp00
Chris Tsui

“I’m grateful for the ’22 Lexus IS500 with the last remaining naturally aspirated V8 in a luxury sedan.”

Ed Glorius: Honda Fit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kbAQL_0jQFkcIp00
Ed Glorius

“For me it’s my car. It’s been a dependable companion and a fun vehicle that’s taken me everywhere in the country except the far West.”

Dr. Esox Masquinongy, Ph.D.: Ford F-150

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZPFS3_0jQFkcIp00
@customer007 | Twitter

“Ford F-150 for saving my life vs a revoked, uninsured motorist. Progressive made me whole, but I can’t tell you how badly I miss my truck. #BuiltFordTough”

Bonus Round Email Submission: Mazda MX-30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JU1wE_0jQFkcIp00
Mazda

“My current Mazda MX-30.  Possibly the most hated EV EVER by those that have never owned or driven one long-term. Porsche 911 weight distribution, handles like it is on rails, build quality that is better than my 2019 Audi e-tron EV (and much better than other EVs in its price range), and a crazy low total ownership cost. Plus it isn’t super wide like most other EVs, including the Porsche Taycan which WAS a serious consideration before this car. Again, the MX-30 IS a completely hated car by “influencers and such” BUT having owned almost 60 cars from many well-regarded/reviewed manufacturers of Asia, Europe, and the USA; the Mazda MX-30 EV remains a top complete ownership experience that I am thankful to have.”

